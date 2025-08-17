4 Front Door Design Mistakes You've Made That Are Probably Ruining Your Home's Curb Appeal
Your front garden and the exterior of your home can end up looking a little dated if you choose the wrong design elements and features for your front door. So take notes now on what the experts have to say about it
There's something special about front doors — and ultimately, it can make or break the facade of a home. It's the first thing you see when you enter your humble abode, where friends and family are met with glad tidings and greetings, so you'll want it to look its best.
There's nothing worse than completely renovating your home and choosing the wrong door, style, and color — just a few of the front door design mistakes you'll want to avoid. If you're seeking the latest front door trends without considering how the design will fit into your home, then you're doing it wrong. I've seen many renovations in my time where traditional, classical British design is replaced with something more modern, and that, sadly, does not fit the home's overall aesthetic.
From choosing the wrong paint job to replacing the finest of materials for a more modern and simple take, here are a few front door mistakes you're making, according to designers and landscapers.
1. Choosing a Paint Color Without Considering the Surroundings
Front door ideas are all about embracing the new and improved, and for this designer, color is a big part of it. Your front door color matters more than you realize, and choosing one without considering how it will look with your surroundings is the first front door design mistake you're making.
Interior designer Sarah Partington tells me: "Just like when you choose paint colors inside your home to work with your flooring or furniture, it’s important to consider colors for your front door that work with the other elements around it."
She continues, "Think brickwork, stone, roof tiles, or even the foliage. A little time spent studying the overall palette of your exterior can really guide your color choice so it feels intentional and harmonious."
Sarah is the founder of Paper Room Creative, where she helps homeowners design beautiful, practical spaces for themselves. Through her mentoring services and inspiring resources, she has supported thousands of women in creating their dream homes without the overwhelm.
2. Not Painting the Frame or Surround to Match the Door
Choosing the right front door color can be daunting, but once you've found the one, it's best to stick with it throughout — that includes the door's frame. Failing to do so can make your door stand out, and not in a good way.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"You're missing a trick if you only paint your door in a fabulous color and paint the framework in boring old white," says Sarah. "This is going to make your front door look narrower and less impactful."
Instead, Sarah says it's best to "pick a gorgeous color and use it on the door and the surround; this is going to give your entryway so much more grandeur and will create a much more cohesive feel."
Landscape designer Trent Brown from Ground Break Design tells me, "Your front door should stand out, but not for the wrong reasons. One of the biggest curb appeal killers I see is color or finish choices that completely contradict the home’s overall palette."
He continues: "It could be a bright, cool-toned door on a home with warm siding. Or two different wood stains right next to each other, like the door and trim or the door and gables, each with its undertone. When that happens, the two tones end up fighting for dominance."
Instead, Trent says, "you can’t go wrong pulling your door color from somewhere else in the home’s palette. That might be a deeper shade of your trim, an echo of your roof color, or even a hue inspired by your surrounding landscape. Bold can be beautiful, but only if it feels like it belongs."
Trent Brown is the Founder of Ground Break Design and Author of Amazon's Bestseller "Taking Your Yard from Overwhelm to Oasis", which guides homeowners through a step-by-step process to transform their landscapes into something they truly love. Working across every aspect of landscape construction for the past 15 years has given Trent invaluable insight into homeowners’ experiences during renovations. He often heard horror stories from various clients about poor craftsmanship, lack of communication, unexpected costs, and contractors who didn’t show up. This is what motivated Trent to develop the OASIS Method, a unique approach to design that focuses on understanding why each client wants to transform their outdoor space. This process ensures clear communication, reduces surprises, and keeps everyone aligned throughout the project. Trent has amplified this positive impact by speaking at home and garden conferences, writing articles, and helping homeowners implement his approach in the design and construction of their own yards.
3. Forgetting That Less Is More
If you're looking to make a front door look cozy, it's best to keep things simple.
"Many people use too many accessories, and it detracts focus from the front door. Your home should take center stage," explains Trent. "Landscaping and decor are meant to accent the home, not overpower it. I’ve approached lots of homes with three planters on each side of the stairs, a welcome sign on the door, maybe a wreath, a bench, and perhaps even a basket of foliage with a blanket."
The expert says it's like combining three Pinterest photos into one. "Each accessory on its own is beautiful, but all of them together are overwhelming," Trend adds. "They’re all meant to feel inviting, but instead, it feels like you’re navigating an obstacle course."
And of course, Sarah agrees, "Enough with the signage, wreaths, faux-potted trees, and ornaments. Your front door should be welcoming, not cluttered."
"Instead, invest in beautiful door furniture like a weighty brass knocker, a handsome letter box, and a timeless porch light. Let the quality of a few carefully chosen details do the talking," she adds.
Be bold with the hardware you choose, but ensure it fits your home's overall aesthetic to avoid those front garden mistakes.
4. Not Cleaning Your Front Door Regularly
Lastly, Sarah tells me that regular cleaning is a must. "A quick wipe-down to remove dirt, dust, and fingerprints will keep it looking freshly painted for longer."
She continues, "In many cultures, a clean front entrance is also believed to allow positive energy and good fortune to flow freely into the home. Whether you’re into feng shui or just want to make a great first impression, a sparkling door is always a good idea."
FAQs
What Are the Three Colors You Should Avoid Painting Your Front Door?
There's no set rule, but if you want to avoid attention (for the wrong reasons), it's best to avoid bright and obnoxious hues of red, dull greys, and of course white. White doors can easily pick up dirt and dust that can be seen in an instant — no matter how often you clean it.
There you have it, the front door design mistakes you'll want to avoid, especially if you're looking to keep your home's facade in check and looking its best. If you're keen on tending to the rest of your front garden, there are a few planting tricks that can make a small garden look bigger (a win for city folk).
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.