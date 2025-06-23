I Tried This Trick to Keep Breezy Curtains in Place When the Weather's Hot, and Let's Just Say It's Changed My Life on Warm Days

Opening the windows in summer is a must if you don't have AC, but if you've opted for curtains on windows like me, that summery breeze you're after can be a real annoyance.

To keep a room cool, you want your curtains shut during the day. However, that means that when the slightest breeze blows, your curtains open, letting the sun in, ruining your perfectly planned temperature regulation, and, quite frankly, proving a bit of a distraction. So what's the solution? I recently discovered these magnetic curtain weights that you can pop on the bottom of any modern window treatment, et voila! They're a quick fix to a pesky and persistent problem.

Simply attach them to the base of your curtains, and then they're weighted in place, so they don't blow open. It seems like a simple concept, I know, but that's exactly the beauty of it. As the summer sun starts to crank up the heat, this clever and affordable curtain trick arrives just in time.

Amazon 16 Pcs Magnetic Curtain Weights £6.53 at Amazon UK Black is a classic color choice (not to mention, the easiest to style), and in this pack, you will receive 16 round magnetic curtain weights — enough quantity to meet your daily use and replacement. They are four centimeters in diameter. While visible on the curtain, I like to embrace the look and think of mine as a sort of stylish trim or stud. Other than that, these magnetic drapery clips are easy to use and there are no other tools required, just attach the magnetic drapery weights to the curtain of your choosing.

With summer amping up here, I, of course, had to let the Livingetc office in on my new discovery. Home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says she has been on the curtain weight train for years now. "I'm not being dramatic when I say I love curtain weights. Like many people struggling with curtain ideas for large windows, I like my curtains perfectly draped and in place, even when you have to have the window itself cracked, and these nifty accessories do just that."

The only downside is that they're not exactly aesthetic, so you won't want to keep them on all the time. Though fear not, because the magnetic feature means they are super easy to take off and put back on.

However, Amiya advises, "If you're willing to go the extra mile, I recommend having them sewn into pockets at the base of your drapes so your window treatments look flawless every single time." Just like how you can hide curtain rod brackets, you can take on a quick DIY to customize your curtain weights.

When applied, the magnets are prominently visible on the curtain. You can either lean into this look and style them further, or sew in pockets to hide the magnets away. (Image credit: Future, Hugh Metcalf)

Though this was a new (and might I add, ingenious) discovery for me, there are several other curtain weight options you can shop. Ranging from seamless styles to iterations that are more decorative, there is something for everyone. Below are three more sleek forms I currently have my eye on.

Jetec 6 Pairs Curtain Weights £11.99 at Amazon UK The slim design of this curtain weight will integrate more seamlessly with your curtains. Especially if your drapery is a similar white color. HillSpring 6 Pack Heavy Tablecloth Weights £19.75 at Amazon UK Like I mentioned earlier, leaning into the 'studded' quality a curtain brings when attached can provide an unexpected decor moment. These metal weights caught my eye as a potential way to experiment with chrome. rflaueo 6 Pairs Magnetic Curtain Weights £7.99 at Amazon UK Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic design. If black is too much contrast with your existing color scheme, Amazon offers the same ones in white.



Being hot in your home is never pleasant, but luckily, how to reset your home for summer is one of Livingetc's specialties. This quick curtain trick is just the beginning.