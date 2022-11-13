Makeup vanity ideas – 8 stylish get-ready areas that work for bedrooms of any size

In the age of self-care, any self-respecting bedroom should have a makeup vanity for getting ready. Of course, this space isn't just for those with a love of makeup as the name suggests – it can be used for hair, skincare, grooming, as well as its many other, versatile uses.

A makeup vanity can also offer space for storage of products, gadgets, accessories and more. Usually, these smaller items either tend to get lost in the chaos of the room, or add to the clutter. No matter the size of the bedroom, a vanity could really be the most transformative piece of bedroom furniture you invest in. After all, you spend several hours every day in front of the mirror, getting ready for work.

We spoke to several experts to help us understand different ways makeup vanities can be added to spaces of any size. Take a look at these different designs of vanities or DIY solutions.

8 bedroom vanity ideas we love

1. Create a floating vanity in a niche

Put an awkward corner or an alcove to use with a contemporary vanity design. All you need is a built-in drawer that is high enough that you can fit a stool or a chair under it, a large mirror above, and a wall light. Want to give this space a more decorated look? Perhaps add a few bedroom wall art here, with paintings, wall plates and more.

It's the perfect addition to this bijou bedroom. 'Rose tinted glasses are what I think of, looking back on our Bushfield Residence pastel toned master bedroom,' says Roisin Lafferty, founder of Kingston Lafferty Design (opens in new tab). 'Enter through the brass archway to be encompassed with the muted and feminine hues of mahogany rose.'

2. Make it multifunctional

Have a small bedroom layout and don't have space to add an extra vanity? Make a piece work double time by having it be multifunctional furniture.

'We love to select bold, yet functional pieces,' says Jessica Lagrange, founder and principal of Jessica Lagrange Interiors (opens in new tab). 'This desk acts as a bedside table, a small vanity, and a place to send some final emails before bed. The ottoman can be easily tucked away when not in use for space optimization.'

'Bedroom vanities can be envisioned with several types of furniture,' says Jennifer Morris, founder of JMorris (opens in new tab). 'Desks and consoles can easily be repurposed. If you don’t have a lot of depth, the console could be a great solution. Mount a mirror on the wall and you use an ottoman for a minimal footprint.'

3. Pay attention to the lighting

Of course, the most essential element of a good, effective vanity is a mirror, and the way it is lit up. One way to create a Hollywood glam effect is with large bulbs that fit all around the mirror. These dimmable vanity lights can be easily mounted to the wall to create an authentic, makeup room effect. The other way is with LED lighting.

'When our client asked for the perfect makeup vanity, we knew we needed more than just a sitting area,' says Lindye Galloway, founder of Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop (opens in new tab). 'This vanity features a LED mirror that is built into the bigger mirror for perfect makeup application! We also added unique lighting that allows for a warm glow. The vanity itself was given the perfect storage in the drawers for easily hiding everything in its place.'

'For vanities, I like to use bespoke wall-mounted and backlit mirrors which create soft and even lights around the face,' says Kashi Shikunova, director of Yam Studios. 'That can be done with a good joiner and often I use an LED strip that is around 1000-1200 lumens per meter. I always put it on a local dimmer so it gives the option to choose a very bright or dimmed light depending on how people like to use it.'

4. Hide the vanity inside a cabinet

Don't want to compromise on the circulation or walking space in your master bedroom? Have limited square footage? Or simply do not want you beauty products out on display? Consider hiding your vanity inside your bedroom wardrobe.

Dedicate a long vertical section in the cupboard with a built in unit, recessed lights, and a chair that can be moved in and out of the space. Add a tall mirror here, and access this space that is always hidden from guests and children.

5. Add some joy with a flash of color

To make a makeup vanity a fun detail of your space, consider how you can use color. A simple paint idea could turn a vanity corner into a design detail for your bedroom, while also helping zoning your get-ready space. Consider, also, the most flattering paint colors around this area - avoid greens and yellows that can cast a strange reflection on your skin tone.

In this design by Ma / Deux Architects (opens in new tab), a vanity behind a hidden door in the bedrooms closet has been created with a burst of orange, adding a colorful detail to an otherwise neutral space.

6. Make it work as a workspace, too

In this small bedroom, a vanity was added into the walkway entrance, squeezing the most out of this tiny space. With a stool that pushes under the console, there's plenty of room to traverse the room, while also allowing a generously sized vanity to sit at.

It was an important detail for Sissy + Marley Interiors (opens in new tab), who designed the space, as their client wanted space in the bedroom office that could work as a temporary workspace while working from home. The position allows for work calls to be taken without giving too much away on Zoom about this personal space in the home.

7. Convert a dresser into a vanity area

Another way is by converting the good ol' dresser into a vanity. Simply hang a bedroom mirror above, bring in a light ottoman (that can be moved around in the room), and consider adding a wall sconce or a pendant light by the storage piece. Divide the drawers and store clothes, accessories and make up essentials.

'We added this unique leather, wood, and brass dresser to our smallest client's bedroom to be both functional to store clothes in but also look like a beautiful vanity in the space,' says Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer at Living with Lolo (opens in new tab).

8. Choose a compact unit in a small bedroom