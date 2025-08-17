4 Front Door Design Mistakes You've Made That Are Probably Ruining Your Home's Curb Appeal

There's something special about front doors — and ultimately, it can make or break the facade of a home. It's the first thing you see when you enter your humble abode, where friends and family are met with glad tidings and greetings, so you'll want it to look its best.

There's nothing worse than completely renovating your home and choosing the wrong door, style, and color — just a few of the front door design mistakes you'll want to avoid. If you're seeking the latest front door trends without considering how the design will fit into your home, then you're doing it wrong. I've seen many renovations in my time where traditional, classical British design is replaced with something more modern, and that, sadly, does not fit the home's overall aesthetic.

From choosing the wrong paint job to replacing the finest of materials for a more modern and simple take, here are a few front door mistakes you're making, according to designers and landscapers.

1. Choosing a Paint Color Without Considering the Surroundings

INSTEAD: Opt for colors that match the inside and outside of your home's aesthetic. (Image credit: OWN LONDON)

Front door ideas are all about embracing the new and improved, and for this designer, color is a big part of it. Your front door color matters more than you realize, and choosing one without considering how it will look with your surroundings is the first front door design mistake you're making.

Interior designer Sarah Partington tells me: "Just like when you choose paint colors inside your home to work with your flooring or furniture, it’s important to consider colors for your front door that work with the other elements around it."

She continues, "Think brickwork, stone, roof tiles, or even the foliage. A little time spent studying the overall palette of your exterior can really guide your color choice so it feels intentional and harmonious."

Sarah Partington Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sarah is the founder of Paper Room Creative, where she helps homeowners design beautiful, practical spaces for themselves.

2. Not Painting the Frame or Surround to Match the Door

INSTEAD: Choose a color that blends in seamlessly with the exterior of a home. (Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

Choosing the right front door color can be daunting, but once you've found the one, it's best to stick with it throughout — that includes the door's frame. Failing to do so can make your door stand out, and not in a good way.

"You're missing a trick if you only paint your door in a fabulous color and paint the framework in boring old white," says Sarah. "This is going to make your front door look narrower and less impactful."

Instead, Sarah says it's best to "pick a gorgeous color and use it on the door and the surround; this is going to give your entryway so much more grandeur and will create a much more cohesive feel."

Landscape designer Trent Brown from Ground Break Design tells me, "Your front door should stand out, but not for the wrong reasons. One of the biggest curb appeal killers I see is color or finish choices that completely contradict the home’s overall palette."

He continues: "It could be a bright, cool-toned door on a home with warm siding. Or two different wood stains right next to each other, like the door and trim or the door and gables, each with its undertone. When that happens, the two tones end up fighting for dominance."

Instead, Trent says, "you can’t go wrong pulling your door color from somewhere else in the home’s palette. That might be a deeper shade of your trim, an echo of your roof color, or even a hue inspired by your surrounding landscape. Bold can be beautiful, but only if it feels like it belongs."

Trent Brown Social Links Navigation Founder of Ground Break Design Trent Brown is the Founder of Ground Break Design and Author of Amazon's Bestseller "Taking Your Yard from Overwhelm to Oasis".

3. Forgetting That Less Is More

INSTEAD: Go for classy and timeless feature such as brass finishes that will also add a pop of character to your homes facade. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: the Stylesmiths)

If you're looking to make a front door look cozy, it's best to keep things simple.

"Many people use too many accessories, and it detracts focus from the front door. Your home should take center stage," explains Trent. "Landscaping and decor are meant to accent the home, not overpower it. I’ve approached lots of homes with three planters on each side of the stairs, a welcome sign on the door, maybe a wreath, a bench, and perhaps even a basket of foliage with a blanket."

The expert says it's like combining three Pinterest photos into one. "Each accessory on its own is beautiful, but all of them together are overwhelming," Trend adds. "They’re all meant to feel inviting, but instead, it feels like you’re navigating an obstacle course."

And of course, Sarah agrees, "Enough with the signage, wreaths, faux-potted trees, and ornaments. Your front door should be welcoming, not cluttered."

"Instead, invest in beautiful door furniture like a weighty brass knocker, a handsome letter box, and a timeless porch light. Let the quality of a few carefully chosen details do the talking," she adds.

Be bold with the hardware you choose, but ensure it fits your home's overall aesthetic to avoid those front garden mistakes.

4. Not Cleaning Your Front Door Regularly

INSTEAD: Clean your front garden and doorway regularly for an elegant and sleek exterior. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Howard Tanner Architect)

Lastly, Sarah tells me that regular cleaning is a must. "A quick wipe-down to remove dirt, dust, and fingerprints will keep it looking freshly painted for longer."

She continues, "In many cultures, a clean front entrance is also believed to allow positive energy and good fortune to flow freely into the home. Whether you’re into feng shui or just want to make a great first impression, a sparkling door is always a good idea."

FAQs

What Are the Three Colors You Should Avoid Painting Your Front Door?

There's no set rule, but if you want to avoid attention (for the wrong reasons), it's best to avoid bright and obnoxious hues of red, dull greys, and of course white. White doors can easily pick up dirt and dust that can be seen in an instant — no matter how often you clean it.

There you have it, the front door design mistakes you'll want to avoid, especially if you're looking to keep your home's facade in check and looking its best. If you're keen on tending to the rest of your front garden, there are a few planting tricks that can make a small garden look bigger (a win for city folk).