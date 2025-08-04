Please, No More 'Builder Beige' — Discover the Most Outdated Exterior Paint Colors in 2025

Your home's facade really is the first impression; the only part of your home that anyone and everyone can see, so you'd regret covering it in an outdated exterior paint color, right? Of course.

When it comes to exterior paint trends, interior designer Alykhan Velji says, "Colors like black, white, and navy were once safe, easy choices for builders and spec homes" — in other words, low risk — "but as homeowners become more design-savvy and seek out uniqueness, we’re moving away from these formulaic palettes."

Just like with interior color trends, people are craving more warmth, depth, and individuality for their home's exterior in 2025, whether that means upgrading a neutral palette or brightening with bold hues. To help, here are four outdated exterior paint colors to avoid, and the alternatives to choose instead.

1. High-Gloss Black

INSTEAD: This shade is still rather dark, but the slightly charcoal and blue undertones give it more depth than a high-gloss true black. (Image credit: Karyn Millet. Design: RailiCA Design)

The most common answer from interior designers about the outdated exterior paint colors was high-gloss and high-contrast black. Mostly, it was because it was starting to feel repetitive and uninspired.

"The classic ultra black door or high-contrast black-and-white exterior is starting to feel tired," says Alykhan Velji. "While once a striking, clean aesthetic — particularly with the rise of the modern farmhouse trend — it has now saturated the market."

Instead of feeling avant-garde, it feels like a default for many new builds and lacks the originality homeowners are looking for. Plus, high-gloss blacks are often too harsh once applied and show dirt and imperfections.

Instead, choose a slightly less intense color like a deep charcoal or tricorn black, as these will have a more complex undertone. Or consider how and where you're using it. "Rather than all-black homes, designers are using black for exterior trim color, shutters, or doors for contrast and elegance," adds Alykhan.

Alykhan Velji Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alykhan Velji has over 15 years of experience in the design industry and is a dynamic force in the Canadian design scene. Alykhan was recently recognized as one of Canadas top 100 design firms. He is known for infusing every project with energy, originality, and a keen eye for timeless style.

2. Ultra-Bright Primary Colors

INSTEAD: A bold front door doesn't have to be a bright red or electric blue. Something subdued like a mid-tone blue will feel more timeless. (Image credit: Byrdesign)

Although vibrant colors are dominating current trends, your exterior might not be the best place to test these bolder tones. "The bright primary colors that have become popular in interiors feel too juvenile or overly trendy on a home's exterior, especially on traditional architecture," says Cathleen Gruver of Virginia-based Gruver Cooley Interiors.

While bold front door color ideas were once a popular accent, they can now read as dated. Why? "Because homeowners are looking for fresher, more expressive tones that still feel timeless but bring more life to a property," says Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director of YesColours.

There is also a move towards colors that complement the surrounding landscape, "creating harmony between the home and nature rather than stark contrast," she adds.

If you still want to play with color, exterior contractor Dan Staupe, owner of Compass Exteriors, says, "Pastels are an excellent alternative choice. Baby blues or even a butter yellow (a very hot color at the moment) can add that pop of color and enhance curb appeal."

Emma Bestley Social Links Navigation Color Expert Emma is the co-founder of YesColours, a UK-based paint company. Emma also is one of the lucky few to have Grapheme Colour Synesthesia, which means her brain merges her senses so she always sees colour and emotions in words, numbers, and even days of the week. Alongside her artistic talents as a painter, Emma has worked in museums, fashion buying, and events within the media industry, including one of the world's most recognised advertising agencies.

3. 'Builder Beige'

INSTEAD: Using terracotta rather than beige brings instant character to this outdoor patio. (Image credit: f)

As for another outdated exterior paint colors, Dan Staube goes as far as to list beiges, creams, and "other classy colors."

"I know they’re extremely popular across niches and genres: interiors, exteriors, fashion... everything is beige," he says. "But they’re so tired, and I think we’re about ready to move on."

Beige has been around for a long time, but on a home exterior, it's not the most durable or easy to maintain. It shows dirt and will most likely need regular repainting.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of neutral paint colors to explore. This year, it’s all about embracing the unexpected. Refined earth tones are replacing the bland beige aesthetic. "Soft olive greens, ochres, warm mustards, and other organic-inspired hues are gaining traction," says Alykhan.

These welcoming exterior paint colors bring soul and character to a home, whether used on siding, front doors, or trim details. They create a more curated, lived-in feel and instantly set a home apart from the cookie-cutter norm.

Dan Staube Social Links Navigation Exterior Contractor Dan has over 10 years of experience owning and operating multiple home-service businesses delivering roofing and remodeling to Twin Cities metro homeowners. Each day, he strives to provide value to his customers, vendors, and co-workers.

4. Navy Blue

INSTEAD: Soft blues often bring character to the exterior of a home, especially when used as an accent. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Navy is an outdated exterior paint color that might surprise people. "In certain thoughtful applications, navy can still feel timeless," says Alykhan. "That being said, it’s now often overused on exteriors in a way that's become quite predictable in 2025."

Matt Boden, owner of Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa, agrees, adding that, "Practical considerations like heat absorption, fading, and resale value also play a role in navy's decline." Did you know that dark colors can make an outdoor space feel hotter and quickly fade over time? "Consumers are looking for timeless, low-maintenance colors that still feel modern," says Matt.

For a classic color alternative, try softer, more organic blues and green-grays. "These shades, dusty blues or blue-gray, have a softer effect than navy but still provide contrast in design," he adds.

Matt Boden Social Links Navigation Paint Expert Matt Boden is the owner of Fresh Coat Painters of North Tampa. Matt graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business Management. With his educational background, Matt has worked in the industry for 20 years as an owner and operator before joining Fresh Coat Painters.

“In 2025, we’re seeing homeowners embrace more vibrancy and personality in their color choices," says Emma Bestly. "So, for those keen to make a statement, bold hues like rich blues are also on the rise for the new season."

If you're looking for ideas for your exterior, try drawing inspiration from nature. It's worth considering your home's design style, too. "It’s refreshing to see color used to reflect the personality of the homeowner and the architectural story of the house," says Alykhan.

You never know how much your exterior paint ideas can increase curb appeal.