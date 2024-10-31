8 Ways to Draft-Proof Your Entryway to Keep the Cozy Factor High (and Your Energy Bills Low)

Before winter comes aknocking and drafts come awafting, there are plenty of tasks to get through to properly arm your home for the cold weather. Since you'll probably spend most of your time inside, it's only right to make your living space as comfy as possible.

Learning how to winterize your home not only makes it more comfortable, but can help you save energy when it comes to heating your home. While you might have most rooms covered, the entryway tends to go unnoticed and eventually ends up letting in tons of cool air.

To keep this from happening, we've collected some incredible tips from the experts that will guarantee a pleasant indoor environment even in the midst of a cold snap. And these home hacks will also allow you to give your heaters a break and make the number at the end of your electricity bills marginally more digestible — wins across the board.

1. Invest in a Decorative Door Snake or Sweep

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

In conversation with Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that door sweeps are essential for blocking drafts from under the door and keeping your entryway warm. And if aesthetics are your worry, Nina reassures that today’s options are just as stylish as they are functional.

"Opt for a sleek metal or rubberized sweep in a matte black or brushed nickel finish, which will blend with most decor styles," she says. "This small detail can prevent drafts while enhancing your door’s look."

If you prefer a solution that's not as permanent, Nina points out that decorative door snakes are always on avail. "Door snakes have come a long way from their purely practical designs," she notes. "Now, you can find these draft stoppers in stylish prints and materials, like faux leather or cable-knit."

So if you're team door sweeps, this Vellure Door Draft Stopper from Amazon is a best-seller. And if you're on the door snake end of the debate, then these Customizable Farmhouse Door Snakes from Etsy offer a bespoke finish.

2. Layer with Fashionable Thick Curtains

(Image credit: Tori Murphy)

According to Nina, heavy, lined curtains are a time-honored trick for keeping drafts at bay, and they can also be a striking design element. "Go for a thick fabric like velvet or wool in a pattern that complements your decor, like a houndstooth or a classic plaid," she suggests. "Hang the curtain on a sturdy, elegant rod just above the door frame for an effortlessly cozy effect that also insulates."

While a door curtain may not be your first port of call for draft proofing, it's definitely an idea that is worth granting attention to, especially if your home has whispers of vintage fashioning.

If your entryway has windows, she recommends layering a set of chic curtains across them as well. Besides retaining the warmth in your home, these modern window treatments also have the power to turn your entryway from drab to darling — so why not give them a go?

Verity Tweed Blackout Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $148

Size: 63" x 50" Charmingly preppy, these Verity Tweed Blackout Curtains from Anthropologie are perfect for entryways that need a decorative touch. 2-Pack Beige Bouclé Curtains View at H&M Price: $119

Size: 47" x 98" These 2-Pack Beige Bouclé Curtains from H&M are the ultimate cozy drape for entryway windows that need a little blanketing. Painterly Stripe Linen Curtain Panel View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $384

Size: 50" x 120" Lulu & Georgia's Painterly Stripe Curtain Panel is equal parts whimsical and trendy with imperfect yellow strokes coloring in the white fabric.

3. Install Weatherstripping in a Matching Palette

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Hendrick Interiors)

If you're familiar with how to soundproof a bedroom, then you've probably come across weatherstripping before. But it does so much more than just quieten your sleep sanctuary. We find that weatherstripping is a must for entryway draft-proofing, and Nina agrees. To put it plainly, Nina explains that this technique essentially seals gaps around the door frame to prevent cold air from sneaking in.

"Choose a weatherstripping material in a finish that complements your door, like bronze or nickel, so it blends seamlessly," she says. "I find that self-adhesive foam or felt are easy to install and highly effective."

Jason Lamprey, owner of Square One Contracting, also finds that replacing weatherstripping around the door is a trusty tactic. "High-quality foam or rubber weatherstripping can ensure a tight seal, reducing heat loss significantly," he says. "I've seen how this simple addition can make a noticeable difference."

Yes, this isn't the most glamorous draft-proofing trick but it's one that will certainly keep your entryway freeze-free and extra protected from the temperature drops due to hit. This Duck Brand Heavy Duty Weatherstrip from Walmart appears to be a popular pick among shoppers this season.

4. Add a Bold and Cozy Area Rug

(Image credit: Design: Abby Pendergrast & Kitty Rheault / Photography: Kevin Coffey )

Back to the more exciting tricks — one of our favorite ways to draft-proof entryways while also making a fun interior spruce of it is by introducing a beautifully large area rug to the scene. Nina classifies this as a genius idea and we find that it's a great way to immediately greet your guests with a sense of comfort too.

"Wool or jute rugs work particularly well for insulation, and their rich textures add depth to the space," she says. "And remember to choose a rug with a bold pattern or color that draws the eye, making the draft-proofing feature a stylish focal point."

The only thing we will say about bringing rugs into this space, especially of the area kind is that it'll likely get a little messy unless you're able to masterfully avoid having people step on the fabric upon entry. So it's best to choose darker colors and if all else fails, we have an expert guide on how to clean an area rug handy for you.

Tufted Octavia Leopard Rug View at Anthropologie Price: $598

Size: 5' x 8' This Tufted Octavia Leopard Rug from Anthropologie has the best of old and new with a traditional printed background and the very in leopard motif over top. Safavieh Monaco Adum Rug View at QVC Price: $294

Color: Blue We found this Safavieh Monaco Adum Rug at QVC and it's a stunning entryway addition with its bohemian blue panel printing that's old-world transportive. Heritage Hand-Knotted Wool Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $598

Color: Rust This Heritage Hand-Knotted Wool Rug from Lulu & Georgia is in a rich rust hue that would look stunning in an entryway featuring moody dark wood flooring.

5. Consider a Modern Storm Door

(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Natoq)

If you're in the process of a revamp or you're open to making a significant change to your home, then Nina encourages opting for a modern storm door for added protection from the cold.

"A storm door with thermal glass will further insulate your entryway without compromising style," she explains. "Look for models with sleek frames in black or bronze for a modern touch, and choose energy-efficient glass that helps block cold air."

Nina adds that this additional layer protects your entryway while adding visual depth to your home’s exterior. It's a great way to up your curb appeal and not a bad idea if your door is on its last hinge. If you find yourself living in a place that is prone to harsh weather, then this is your sign to gift your entryway a storm door before winter.

6. Recaulk Exterior Cracks in a Coordinating Color

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design by Bunsa Studio)

Nina explains that exterior caulking around the entryway prevents cold air from seeping into your home. "Use weatherproof caulk in a color that matches your siding or door frame," she says. "That way it looks both polished and intentional."

Neglecting recaulking can result in sneaky drafts entering through small gaps, thereby draining your heaters and leaving your home frigid. So instead of foregoing this step, we suggest adding it to your list of home chores and knocking it off whenever you have a chance.

This DAP ALEX PLUS All Purpose Acrylic Latex Caulk from Walmart is on sale right now for only $3 — if that's not a sign, I'm not sure what is. Pro tip: invest in the viral paint touch-up pen and go over any visible caulk for a seamless finish.

7. Tack on Insulating Window Film

(Image credit: Studio AM Architecture. Photo credit Haris Kenjar)

"Another stylish yet functional option is applying window film to the glass panels in or around your door," says Richard Garrett, founder of RG Pro Builders. "This acts as an extra insulation layer, with options like frosted designs, providing both privacy and a chic appearance."

He goes on to explain that window films can trap heat inside and are especially beneficial in the chilly months, translating to energy savings on your bill. "I've seen clients in the Phoenix area benefit from a modest 10% reduction in heating costs by focusing on these often-overlooked areas," he notes.

We found this Coavas Window Heat Blocking Privacy Film from Amazon that's perfect for the job and it has a frosted finish that's perfect for large windows and fielding curious neighbors.

8. Cover Up Your Door's Keyholes

Ruben Gutierrez, founder of Errez Design, rightly points out that keyholes are usually an unavoidable entrance for cold air. Yes, keyholes are usually extremely tiny but even the smallest crevices can make your home seem much colder than necessary.

"Installing a decorative keyhole cover or escutcheon plate over any open keyholes not only stops drafts but adds a finished, polished detail to your door," he says. "This small touch can add unexpected elegance to a functional element."

This Brass Tear Drop Keyhole Escutcheon from Amazon brings on an opulent finishing touch, and it's also available in bronze if you prefer matte to sheen.

It's the tiny details that make all the difference when draft-proofing your entryway. And this clever little entry point should not go forgotten in the preparation of your home for winter.

And there you have it. There's actually plenty of ways to ensure that your home is not losing out on any heating through the cold months. And by adopting just a couple of these tips, we have a feeling you'll notice a major difference in your home's indoor atmosphere.

Not to rush you, but the best time to get ahead of these tasks is now. Before you know it, you'll get lost in the hubbub of the festive season and forget about draft-proofing your space. So why not get a head start now and enjoy your warm and cozy entryway later?