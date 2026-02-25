6 Feng Shui Storage Mistakes That Are Ruining the Energy in Your Home — And What to Do Instead to Reset the Balance

Typically, when deciding how to store items in your home, the final decision hinges on efficiency. However, in making the most of the storage ideas around your home, you might be tampering with the energy of the space.

So, rather than going against the principles of Feng Shui to map out how you organize your belongings, my advice is to correct these six storage mistakes and follow the experts' advice instead.

From storing items underneath your bed to disrupting the energy around 'yin' areas, here's what not to do.

1. Leaving Exposed Knives on Your Kitchen Counter

DO INSTEAD: Safely store them in a drawer or a kitchen cupboard. (Image credit: Venjhamin Reyes. Design: L.H. Decor & Design Inc)

"Visible blades create 'sha chi', which is sharp cutting energy right in the heart of your home's nourishment center. Knife blocks on the counter or magnetic strips on the wall keep that aggressive energy constantly active," says Feng Shui expert Dee Oujiri.

"This can contribute to tension, arguments, or a general sense of unease in the home. Instead, store knives inside a drawer so the sharp energy is contained rather than radiating through the space where you prepare food for your family."

This simple shift will help you avoid Feng Shui poison arrows in your kitchen. So if you're wondering how to store kitchen knives in a safe and energetically positive way, concealed is the way to go.

2. Storing Items Under Your Bed

DO INSTEAD: Contain them in cupboards or an alternative storage room to preserve the clutter-free energy in your bedroom. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

According to Dee, allocating items under your bed is a major Feng Shui storage mistake. "This disrupts the energy flow around your body while you sleep. The space under the bed needs to remain open so chi can circulate freely," she notes.

"When it's packed with boxes, shoes, or seasonal clothes, it creates stagnant energy right where you're trying to rest and restore, which shows up as restless sleep or a feeling of being drained even after a full night."

The best way to fix this mistake is to declutter to make space and then relocate your items to a spare cupboard. If you can't afford to lose out on this storage spot, it's important to know what not to store under your bed.

3. Using Over-Cabinet Space as a Storage Spot

DO INSTEAD: Remove items from the dead space and reorganize into a kitchen cabinet. (Image credit: Simon Eldon. Design: YAM Studios)

Dee tells me that storing items in the dead space above your cabinets might seem strategic, but it's not doing your kitchen's Feng Shui any favors. "The space above cabinets collects dust and stagnant qi quickly," she explains.

"In Feng Shui, the kitchen represents nourishment and wealth. So, piling up forgotten items weighs down that prosperity energy. The visual noise also creates a sense of heaviness and keeps the nervous system on alert."

If you're looking for fresh kitchen cabinet ideas, it might be time to extend your storage to the top of your ceiling. Otherwise, consider introducing a hosting closet to your space to provide an additional storage spot.

4. Hanging Keys and Purses on Your Front Door

DO INSTEAD: Introduce entryway storage that is functional and stylish. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

Feng Shui practitioner Lisa Morton tells me that the way you store items in your entryway can make or break the energy of the space. Rather than haphazardly hanging items in this zone, she recommends incorporating intentional storage.

"I love to incorporate smart storage, such as a console table near the main entry door. Creating smart storage spaces for your necessary daily items is a brilliant way to keep the harmony of your home intact," she says.

Steering clear of Feng Shui entryway mistakes will help you create a great first impression, and it'll help you promote good energy from the very start of your home.

5. Keeping Workout Equipment in Your Bedroom

DO INSTEAD: Store your workout equipment in an room designed to be active. (Image credit: NW3 Interiors)

As per the rules of bedroom Feng Shui, Lisa finds that storing workout equipment in the space where you snooze is not ideal. "Sleeping and rest require a gentle and relaxing energy, and working out is exactly the opposite," she says.

"Most of my clients who have a treadmill, stretchy bands, and kettlebells in their bedroom tend to struggle with sleep. I recommend storing these items in a more 'active' space in the home."

If you do have some space to spare, you could also curate a wellness room. Or make room for a digital detox zone that allows you to practice movement with intention.

6. Disregarding Storage Below 'Yin' Areas

DO INSTEAD: Consider the energy of the rooms located above and below for a calming layout. (Image credit: MKG Studio. Design: skollab designs)

"Be mindful of what you're storing beneath those important 'slow' or more yin areas. I once had a client struggling with sleep. While we explored her bedroom, we found the culprit to be in her basement," says Lisa.

"Directly beneath her bedroom was the home gym, which was used daily by multiple family members completing very intense workouts. The energy beneath her relaxation space was very high."

To resolve this Feng Shui mistake, Lisa tells me that she relocated the home gym to the opposite side of the basement, and she's happy to report that her client is finally sleeping better. If you're facing a similar energetic imbalance in your home, reconsidering your layout is a reliable solution.

Storage aside, the aesthetics you fashion in your home can also mess with the energy of your space. And our guide to the trends that create bad Feng Shui will tell you just what not to do.