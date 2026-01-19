One of my goals when I moved into my new flat was to make my bedroom more comfortable. I've got the basics covered — stylish bedding, a vintage nightstand with all the necessities, and a makeshift vanity area. I even put in an affordable pair of linen curtains. However, something is still missing. The space feels perfectly average, when I'm a firm believer that your sleeping space should feel like a refined and inviting haven.

This leads us to why I'm now just as interested in making my bedroom more interesting as comfortable. Now, this quest will not involve calling the contractors — I'm after easy upgrades that will make all the difference, and move my space away from being distinctly 'average' to a stylish, modern bedroom sanctuary.

I know that lighting, linens, and a little bit of color are a few fabulous places to start, but for the more nuanced tips and tricks to help guide a design into a space you actually want to live, rest, and relax in, I've called in the experts. And these are their top five ways to make a sleep space more interesting, without completely redecorating.

1. Out With the Old Color, and in With the New

You can coat a bedroom in color without having it feel too bright or overwhelming. (Image credit: Counsel Design Group)

If a full bedroom makeover isn't realistic, then it's best to start with the elements that carry the most emotional weight. "Color is always my first go-to," says Meeshie Fahmy of Haus of Meeshie. "I'll use my own bedroom as an example: it was color-drenched navy for years, and I loved it, until one day I didn't. The mood no longer felt aligned with where I was at. I wanted something sexier, richer, and more alive, but still calming."

Meeshie landed on Benjamin Moore Dark Burgundy, and the dark paint color completely transformed the room. "Same furniture, same art, same rug, but the space suddenly felt magnetic again. It went from a room I only used to sleep in to one of my favorite rooms in the house, purely because of color." A change in shade can give all the other elements in your room a new lease of life.

Or if you aren't ready for a full-scale color drench, a pop of color keeps a bedroom from feeling too one-note. Interior designer, Lindye Galloway, says, "It doesn’t have to be neon (please no). Try a rich rust velvet, a muted olive throw, or even a deep plum-toned lamp base." Just one unexpected hue can make the room feel curated instead of overly coordinated.

Meeshie Fahmy Interior Designer Celebrating ‘off-the-beaten-path colors’ is a central philosophy to Michelle's Los Angeles-based interior design studio, Haus Of Meeshie. As Founder of the brand, she is known for her passion for color, her pattern play, and her bold and eclectic style.

2. Treat Yourself to a Bedding Upgrade

Investing in quality bedding is the surest way to enhance your sleep space. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne for DRS at 60 Curzon. Design: De Rosee Sa)

Another easy place to start is bedding. Maybe it's time to finally invest in that luxury silk bedding set, or maybe a new duvet cover or a couple of throw pillows is what you need. It's about finding the bedding that will transform your sleep space into a hotel-worthy sanctuary (you may even sleep better because of it).

"New linens can radically change the mood of a room without touching anything permanent," says Meeshie. It's one of the easiest ways to play with pattern, color, and texture. Texture and layering in interior design will be your guiding light when it comes to sorting more stylish bedding. Try swapping out a flat cotton throw for a chunky knit or a faux fur runner at the end of the bed to add immediate comfort and visual interest.

At the end of the day, "sourcing a few new bedding bits and bobs is also a great excuse to treat yourself. There's nothing better than walking into a bedroom with fresh, new bedding," says Meeshie.

3. Rethink Your Lighting

A wall sconce is one of the easiest pieces to introduce to try out a more dynamic, layered lighting scheme (Image credit: Ravi Vazirani Design Studio)

Next up? Lighting. "Lighting completely sets the mood and is often an underestimated design tool in a bedroom," says Miami-based interior designer Jessica Jaegger. Ambient lighting, in particular, creates a sense of intimacy that overhead lighting alone can't achieve.

Layering light — through sconces, table lamps, dimmable fixtures, or integrated lighting — allows the room to shift throughout the day, from functional in the morning to restorative at night.

Chloe Barrow, interior expert and head of creative at Laura James Home, says, "For those who love creating a little atmosphere, consider moving towards overhead lighting alternatives, like floor and table lamps, to create a soft, golden glow."

As an extra tip, "use mirrors or metallic accents to reflect light, as this is a great way to add interest and instantly open up smaller bedrooms," adds Chloe.

Chloe Barrow Social Links Navigation Interior Design Expert Chloe Barrow is an interior design expert at Laura James, an online home and garden retailer, offering affordable luxury products for modern everyday living. The Laura James team is made up of experienced interior and creative experts with a mission to create and deliver beautiful products for homes across the UK.

4. Introduce a Seating Space

Carving out a vanity area brings intention to a forgotten corner, and gives you a chance to showcase personal style. (Image credit: Uliana Grishinaa)

If you're deliberating ideas for a larger bedroom, "One unexpected way to make your bedroom feel more interesting is to treat it like a living space, not just a place to sleep," says Tracy Morris. Adding a small seating area, a reading nook, or even a sculptural chair instantly gives the room more purpose and personality.

It creates visual interest while making the space feel more layered and lived-in. Plus, it's a deliberate way to cater to your personality, habits, and interests. I know I could use a more elaborate vanity idea in my bedroom.

To execute this, think back to layers and textures. Meeshie says, "I love mixing materials in my own space and for clients. A bouclé chair with cable knit quilt, leather or silk accent pillows, or a nubby wool rug underfoot — all of these can help make the space feel more interesting.

"Even small touches like a woven bench, a vintage wood nightstand, or a ceramic lamp can add that tactile quality. Texture engages the senses, and that's essential in a space meant for rest and connection," says Meeshie.

Tracy Morris Interior Designer Tracy Morris is a Virginia-based interior designer with nearly 30 years of experience. Tracy brings both creativity and calm to every project she undertakes, and is known for making the construction and custom home-building process easier and more enjoyable for her clients.

5. Edit, Don't Add

Practice a mix of restraint and personal style when picking the decor for your side tables and shelves. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff)

Last but not least: remember that editing the decor you already own can be just as powerful as adding new things. Interior designer Lorri Hicks Cazenave says, "Start by removing what isn't serving the room — allowing for negative space can be transformative."

A bedroom feels most compelling when it's calm, layered, and slightly pared back. That sense of restraint gives the space confidence, allowing the details that remain to really shine.

Start with a part of the room that feels manageable. For instance, Lindye Galloway, founder of Lindye Galloway Studio and Le Maé, recommends you "Style your nightstand like it's a mini gallery." Stack a few design books, add a sculptural object, maybe a small piece of art leaned casually against the wall. "It’s the kind of detail that says 'yes, I live here, and yes, I have taste,'" Lindye adds.

Lorri Hicks Cazenave Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lorri Hicks Cazenave is the founder and creative director of Hicks Cazenave Interior Design, a San Francisco studio known for creating interiors with patina, pulse, and personality. Her work has touched homes from President Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard retreat to San Francisco’s most character-rich residences, always guided by the same philosophy: that beauty should feel lived in, not staged.

New year, new bedroom standards — it's time to shake things up, no matter your budget or (lack of) renovation plans. All that's left is to start picking your favorite modern bedroom decor items to bring the space together.