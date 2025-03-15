Exterior Paint Trends for 2025 Are Surprisingly Timeless — And Little Greene’s Colorful Outdoor Collection Proves It

Winter is over, people are outside again, and if your home’s exterior has seen better days, now’s the time to fix it. Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh coat of paint — the simplest, most transformative upgrade in the book. Few know this better than Little Greene, the family-run British brand with years of paint and wallpaper expertise. Now, with their outdoor paint collection, the House is bringing that heritage curbside.

I spoke with Ruth Mottershead, Little Greene’s creative director, about where exterior paint colors are headed for 2025 and beyond. Interestingly, the biggest exterior paint trends aren’t exactly new — many are long-standing favorites, simply reimagined in fresh ways.

"Some of our most popular colors are also the oldest,” Ruth notes. “For example, Celestial Blue was originally discovered on a color card from 1807 and can be used in a really contemporary way, both indoor and outdoor.” Unlike interiors, exterior colors shift at a more measured pace (no one’s painting their house "Brat" Green anytime soon). Several outdoor options remain in perennial favor for 2025 — white, for instance, never loses its expansive, uplifting appeal.

Opt for light, tonal grays in lieu of true blacks for an airer take on edgy exteriors. (Image credit: Little Greene)

Meanwhile, familiar, whispering grays are stepping in where stark black once dominated. Black has long been a favorite for exterior woodwork, but we’re seeing a shift toward softer, more complex says Ruth — such as Pompeian Ash. The effect is just as bold, but slightly less severe.

Greens are making their way outdoors, too. “By using these traditional muted green tones in combination, you can create a scheme that emulates the natural environment, delivering a feeling of restfulness and wellbeing,” Ruth explains. She recommends heritage-inspired shades like Kitchen Green and Green Stone, layered with earthy neutrals such as Book Room Green and Sage Green — tones that feel rooted and refined.

Ruth suggests pairing a green-based neutral, such as "Acorn," with bright whites like "Loft White" for freshness — no renovation required. (Image credit: Little Greene)

If you’re hesitant to commit to a full exterior repaint, Ruth suggests starting small. “Painting the front door is a simple and effective way of refreshing your exterior woodwork,” she says. Wooden furniture, planters, and shutters can also benefit from a contrasting exterior trim color, adding dimension and character without overpowering.

But the biggest shift isn’t actually in color — it’s in finish. According to Ruth, masonry paint — a highly durable, protective acrylic designed to withstand the elements — is fast becoming the go-to curb appeal upgrade for 2025.

“Dirt and water-resistant, with anti-fungal and anti-aging technology, it will give peace of mind whilst transforming an exterior,” says Ruth of Little Greene’s Intelligent Masonry Paint. Available in 196 colors and formulated to last 15 years before repainting is required, it’s weatherproofing with polish — not just refreshing a facade, but reinforcing it.

"Celestial Blue" and other classic colorways are just as at home indoors as they are out. (Image credit: Little Greene)

Heritage hues, refined finishes — 2025 exterior trends prove that the best updates build on what lasts. Ahead, Ruth’s standout shades and finishes for the year ahead — in with the old, out with the overdone.

Another key direction for 2025? Tonal layering. Pairing a light brown facade with deeper chocolate-colored accents, for instance, creates a rich, harmonious look. “Use the boldest shade for exterior woodwork and the softer tone for entryways and interior transitions,” Ruth notes, breeding a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.