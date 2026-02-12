New Year, new energy, so there's no time like now to scan your home for potential Feng Shui mistakes.

This February, we finally shed the year of the snake and welcome in a powerful new lunar year — the Year of the Horse — and with the change, this coming year’s energy will be a little different.

In fact, its strong double-fire elements mean changes to your home’s energy channels and decor are a must for those wanting to maximize the year’s good fortune.

Don't know where to start? Don't worry. We've quizzed the experts on the most common mistakes that might become a problem in the Year of the Horse in terms of your home's Feng Shui principles.

How Does the Energy Change With Each Lunar Year?

Each lunar year is different in its qualities and draws on the energy from one of twelve animals combined with one of five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

Known as 'Heavenly Stems', these elements have a Yin and Yang version, giving 12 combinations in total. Last year was the year of the snake, with Yin Wood. For this year, it’s the horse combined with Yang Fire.

Yin is said to have a more introspective nature, and Yang is more outward and bold.

Said to embody momentum and a continuous movement forward in your journey, the Year of the Horse also carries a Yang energy. So what does this mean? Largely thta balancing out this fiery energy is crucial to avoid overstimulation.

In Feng Shui practises, there are eight different directions, each recognizing a different life area. Each new lunar year enters from a different direction to influence certain areas of your life.

These directions are:

North: Career and Life Path

North-East: Knowledge, Skills & Self-Cultivation

East: Family, Health, New Beginnings

South-East: Wealth, Prosperity, and Abundance

South: Fame, Recognition, and Reputation

South-West: Love, Marriage, and Relationships

West: Creativity, Children, and Joy

North-West: Helpful People, Travel, and Mentors

This year, the Year of the Horse, comes from the South direction. So expect a strong energy coming into your fame, recognition, and reputation.

1. Clutter in the South Area

A change in direction should refocus your attentions. (Image credit: Studio Dean)

The direction of energy changes with each lunar new year. What worked last year won’t necessarily work this new year.

According to master Feng Shui consultant Priya Sher, the south of your home is where you need to cast your eye.

“It’s most important to pay attention to the south of your home. In Feng Shui study, the year leader (also called the Grand Duke or Tai Soi) sits in the South in 2026. This means the south becomes the command centre of leadership, visibility, and momentum. Additionally, the South area governs recognition, reputation, and visibility. It is important to keep it clutter-free, calm and clean, so that this position is kept respectful and can help you to shine and grow this year.”

If your kitchen sits in the south section of your home, make sure the window sills are clear and try to remove unnecessary worktop items — or 'the pile' as my house likes to call it. Having a clear view from your south-facing window is a great practice to avoid clutter weighing you down this year.

Feng Shui colors are important around this area too. According to Priya, “In the calculations, the five yellow star is sat here to cause chaos, so to appease this, the colors here should be kept calm and peaceful. You do not want any red or yellow in the south as that can create negative energy here this year.”

Priya Sher Social Links Navigation Master Feng Shui Consultant As a full time professional Feng Shui consultant, Priya works to enhance her clients lives and align their space to suit them. She is a specialist in creating satisfying spaces that encourage taste and imagination., both in contemporary or traditional settings. Priya endeavours to use her Feng Shui expertise to introduce a warm, elegant and fulfilling energy to her clients' homes and lives.

2. Bedroom Electrics

No more charging your phone by your bedside. (Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Meredith Owens Interiors)

Though the Year of the Horse brings a welcome, powerful energy, it’s important to restore equilibrium in your home and prevent other high-energy products from competing with and overwhelming the space. Electricals in particular need to be kept scarce in the bedroom, according to expert Priya.

“Reduce electrical clutter in the bedroom," says Priya. "Fire Horse energy already amplifies heat and restlessness, so reducing unnecessary electrics in your bedroom calms the Fire, protects your sleep, and prevents burnout, conflict, and nervous-system overload.”

Charging your phone next to you at night? I’m afraid it’s a no-go for this year. To keep the energy calm, try a tech-free bedroom, separating yourself from the phone at night and charging it elsewhere or during the day. The experts recommend sticking to a minimal setup – a simple warm-toned bedside lamp and a white noise machine at most. Anymore, and you could risk imbalancing your home.

3. Front Door Repairs

Front doors are a important player in Feng Shui. (Image credit: Nathan Schroder. Design: Maestri Studio)

The front door is the gateway of your home’s energy. Ready to invite in the good energy and fill your home with a driving force — for Priya, providing a welcoming entrance is fundamental through front door Feng Shui.

“In the Year of the Fire Horse, energy moves quickly and decisively, so it’s essential your front door is in perfect condition,” says Priya. “The Fire Horse dislikes obstructions. Your door should open effortlessly, feel inviting, and be well-lit. Keep the area around it clear and uncluttered, allowing opportunities and money to enter your life freely and without resistance.”

Muddy boots, scarves, shoes, and leftover post are all big no-nos this year if you want to invite the right energy into your home. “Shoes, coats, letters, and bags blocking the entrance symbolise obstacles and delays. You don’t want to be literally or energetically tripping over them,” says Priya.

Place them in a designated place inside that can be kept more orderly and won’t overflow into other areas of your home. Under-stairs storage and organizers are a great idea for this, even built-in shoe storage furniture.

If you want to welcome this energy with full force, pay attention to your front door color, too. Soft, neutral-toned colours will calm the vibrant energy of the Fire Horse – think earthy colours like mid-blues, navy, and sage greens, opposed to bright reds or oranges.

As Priya explains, “This will help to create a sense of calm and balance, as the fire energy of the year is already strong and excessive. Gentle colors will soothe the space and support a more harmonious flow of energy.”

4. Badly Placed Mirrors

Move mirrors from the South, say experts. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

It’s not just untidy front doors that will affect the flow of this year’s energy; mirrors can make or break a home’s Feng Shui.

Feng Shui expert and consultant Dr Suzanne Harper says, “It is especially important this year to check the South of your home and remove any energy enhancers, especially mirrors. This is because the negative energies or yearly ‘Shar Chi’ are considered to come from the South this year.”

She continues, “The whole purpose of removing them is to stop other people and circumstances from interfering in your plans. It is the number one Feng Shui cure.”

In Feng Shui, mirrors should be used to your advantage this year, which means moving them into the South East or East locations of your home. Dr Harper explains, “It would be good to move mirrors out of the South and into the South East or East if at all possible, as these sectors relate to Community, Family and Ancestors (East) and Windfall Profits (South East)."

Think about what the mirrors are reflecting, too. Dr Harper explains, “Mirrors ideally reflect beauty, nature, or food on the dining table, which is good for wealth and prosperity. The direction the mirrors face is not what is important. What is important is the compass sector of a home or office where they are located.”

Dr Suzanne G. Harper Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant at Feng Shui West Country Dr Suzanne G. Harper is a renowned Feng Shui consultant with over 30 years of experience in harmonising the energies of people and places. A founder member of the Feng Shui Society, she began her professional journey in the 1990s, teaching and working with the Feng Shui Network in London. Her work blends ancient wisdom with a deep understanding of how our surroundings influence our inner world.

5. Not Welcoming the New Year

(Image credit: Jacob Snavely. Design: Rauch Architecture)

Part of welcoming the new year and all its prosperities is preparing your home through small rituals or exercises that can enhance the change in energy; again, this is all about complementing the fire with calming energies and elements.

Priya says, "The day before the Lunar New Year, I always clean my front door myself. I make my own sacred water with leaves from an evergreen tree (like bay or olive tree leaves) and fresh ginger. I boil it in water and place it in a glass spray bottle. I spray it on my front door with intention and say an affirmation to bring positive energy into my life.”

For expert Dr Harper, it's all about relocating her objects in line with the new year's energy. Especially, her peach blossom animal – an animal which represents romantic connections in Feng Shui.

She says, "My main ritual is making sure the changes for the New Year are in place. This means moving two round metallic objects – one for the yearly change and one for the monthly change. As well as moving one of my Peach Blossom animals, in my case, a soft toy rat, to its new location."

Though it may seem daunting, this lunar New Year is full of exciting energy and momentum. Align your home with the right Feng Shui energy, and you'll be ready to minimise stress and maximise the year's good fortunes!