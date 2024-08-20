This Color is the Most Popular for Painting Your Home's Exterior Trim if You Want a Timeless Finish

More than halfway through the year and with time having flown by so quickly, we're taking a moment to look back on the trends that have made the first half of this year design-worthy. This time, we've taken a magnifying glass to the details and uncovered one such overlooked accent that deserves a spotlight — trim.

Exterior trim to be specific can really make a notable difference to your front-of-home personality. And after looking at some of Houzz's stats for the year, we were pleasantly surprised to note that through the ever-changing trend cycle, some things are classic for a reason.

Among the most welcoming exterior paint colors, white has retained its elegant self as the most popular exterior trim color. And while we certainly admire the shade's purity, we were curious to know the artistic factors behind the hue's admiration. So we asked the experts why white is in the lead for trim and how to pair it for maximum curb appeal.

Most Popular Exterior Trim Color of 2024

As mentioned, Houzz recently polled the most popular outdoor trim colors, and unsurprisingly, white led the rest of the color wheel, standing in first place. This clean hue has long been the chosen shade for exterior trim and we find that it contributes to a home's chic curb appeal.

In conversation with custom home designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that white remains the most popular choice for exterior trim, and for good reason. Nina explains that the color's timeless appeal and versatility make it a go-to for many homeowners.

"White trim offers a clean, crisp look that complements almost any architectural style," she says. "It provides a bright, fresh contrast to exterior walls, elevating the overall appearance of a home with a sophisticated finish."

Nina also finds that white's overwhelming popularity might also be an after-effect of people tapping into minimalist design trends. "White trim aligns with several current trends, including the minimalist movement, which favors clean lines and understated elegance," she says. "It also ties into the classic and transitional styles, offering an ageless appeal that blends well with various design aesthetics."

(Image credit: Dunn Edwards)

Scott Beloian, owner of Westcoe Realtors, has also noticed the widespread application of white on exterior home projects, with a focus on subtle accents like trim. "White is popular because it's a clean, crisp color that complements a myriad of home styles and colors," he says. "White trim works well on traditional, craftsman, and cottage-style homes, playing into both minimalist and modern trends."

If you're one for minimalist paint ideas, Nina recommends pairing it with soft gray or beige walls, which allows the white trim to stand out while maintaining a serene and sophisticated look. For a bolder statement, she suggests considering deep navy or charcoal gray walls for a hint of added depth.

With a mostly pared-back front-of-home palette, you can play it safe and rely on old-school front door color ideas like white and black. Or you can take a note from Nina and add a splash of navy, dark brown, or even a bold red for a pop of color.

The Runner Up

(Image credit: Gavin Cater. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Besides the ever-popular white, some other contenders took to the podium for the most popular exterior trim colors. And second in place is white's moody, gothic counterpart — black.

Scott tells us that black trim is bold and creates drama, contrasting well with lighter exterior walls in tans, creams, or light greys. "For extra pop, use a bright color like yellow or turquoise for the front door," he says.

Black is a brilliant choice for exterior paint ideas to increase curb appeal and Nina tells us that it's a compelling option for homeowners looking to make a statement (in the best way).

"For a more theatric finish, consider dark blue or charcoal walls, which can enhance the sleek, edgy appearance of black trim," she says. "Also, a front door in a matching or slightly lighter shade, like a deep gray or muted burgundy, can offer a cohesive and polished look.

(Image credit: Gavin Cater. Design: Studio Roi and Francesca Grace)

Balancing the top three, it was almost fateful that we found green in third place. Nina finds that green is a natural choice perfectly fitting the line-up of leading hues.

"Green, particularly in its muted and earthy tones, is a popular choice for those looking to blend seamlessly with natural surroundings," she says. "It enhances a home’s connection to its natural environment, making it a popular choice for homes surrounded by lush landscaping or rural settings."

To keep up with color trends while also complimenting your green trim, Nina recommends opting for nature-inspired colors on your exterior walls. "Soft beige or taupe walls can create a balanced, natural look, while deeper shades of green or gray can offer a more integrated, monochromatic effect," she notes. "And a front door in a warm wood tone or a muted complementary shade like a soft cream or brown can enhance the natural feel."

Making up the most holistic trio of trim colors, these hues are definitely worth the hype for front-of-home allure. With white for the lovers of classic homes, black for statement-makers, and green for a mix of the two.

There's something for everyone with this year's top trim hues so far. And while the design climate is constantly evolving with new trends dictating color schemes every day, we have a sneaky feeling that some of these hues might make it onto next year's list too. But alas, only time will tell.

FAQs

What is the most popular paint finish for trim?

When contemplating your home's exterior color scheme, the color you settle on is just as important as your choice of finish. When it comes to the ideal paint finishes for trim, satin or semi-gloss paints are highly recommended.

The sheen of these paint types will ensure that the trim stands out even if you go for the same shade for both walls and trim.