How Can I Make My Curtains Warmer? 7 Expert Solutions That Are Stylish, Too

Daily forecasts predict chilly temperatures ahead, which means that preparing your home for winter is of utmost importance. From swapping your summer bedlinen for cozier sheets to splaying out your fuzzy shag rugs, there are plenty of mini tricks to warm up your home.

Now's also a great time to treat your home to some of the best window treatments for winter. But that isn't the only solution to keeping the cold out. There are a number of ways to make your curtains warmer and insulate your space.

We have collected seven wonderful tips that interior designers swear by when it comes to shielding your indoor living zones from the cold that's bound to surround your outdoors. These solutions will ensure your space is all snug and cozy, regardless of the drop on your weather app.

1. Choose Heavier Fabrics

(Image credit: Alexander James. Design: Oakley Moore Interior Design)

Elissa Hall, founder of EDH Interiors, tells us that dressing your windows with thick curtains designed with heavy fabrics is an easy solution to warm up your space. This trick can come in very handy when learning how to draft-proof your entryway.

She explains that opting for heavier curtain materials, like velvet, wool, or thermal-lined options, adds an immediate layer of insulation. "These fabrics trap warmth better, making them especially effective in keeping drafts out," she adds. "Velvet, for instance, adds a luxe feel while providing substantial thermal benefits."

Milo Piped Velvet Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $128

Size: 96" x 50" This Milo Piped Velvet Curtain from Anthropologie is doused in a stunning wine hue that's an absolute hit in the dopamine decor department. Single-Pack Wide Bouclé Curtain Panel View at H&M Price: $119

Size: Light Beige Bouclé is all over couches, cushions, and coats so why not let this fabric take over your curtains too? This panel pack from H&M is enough to sell us on it. Hi-Lo Checker Velvet Curtain Panel View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $384

Size: 50" x 120" This Hi-Lo Checker Velvet Curtain Panel from Lulu & Georgia comes in a range of shades — but this natural colorway is a minimalist's dream.

2. Layer Curtains for Added Insulation

(Image credit: Xavier Béjot. Design: David Jimenez)

In conversation with interior designer Victoria Holly, she tells us that another option is to pair sheer curtains with heavier drapes. "So you’d have two tracks and when you have this layered effect, you can choose how much light and temperature you want to let into the house," she notes.

Elissa is also a fan of this approach, explaining that it looks visually rich, while also creating air pockets between layers, which serve as a natural insulator. By understanding the art of layering sheer and blackout curtains, you can have the best of both worlds at once.

Sarah Gordon Floral Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $268

Size: 84" x 50" Anthropologie's Sarah Gordon Floral Curtain features beautiful tufted motifs of tulips in bloom that keep spring alive even in the cold of winter. 1-Pack Wide Linen-Blend Curtain Panel View at H&M Price: $70

Color: Yellow This 1-Pack Wide Linen-Blend Curtain Panel from H&M is the perfect airy option to pair with thick, weighted curtains for improved insulation. SunSmart Amelia Knitted Jacquard Paisley Curtains View at Macy's Price: $31

Color: Champagne If you're looking for an elegant window treatment to decorate your space, you can't go wrong with SunSmart Amelia Knitted Jacquard Paisley Curtains from Macy's.

3. Install a Thermal Lining

(Image credit: James Merrell. Future)

"Adding a thermal lining to your curtains is one of the most effective methods to make them warmer without altering their appearance," says Elissa. "These linings come in various thicknesses and can be sewn into the existing curtains or simply attached with a hook system."

She also explains that a good thermal lining can reduce heat loss by up to 25%, making it a brilliantly smart upgrade for the colder months.

I spotted this DriftAway Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Liner on Walmart and it seems to be the perfect solution for airy curtains that need a warming accessory.

4. Use Curtain Pelmets

(Image credit: Kate Guinness)

According to Elissa, curtain pelmets are an often-overlooked addition that blocks drafts from the top of the window. "By covering the top of your curtains, pelmets help keep warm air from escaping and prevent cold air from seeping in," she notes. "They also create a polished, classic look that can suit both traditional and modern interiors."

So if you're interested in experimenting with modern pelmet ideas, this Three-in-One Curtain Track and Pelmet from Amazon offers a chic finish for your curtains that's appealing in both form and function.

5. Floor-Length and Wall-to-Wall Coverage

(Image credit: Salvesen Graham)

Victoria tells us she prefers to take her drapes all the way to the ceiling or close to it. "For ceiling-mount drapery tracks, we like the drapes to go from floor to ceiling," she shares. "For decorative drapery rods or French return rods, we like to drop the rod just about two inches from the ceiling or crown molding."

She tells us this trick maximizes coverage and minimizes drafts, making the room feel cozier. Plus, she also finds that it elongates the space making the room more dramatic.

DecoSource Wall-to-Wall Blackout Curtains View at Walmart Price: $110

Size: 108" x 132" DecoSource Wall-to-Wall Blackout Curtains from Walmart will cloak your windows from ceiling to floor to properly trap heat from escaping. Velvet Mauve Louise Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $88

Size: 108" x 50" This Velvet Mauve Louise Curtain from Anthropologie is soft and stylish, adding charm to any room with the help of its lovely dotted fabric. Elrene Athena Curtain Panels and Scarf Valance View at Macy's Price: $34

Color: Gold These gold Elrene Athena Curtain Panels and Scarf Valance from Macy's exude Grecian opulence, elevating any windowed room with ease.

6. Add Weighted Hemming

(Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Studio credit Susannah Holmberg Studios)

"By adding a weighted hem to the bottom of your curtains, you can ensure they hang flush against the window," says Elissa. "Weighted curtains are less likely to billow, creating a tighter seal against cold air."

Whether you impart this style with your living room curtain ideas or in any window-ridden spot in your home, she finds that this small change is subtle yet effective, giving your space a cozy, insulated feel.

These Covered Drapery Weights from Walmart include 20 weighted pieces so you can keep all your home's curtains weighted and warm.

7. Opt for French Return Rods

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Design Credit Maestri Studio)

"We love French return rods," says Victoria. "They are beautiful but also functional."

Instead of standard decorative rods that stick out with finials on the end, she explains that French return rods to the wall. The form of French curtain rods makes draft-proofing indoor spaces an efficient and straightforward process.

Personally, I'm obsessed with this Brushed Gold Wrap Around Curtain Rod from Amazon.

With temperatures dropping, the increased use of energy is on everyone's mind. Aside from reduced radiator time being easier on the pocket, it's also a mindful step towards living a more sustainable lifestyle.

While it may seem like a far-fetched idea at first, we hope that these clever curtain warming tricks prove that it's not as unattainable as it may seem. Plus, you don't have to compromise on style in the slightest and it's a great excuse to elevate your window treatments.