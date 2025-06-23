I Tried This Trick to Keep Breezy Curtains in Place When the Weather's Hot, and Let's Just Say It's Changed My Life on Warm Days
Summer weather and no AC bring on a whole onslaught of new problems, but don't let your curtain placement be one of them — try this simple and affordable hack
Opening the windows in summer is a must if you don't have AC, but if you've opted for curtains on windows like me, that summery breeze you're after can be a real annoyance.
To keep a room cool, you want your curtains shut during the day. However, that means that when the slightest breeze blows, your curtains open, letting the sun in, ruining your perfectly planned temperature regulation, and, quite frankly, proving a bit of a distraction. So what's the solution? I recently discovered these magnetic curtain weights that you can pop on the bottom of any modern window treatment, et voila! They're a quick fix to a pesky and persistent problem.
Simply attach them to the base of your curtains, and then they're weighted in place, so they don't blow open. It seems like a simple concept, I know, but that's exactly the beauty of it. As the summer sun starts to crank up the heat, this clever and affordable curtain trick arrives just in time.
Black is a classic color choice (not to mention, the easiest to style), and in this pack, you will receive 16 round magnetic curtain weights — enough quantity to meet your daily use and replacement. They are four centimeters in diameter. While visible on the curtain, I like to embrace the look and think of mine as a sort of stylish trim or stud. Other than that, these magnetic drapery clips are easy to use and there are no other tools required, just attach the magnetic drapery weights to the curtain of your choosing.
With summer amping up here, I, of course, had to let the Livingetc office in on my new discovery. Home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says she has been on the curtain weight train for years now. "I'm not being dramatic when I say I love curtain weights. Like many people struggling with curtain ideas for large windows, I like my curtains perfectly draped and in place, even when you have to have the window itself cracked, and these nifty accessories do just that."
The only downside is that they're not exactly aesthetic, so you won't want to keep them on all the time. Though fear not, because the magnetic feature means they are super easy to take off and put back on.
However, Amiya advises, "If you're willing to go the extra mile, I recommend having them sewn into pockets at the base of your drapes so your window treatments look flawless every single time." Just like how you can hide curtain rod brackets, you can take on a quick DIY to customize your curtain weights.
Though this was a new (and might I add, ingenious) discovery for me, there are several other curtain weight options you can shop. Ranging from seamless styles to iterations that are more decorative, there is something for everyone. Below are three more sleek forms I currently have my eye on.
Being hot in your home is never pleasant, but luckily, how to reset your home for summer is one of Livingetc's specialties. This quick curtain trick is just the beginning.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.