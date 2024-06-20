11 Front Door Trends That Set the Tone for a Classy Home — Materials, Colors and Styles Architects Love Now

The ultimate introduction, your front door serves as the doorway to your dream interior. Behind it lies your safe space, somewhere for you to connect with others but also relax and recline. Whilst we have seen no shortage of front door inspiration over the years in magazines and on Pinterest or Instagram – there are still those of us who conform to the idea that our front door is just something we have to learn to live with. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Consider small but impactful changes to your fittings or the addition of unique materials like textural metal and stained glass. We’ve spoken to the experts to offer you a look at what lies ahead for the front door and to identify which materials and styles speak to both the past, present, and future.

From the idea of an ‘invisible’ front door to the Dutch-inspired cottage doors, interior designers and architects continue to push the boundaries and prove that the opportunities to create a front door that lives up to your interior and invites people in are endless.

1. CREATE A GALLERY-STYLE EFFECT WITH YOUR FRONT DOOR

(Image credit: Whit Preston, Design: Cuppett Kilpatrick)

For those seeking to maximize natural light in their entryway, the gallery-style front door and entrance designed by Austin-based studio Cuppett Kilpatrick serves as great inspiration. The large paned window beautifully highlights the client's artwork and gives the building a softness and warmth. 'We wanted the “strength” of a solid oak door, but the entry wanted natural light, so we paired the door with the transparent wall. The art display evolved,' says Tim Cuppett, founding partner of Cuppett Kilpatrick Architecture + Design. A clever addition is the use of a curtain that allows the client to retain privacy and maintain a sense of escape. Speak to your contractor to discuss how you might recreate elements of this design that allow you to evoke a sense of occasion at your front door.

2. ADD COLOR AND CHARACTER TO YOUR FRONT DOOR WITH STAINED GLASS

(Image credit: Caitlin Mills, Design: Sarah McPhee Interiors)

As the Arts & Craft movement reveals the sunshine of popularity, it comes as no surprise as we are seeing more front doors with restored or newly designed stained glass. This example from Melbourne-based interior designer, Sarah McPhee showcases a traditional rose design with textured glass and covers not just the door but the surrounding windows. Painting the door and frames black beautifully tempers the sweetness of the stained glass whilst keeping it as the focal point.

'We primarily work on period homes, always retaining and restoring original features unique to the era, such as the exquisite lead lighting on the front door of this grand Edwardian home. Preserving the history, integrity, and soul of a period homes vital to our approach,' reveals interior designer, Sarah McPhee. Consider commissioning a local craftsman to create a bespoke pane for your front door that reflects your family and your home.

3. EMBRACE TEXTURE WITH SCULPTED COPPER

(Image credit: Aluminr)

Texture is often forgotten about when thinking of a front door, our first inclinations may be towards its size or color but this ingredient can be truly transformational for your home's curb appeal. Bespoke door makers from New Dehli, Aluminr appreciate this quality in each of their pieces, handcrafting doors that stand the test of time but also invite each guest on a sensory journey. The rhythmic surface and distinctive pattern that adorns their Copper Dine Door make the case for a front door that celebrates natural materials but also embraces personality.

'The Copper Dine Door from Aluminr is a testament to the biophilic design trend, incorporating natural, handcrafted textures into its intricate copper sculpting,' says Rajat Oberoi, Client Relations Manager at Aluminr. 'The antique finish adds a layer of timeless beauty, making the door a focal point that exudes artisanal craftsmanship. This door brings the warmth and richness of natural materials to the forefront, enhancing the home's entrance with its unique, handcrafted appeal. Its design philosophy blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, creating a harmonious and inviting entryway.'

4. OPT FOR THE CALM OF TIMBER PANELING

(Image credit: Matyas Architects & Interior Design)

Paneling shows no signs of slowing down in its popularity and it's easy to understand why. The symmetry and rhythm it provides offer us visual comfort and a sense of peace in even the busiest of spaces. That’s why it makes a great choice for your front door. Designed for their Wheelers Hill House project, Melbourne-based practice, Matyas Architects utilize the tranquility of timber paneling to create a seamless transition between the interior and exterior of this home.

'The oversized hinged front door was clad in timber lining boards, a continuation of the boards that line the façade of the building. Widening the entry by seamlessly blending the door and adjoining wall surface materiality on both sides, the door is only identifiable by the black ‘Elmes of Japan’ entry door pull,' shares Nina Matyas, Associate Interior Designer at Matyas Architects & Interior Design. This approach valuably highlights how the front door plays an integral role in connecting the architecture and exterior of your home with its interior.

5. GIVE YOUR DOOR A GOLDEN TOUCH WITH BRASS

(Image credit: Aluminr)

With its patinaed effect and warming surface, brass gives your front door a metallic finish that still feels organic and inviting. Opting for a contemporary and minimal design like this design from bespoke door manufacturers, Aluminr offsets the more traditional material but also lets the brass be the star of the show.

'This bronze stripped door embodies the latest design trends in front door design with its burnished bronze finish and tall brass rod handle,' explains Rajat Oberoi. 'The use of luxurious materials like bronze and brass not only enhances the door's aesthetic appeal but also provides a sense of durability and elegance. The bold, sculptural elements of the tall brass handle make a striking statement, adding a contemporary touch to any entrance. This door's design reflects a commitment to both functionality and visual impact, making it a standout feature in modern home décor.'

6. USE SYMMETRY TO CREATE A MEMORABLE FIRST IMPRESSION

(Image credit: TK Images, Design: Kyle Dutton Homes)

It’s easy to think of the design journey of your front door as just a process of selecting a new door but that’s only the beginning. Designer and stylist, Kyle Dutton, founder of Kyle Dutton Homes, champions the importance of looking at the bigger picture and considering the symmetry and details that adorn a modern front yard.

'I love little moments of symmetry when it comes to architecture and landscaping,' Kyle says. 'Not everything has to be lined up perfectly, but focal points like this front stoop just feel extra pleasing to the eye. Having balance is important while keeping with an edited landscape design, which feeds into today's manicured outdoor trends. With these boxwood globes kept neatly in matching planters, the uniformity anchors the space with a beautiful pop of color on the door.'

7. MAKE AN ARCHITECTURAL FEATURE WITH CONCRETE & GLASS

(Image credit: Richard Powers, Design: Kligerman Architecture & Design)

This minimal front door created by New York architects, Kligerman Architecture & Design revels in a dialogue with the interior and exterior. 'The door is a quintessential example of modern architectural design, seamlessly integrating glass, steel, and concrete to create a striking synapse between the exterior and interior realms,' says Joe Carline, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design. 'The large glass panels, framed in sleek steel, function as transparent portals, inviting natural light to flood the entryway while offering a visual connection to the surrounding environment. This transparency dissolves the boundary between inside and outside, creating an immersive experience as one transitions through the space. The concrete elements, both in the textured wall and the stepping stones, ground the structure, providing a robust, tactile contrast to the smooth, reflective surfaces of the glass. The use of concrete here evokes a sense of permanence and stability, anchoring the ethereal quality of the glass and steel.'

'The softness of the light wooden wall paneling gently highlights the steel and concrete whilst framing the glass further,' Joe adds. 'Together, these materials form a harmonious composition that transforms the door into more than just an entry point. It becomes a liminal space—a carefully crafted threshold that marks the passage from the exterior world into the intimate interior sanctuary, symbolizing a shift from public to private, from openness to shelter.'

9. KEEP THINGS PLAYFUL WITH A DUTCH DOOR

(Image credit: Richard Powers, Design: Kligerman Architecture & Design)

This project from Kligerman Architecture & Design takes a decidedly more playful approach to the front door. It rejects the conformity of tradition and instead celebrates its ingenuity and creativity with the introduction of a Dutch door in a vibrant and inviting blue front door color.

'When designing an Arts & Crafts shingle style home near the ocean, we incorporated a Dutch door surrounded by panes of antique glass, which is reminiscent of homes in the area of the late nineteenth century. A deep blue-green color, a nod to the Atlantic, completes the door in a high-gloss finish,' says Ross Padluck, Partner at New York-based firm, Kligerman Architecture & Design. This could be a great solution for those who entertain or have children as it allows the front door to become a vantage point for connection and conversation with others.

10. INTRODUCE ELEGANCE WITH A SMOKED GREEN DOOR

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Color is a key decision when deciding what kind of experience you want to create with your front door. Color experts and purveyors of fine paint and wallpaper, Farrow & Ball ask you to begin by considering what kind of statement your front door intends to make.

'Your front door color decision has many possibilities: "Do we want to blend in with the neighbors? ‘Do we want this to stamp our personal identity?" or "Do we want to hint at what may lie beyond the threshold?" Once you’ve established which camp you want to be part of, be it bold, elegant, or just empathetic to the bones of the building, there are a few timeless choices, both on trend right now and that never waver,' says Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball Global Brand Ambassador.

'If you are blessed with good landscaping at the front of your property, then playing with a palette of greens works superbly in this environment. From the verdant green of Yeabridge Green (think bright and cheery) to the moodier Green Smoke' Patrick adds. A muted green is a perfect choice for those seeking to embrace the benefits of biophilic design whilst utilizing all of the calming and elegant effects of gray.

11. LET YOUR GUESTS ESCAPE THROUGH AN INVISIBLE DOOR

(Image credit: James Florio, Design: Studio B)

A love letter to escapism, this villa designed by Aspen-based collective, Studio B Architecture + Interiors lets the landscape welcome your guests with its almost-invisible front door.

'The front entrance of the Villa H residence was designed as a tranquil portal, transporting guests into the embracing ambiance of the Scandinavian-inspired interior. Supplied by Loewen Windows + Doors, the expansive wood and glass door nearly disappears, thus effacing the delineation between the interior and exterior of the home – a thematic thread that is carried throughout the design,' explains Sarah Harkins, RA, Senior Project Architect at Studio B Architecture + Interiors. What’s so clever about this design is its offers a vignette of the landscape to guests but doesn’t compromise on privacy thanks to its enveloping paneled walls.

The thing about front door trends, on this level, is that they generally have a timeless appeal. When you're investing into quality materials, whether traditional or more modern, it's harder for these ideas to fall out of fashion.

Above all, the front door you choose needs to be the right one for the style and architecture of your home — so don't be swayed by trends that will stand out like a sore thumb in your home's current exterior guise.