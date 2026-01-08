There are two camps of people — those who crank up the heating at the first sight of the weather dipping below double digits, and those who'd rather don three layers of thermals to bed than submit to the radiator. And if, like me, you fall into the latter camp, you may have been finding the past few days rather... troublesome.

However, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of tips and tricks you can employ to make your home feel far warmer and cocooning, without having to consider your heating system.

The warmth of your home is about so much more than just the temperature on the thermostat — yes, turning on the heating can temporarily warm up your space, but simple decor pieces and design details can transform your space into a warm, cozy sanctuary. Here are seven ways to help you create a stylishly snug home.

1. Add a Rug

For an even cozier vibe, layer your rug on top of your carpet. Try to find a rug with a contrasting texture to the carpet, to help build up depth. (Image credit: Studio Duggan)

Warm your space from the ground up with a rug (or two) — tile or stone flooring will always be cold underfoot, and a rug is a simple way to add warmth and softness right down to your toes. "Our homes are sanctuaries, and rugs are the perfect way to add warmth by introducing a softer feel underfoot," says Lizzie Mosley, from Hug Rug.

A soft, fluffy rug is one of the most obvious solutions to a cold, uninviting room, instantly bringing a tactile coziness that can transform the space. But why stop at one? One of our favorite ways to warm up a cold room is by understanding the power of layering rugs.

"In 2026, designers will be embracing ways to maximize this [tactile coziness] by layering rugs with each other, adding rugs over carpet, over hard floors, or to effectively zone open-plan spaces, to add comfort and visual interest throughout the home," says Lizzie. "Paired with other plush accessories like cushions and throws, homes feel welcoming and lived-in; a space to truly relax and unwind."

The best rugs to warm up your home are thick, high-pile rugs — especially made of wool, which is one of the best natural insulation materials.

"Wool rugs naturally trap heat and reduce the sense of cold rising from the floor, particularly in rooms with stone, concrete, or tile surfaces. The more plush the rug, the more cozy the space," says Sarah Henry from La Manufacture Cogolin & Tai Ping.

2. Layer Up With Heavy-Weight Fabrics

Mixing different patterns and fabrics can also help develop a more visually rich, interesting space. (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi. Design: Mr Alex Tate)

Just as you should layer your clothing in the winter, the same approach should also apply to how you decorate your home for the colder months, much like we noted with layering rugs.

"Adding in textures through fabrics is a great way of adding warmth and a cozy feeling," says interior designer Aly Velji. He recommends combining linens and velvet, either through the upholstery on your furniture or through smaller decorative features, like pillows.

"Any lightweight fabrics like linen will inherently feel cool while heavier-weight fabrics like velvets, wools, or faux furs are ones to warm up a home," adds Lucie Ayres, founder of 22 Interiors. Layering fabrics will trap heat and make your space feel warmer and more snug.

Interior designer Katharine Pooley suggests materials such as wool, bouclé, linen, and knits. "Style soft furnishings in earthy neutrals, green, taupe, rust, caramel, soft greys, or introduce a cosy burgundy tone for added depth," she says.

3. And Layer Your Window Treatments

Pair a functional thermal blind with a floaty floor-to-ceiling curtain for a look that delivers on comfort and style. (Image credit: Christoper Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

Layering is, understandably, a prevalent theme when finding ways to make your house feel warmer, and one of the most effective ways to do this is with winter window treatments.

"Layering [your window treatments] is a hugely popular trend, and we’ve seen a big increase in the number of people mixing blinds and curtains for a finished, textured look," says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds2go.

"In most cases, the curtains are just there for decoration," she adds. "If you do have layered windows, ensure you’re making the most out of them by closing both layers, as this will essentially double the barriers between your room and the window, helping to reduce draughts and heat loss."

Your windows are one of the biggest culprits for making your room feel colder, which is why the experts swear by thermal blinds and curtains for curbing heat loss. Making your curtains warmer will, in turn, reward you with higher comfort and lower bills.

Try pairing practical blinds with a more decorative curtain trend — Aly swears by drapery, explaining, "This helps to create more of an elevated look in a space, but also helps to create a warm and cozy vibe. I love the look of a ripple fold drape or even a pinch pleat to amp up the texture, and if you can, play up the height if you have larger windows and ceiling height."

4. Switch Up Your Lighting

Layer your lighting for an easy way to add depth and warmth to your space. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Studio Est)

A good home lighting scheme can completely transform a room — all you need to know is how to pick the right lights. To begin, we recommend acquainting yourself with our guide to understanding lightbulbs, so that you can differentiate between each bulb and establish which ones you need.

But, for a basic outline, Matt Little, the founder of Festoon House, says, "A warm atmosphere is created when using a combination of multiple low-wattage lighting options, color temperatures from 2200K to 2700K on top of each other to produce a layered, soft warm light effect."

The lower the wattage, the less electrical power the bulb uses, and therefore, the more diffused it will appear. However, despite the low wattage, LED light bulbs can often look cool, bright, and harsh. This is based on the color temperature of the bulb, rather than the power it uses.

Besides LED lighting, the greatest enemy to a cozy lighting scheme is the dreaded bright overhead lights — unless you want your home to feel like a shopping center or car park. Explaining this sensation, Matt says, "High-frequency blue light-emitting standard overhead lighting options create a psychological cold feeling and can make an area look cold and unwelcoming."

It comes back to the best tactic for creating a warm, inviting room — the power of layering, and in this case, lighting. "I love layered lighting from floor lamps, table lamps, and wall sconces, all working together to create a warm and cozy space," says Anh Ly, the founder and CEO of Mim Concept. Building up a layered lighting scheme allows you to shift and alter the feel of your room depending on the time of year or day, while also bringing a more decorative flair to your space.

Matt also favors this approach, adding, "I believe the best option for creating this type of warm, layered light effect is to strategically place three to five small lamps around a space at different heights so that they create several pools of soft, warm, amber colored light that are similar to the natural glowing warmth of a fireplace."

By mimicking the look of a fireplace, you can trick your mind into feeling cozier and warmer. "Visual cues like this can elicit the relaxation response in the brain and provide a safe and secure feeling to individuals that no amount of heavy blankets or mechanical heating systems can," says Matt.

5. Zone Your Space

A reading nook by a window is the perfect way to add a new zone to your space without losing too much room. (Image credit: Josh Grubbs. Design: Heather Peterson Design)

Typically, a large living room is something to be celebrated. However, when it comes to making rooms feel cozier, a larger living room layout can often be to the space's detriment.

The more expansive the space, the colder it can feel. "Large, open rooms often feel colder because warmth has nowhere to settle," explains Anh.

The temptation then is to try cram it full with as many things as possible, hoping the sheer amount of stuff will help build atmosphere and warmth. Warning: it won't. It will just make your space feel cluttered and overwhelmed. Instead, Anh suggests, "Consider creating intimate zones within it."

"This could mean pulling the seats closer together, anchoring a corner with a floor lamp and a chair to create a reading nook, or floating your furniture away from the walls," she says. "When the scale feels right for the human body, the room naturally feels warmer."

6. Keep Those Drafts Out

Older homes can be particularly prone to drafts, so take extra care in preparing period properties for cold weather. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

Another simple yet effective way to instantly make your house feel warmer is to check for any drafts and stop them from entering your home.

"Drafty locations typically come from windows and doors that are not sealed properly, as oftentimes the frames are warped or damaged from water or just overuse through the years," explains Julia Mack, founder of Julia Mack Design, so knowing how to stylishly draft-proof your windows is a must.

While thick curtains and blinds can help to reduce the effects of these sneaky drafts, for complete protection, Julia says, "Consider total replacement, which will provide you with new multi-pane glass, a tight seal, and new screens for the summer months." Plus, it will save you money in the longterm.

Along with curtains and panes, you might want to consider adding draft stoppers to your doors and windows. These will seal off the chilly breeze from the outdoors. Blocking off the chimney can also help keep your space warm through winter, as heat can often escape via this opening.

7. Incorporate Warm Tones

The deep red tones in the artwork, as well as the wooden sideboard, help bring some more warmth into this otherwise neutral sitting room. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

A warm color scheme doesn't just look great; it can actually help your space feel warmer, too. "Rooms often feel colder when everything is light, reflective, or pale," says Anh.

While you may think that bright, airy tones are good for making your room feel welcoming and calming, they can sometimes have the adverse effect, making your space feel stark or sterile instead.

Earthy color palettes, deep plums, maroons, and other warm-toned hues are excellent for creating a cozier atmosphere. And you don't need a complete renovation to achieve this either.

"Instead of repainting the entire space, consider introducing warmer, deeper tones at eye level to anchor the room," Anh suggests. "You can achieve this through a richly stained wood sideboard, artwork with earthy pigments, or terracotta ceramics. These elements visually pull the room inward, making it feel less exposed and more enveloping."

Shop Decor for Natural Warmth

If your home still feels ill-prepared for the cooler months ahead, we've got plenty of tips for how to reset your home for winter —better late than never!