Most of us hope for a little extra good fortune at the start of a new year. Spiritual or not, the New Year naturally invites a fresh start — and Feng Shui offers a considered way to reset your home’s energy, beginning with something as simple (and impactful) as color.

Rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy, Feng Shui principles focus on encouraging a positive flow of energy through thoughtful furniture placement, spatial balance, and decor choices. Color plays a central role in this practice, used to harmonize energy and invite prosperity, abundance, and well-being into the home.

Feng Shui is also closely tied to the Chinese New Year, which marks an annual energetic shift. In 2026, the Lunar New Year begins on 17 February and ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse. "This brings dynamic yang energy: passion, movement, and bold momentum," explains Helen Ye Plehn, a Feng Shui expert and color consultant. "To harmonize this fire, we want to balance intensity with grounding and flow in the home."

Looking to welcome good fortune into your home in 2026? Here are six lucky colors to embrace this year, according to Feng Shui.

1. Tangerine

Tangerine is a daring tone, but it comes with a host of benefits in 2026 (Image credit: Nikola Stokanovic. Design by Róisín Lafferty)

With 2026 the year of the fire horse, this year's lucky colors will align with the horse's qualities. Helen Ye Plehn is a Feng Shui expert and color consultant, and the author of The Aura Color Wheel, available on Amazon. Already considered a positive color for the home among designers, she calls tangerine a "radiant fire color" aligned with the horse's bold charisma, meaning it's one that's set to be lucky in the year ahead.

"It energizes the sacral chakra and encourages creative flow and confident self-expression," explains Helen. "Add tangerine throw pillows or art to living spaces, especially in the South sector (Fame & Reputation area in Feng Shui)."

2. Mustard Yellow

Mustard yellow brings nourishment and stability into the home as well as good fortune (Image credit: Bethany Adams Interiors)

One of the Feng Shui colors for happiness, yellow represents the Earth element, bringing stability and nourishment into the home. For 2026, earthy variations like mustard yellow are set to bring good fortune.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This grounding earth-tone tempers the fast-paced Horse energy," says Helen. "It supports clarity, focus, and sustainable progress, qualities needed to manifest fire-fueled ambitions."

To embrace it in the home, she recommends painting an accent wall in mustard yellow. "You could also bring in ceramic pottery or golden-hued textiles in the Southwest or Center of the home to enhance grounding and health," Helen says.

3. Gold

Gold is a tricky tone to incorporate into the home. Consider burlwood to mimic the metallic's effects (Image credit: Patrick Williamson. Design: Elicyon)

In Feng Shui, the color gold represents the metal element (one of five natural elements that balance and enhance the energy of a home). It's considered very lucky, symbolizing wealth and prosperity inside the home. In 2026, Helen says it activates prosperity, visibility, and leadership.

"This year, it helps you shine with integrity and magnetize success," she says. "Use metallic gold frames, mirrors, or decorative objects in the Southeast (Wealth corner) to stimulate abundance. A gold horse figurine also welcomes opportunity." While unlikely to be the main shade in a palette, gold is a metallic tone, meaning there are plenty of colors that go with gold to choose from.

Helen Ye Plehn Feng Shui Expert and Color Consultant Helen Ye Plehn is the founder of Helen Creates Beauty and the author of the Aura Color Wheel by Hay House: a system to identify your soul's purpose through your Soul Aura Color. She is an angel channeler, intuitive painter, certified crystal healer, third-generation Feng Shui master, and spiritual teacher. Her mission is to help one million souls to find and live their souls’ purposes with joy and fulfillment.

4. Amber or Ochre

Earthy, rich, and grounding, amber and ochre are a great way to offset the intense energy associated with the year of the fire horse (Image credit: Kensington Laverne. Design: Atelier Ochre)

The year of the fire horse brings intense energy, so earthy colors are recommended to promote patience and counteract this potentially volatile force. Ambers and ochres, therefore, are a great way to bring prosperity to your home this new year.

"As an earth-tone with a warm glow, Amber bridges fire and earth," Helen explains. "It enhances personal power and aligns action with inner purpose, which is ideal for staying centered amidst 2026’s momentum." According to the Feng Shui map (also known as the bagua), you should consider incorporating amber tones in the South or the Center of the home. Rugs and tableware make great options.

5. Pearl White

Zellige tiles are a great way to embrace pearl white in your home (Image credit: Ashby Collective)

"Cloud Dancer", a warm off-white, was announced as Pantone's Color of the Year 2026, but this shade isn't only being crowned as the defining mood of the moment by color experts — it's also one of the lucky colors for the year according to Feng Shui.

In particular, we're talking about Pearl White. According to Helen, it represents the metal element and offers a calming counterbalance to yang fire. "It supports clarity in decision-making, especially for career moves," she says. "Introduce white and pearl tones in the North area (Career sector) via furniture, curtains, or wall art." You could also take notes from the kitchen above and use a beautiful white zellige tile for a pearlescent effect.

Oliver Bonas Oyster Lustre Ceramic Ring Dish £6.50 at Oliver Bonas

6. Citrine Yellow

Citrine yellow isn't only a lucky tone for 2026; it's also an instant mood booster (Image credit: Design: Paris Forino / Photography: Garruppo)

One of the best living room Feng Shui colors, yellow belongs to the Earth element, thought to channel positive energy throughout your home. During the year of the horse, these associations will be amplified, says Helen.

"This sunny crystal tone activates the solar plexus chakra and aligns with the Horse’s love of freedom and self-trust," she says. "It boosts optimism, confidence, and courage." To use it, consider placing literal Citrine crystals in the home, or add colored decor in the East or Southeast sectors, associated with Abundance and Health, to energize growth and flow.

Habitat Caliban Xl Globe Glass Lamp £50 at Habitat UK

Welcoming good fortune into your home through color is one of the simplest ways to harness the benefits of Feng Shui. "These lucky colors aren’t just aesthetically pleasing but reflect energetic strategies to ride the wild, powerful momentum of the Fire Horse year with grace and intention," Helen says. "When integrated mindfully, they support both outer success and inner alignment."

Wondering how to truly harness the positive effects of this ancient Chinese practice in your own home? Consider a Feng Shui color reading to promote optimal harmony throughout your space.