Glamorous, but Not Ostentatious — This Bedroom Edit Makes Hollywood Regency Effortlessly Polished
A stylist's take on glamour, where shine is balanced with softness and every detail earns its place
Rich textures, sculptural shapes, and unapologetic polish, balanced in a way that still lets you unwind. If you want your bedroom to feel confident, glam, and expressive rather than soft and forgettable, Hollywood Regency might be exactly what you’re looking for. It’s a style that allows the bedroom to have presence and personality, without sacrificing comfort, and it works particularly well when a space feels a little too neutral or visually quiet.
Unlike other rooms in the house, the bedroom gives you permission to be more personal. This is where I lean into drama more intimately. A tall, upholstered headboard in velvet or a deep tone instantly sets the mood. Sculptural bedside tables or curved silhouettes add movement. Even something as simple as bold hardware or a glossy finish can elevate the entire space.
In a bedroom, glamour should feel enveloping rather than loud. I focus on layered bedding, generous cushions, and tactile throws that invite you in, while polished elements such as mirrored furniture or metallic lighting introduce that signature Regency shine. The contrast between softness and gloss is what gives the room energy.
Lighting plays a different role here too. Instead of one central statement, I prefer layered lighting that feels atmospheric. Table lamps with sculptural bases, warm bulbs, and reflective surfaces create depth in the evening and make the space feel intentional rather than staged.
What I love about using this style in the bedroom is that it encourages expression. A bold color choice, a high-shine finish, or a dramatic piece of furniture feels completely at home here. It’s your private space, and it can handle a little more personality.
This collection brings together Hollywood Regency bedroom pieces that feel confident and refined, without tipping into excess. If you’re ready for a bedroom that feels styled, expressive, and entirely your own, this is where I would start. And if you’d like help shaping that vision into something cohesive and personal, this is exactly the kind of layered, personality-led styling we love working on at Design Lab by Livingetc.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.