10 Contemporary Window Treatments for French Doors That Make the Most of the Classic Design Feature

When it comes to sourcing window treatments for French doors, it can be tricky. You want to add softness, privacy, perhaps even an air of romance, but you also don't want to completely cover or drown out the architectural detail.

French door ideas, which date back centuries, remain a popular architectural feature today, adding charm and elegance to modern interiors. And the right modern window treatments can not only serve a functional purpose, but are also a wonderful way to visually elevate the entire space.

Below, discover the best window treatments for French doors, according to designers, whether you want to add privacy, filter light, or completely transform your doorway into a focal point.

1. Add Warmth With Heavy Drapes

Not only do curtains offer privacy when needed, but they also add texture and weight to a room. (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Blank Slate Studio)

There are plenty of different types of curtains that work for dressing French doors, especially if you want to make your room feel cozier. Whether you favor rich colors or timeless neutral options, curtains are a classic choice that caters to pretty much every interior design style.

“Curtains for your French doors add both elegance and practicality," says textile designer Tori Murphy, who recommends going for those with thermal linings for their heat-regulating properties.

"Curtains made from heavier fabrics, or those with thermal lining, help to minimize heat loss in the winter and keep your space cooler during summer, while also bringing softness and luxury to the room," Tori adds. "For maximum efficiency and style, ensure your curtains fully cover the doorway and gently touch the floor.”

2. Create a Light and Airy Look With Sheers

For a light and airy look, dress your French doors with sheer curtains. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Nomad)

While heavy drapes offer warmth, sheer curtains are a lighter window treatment for French doors that let you filter light softly, while adding a level of privacy, too.

Jack Simpson, the founder and creative director at Nomad, says sheer curtains are an effective choice for a neutral living room. "To preserve a sense of privacy without compromising on light, we opted for a soft sheer window treatment, filtering the natural light in the day and creating a sense of comfort in the evenings," he adds of the room shown above.



"The natural linen fabric used diffuses light, complementing the muted palette, soft textures, and natural wood finishes throughout the apartment," he adds. "The result is an interior that feels both light and simple while maintaining a sense of elegance."

3. Add Vintage-Inspired Charm With Cafe Curtains

Cafe curtains are a stylish choice for adding warmth and coziness to internal French doors. (Image credit: Gotain. Photography by Jenny Forsberg)

"Cafe curtains are a simple yet effective way to add softness and privacy to internal French doors," explains Kai Price, co-director at Att Pynta. "They gently filter light while maintaining a sense of openness between rooms. The light fabric creates a warm, homely feel and is especially effective in softening glass surfaces."

While cafe curtains add vintage-inspired charm to a room, they're an emerging curtain trend, and Kai says they can be well-suited to modern interiors, too. "And the fabric also helps reduce echo, making a room feel cozier," Kai adds. "They are a charming and practical addition that adds texture and subtle elegance."

4. Create a Seamless Look With Recessed Curtain Tracks

Take inspiration from this sunroom and go for a recessed curtain track for a polished look. (Image credit: Aimee Mazzenga. Design: En Masse Architecture and Design and Callahan Interiors)

Small details make all the difference when it comes to choosing window treatments for French doors, especially as you don't want to distract from the architecture.

Recessed curtain tracks will elevate any space with a streamlined and minimalist look, as seen in this light-filled sunroom designed by Chicago-based En Masse Architecture and Design.

"A built-up head trim around the perimeter of this sunroom creates a recessed space for drapery tracks and concealed shades, while also offering an opportunity for integrated uplighting," explains designer Lucas Goldbach, partner and design director at En Masse Architecture and Design.

5. Add Softness with Relaxed Roman Blinds

If you don't need regular access in and out of your French doors, Roman blinds are a stylish way to dress them. (Image credit: Aimee Mazzenga. Design: En Masse Architecture and Design)

While Roman blinds are more commonly used on windows rather than doors, offering privacy and blocking the light, they can also make a stylish choice for French doors. This was the case for this dining room, where the relaxed Roman blinds add a tactile element to the steel frames.

"The original steel French doors of this 1920s building open out to a fire escape," explains designer Lucas Goldbach of En Masse Architecture and Design. "Since the client doesn’t use these doors frequently, we installed a matching soft Roman shade for consistency and to create a gentle contrast between the steel and the fabric."

6. Leave French Doors Bare and Let the Architecture Shine

Embrace a more minimalist look by keeping your French doors free from window treatments, as seen in this entryway. (Image credit: Mali Azima. Design: Jessica Whitley Studio)

Don't automatically default to dressing your window. There are times when it's better not to use window coverings at all, especially when it comes to architectural details like French doors, and in spaces where privacy or light blocking isn't a concern.

“French doors invite natural light and add architectural interest, so I always weigh both function and form before selecting how to treat them," says designer Jessica Whitley of Jessica Whitley Studio.

"In entryways like mine, where steel-framed arched French doors swing into the home, I often leave them bare — both to preserve the sightlines and because the doors themselves are a sculptural moment," she adds. "The goal is always to enhance the beauty of the doors while supporting how the space is lived in."

7. Choose Tracked Shutters for Light Control

Shutters offer a clean and modern look, a great choice if you want to control the light without bulky curtains. (Image credit: Hillarys)

Shutters are another popular window treatment for French doors, allowing you to control light and privacy without obstructing the doorway. "Tracked shutters are designed to glide smoothly along a bottom track, making them a practical option for larger openings like French doors," adds Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys.

"Their folding design allows easy access to the doors while still offering the benefits of shutters — privacy, light control, and added insulation," she adds. "Because they’re made to measure, they can be tailored to suit a wide range of interior styles and door configurations."

8. Layer Voile Curtains with Thicker Drapes

Dressing your French doors with voile and heavier curtains is a stylish way to add more interest and tactile appeal. (Image credit: Hillarys)

Double curtain rod ideas that let you layer different curtains — a lighter and heavier drape, for example — also work well for French doors, allowing you to benefit from the light-filtering qualities of voile curtains throughout the day and full privacy and extra coziness with heavier drapes during the evening.

“Layering sheer voiles and curtains on French doors is both smart and stylish," adds Yvonne Keal of Hillarys. "Sheer voiles gently filter light, creating a bright atmosphere while maintaining privacy. Heavier curtains add insulation, keeping the room comfortable year-round. This approach offers flexible control over light and privacy."

9. Add Practicality with Understated Roller Blinds

Looking to control the amount of natural light throughout the day? Dress your French doors with a simple roller blind. (Image credit: Luxaflex)

If you want the option to control light from your French doors while keeping the surrounding area uncluttered, roller blinds can be a great option.

"Roller blinds are made from a single piece of fabric that rolls up neatly, offering a clean, minimal look," explains Simon Brown, product expert at Luxaflex.

"They're ideal for French doors as they can be fitted directly to the door or above it, allowing free movement," he adds. "Available in fabrics from sheer to blackout, they offer flexible light and privacy control. Electric operation is also a great option — useful for tall or hard-to-reach French doors where manual controls aren’t practical."

10. Add a Design Touch with Patterned Curtains

Going for a patterned curtain is a wonderful way to make a design statement with your French doors, even in neutral rooms. (Image credit: Pooky x CCP)

Lastly, why not turn to the latest pattern trends, no matter your French door window treatment? Rather than a solid color, pattern adds movement and makes a design statement, whether with on-trend stripes, polka dots, or something more abstract.

"Using a patterned fabric on French doors is a great way to bring interest to the full height of the room," says London-based interior designer Jenny Luck.

"From geometrics to beautiful botanical embroidery, using a pattern on a full-length curtain feels very opulent, particularly when the curtains are drawn and you get that wonderful surprise of the full pattern dressed all the way across the doors," she adds.

FAQs

What Is the Best Window Dressing for French Doors?

"The best option for dressing French doors depends on the location of the doors, how much privacy and light control you need, and the overall style of your space," explains Kai Price of Att Pynta.

That said, there are certain window treatments that designers rely on more often for French doors, offering practical benefits and visual appeal. "Curtains suit larger rooms or spaces where you want to frame the doors and create a cozy feel," adds Kai. "They are excellent for insulation and full privacy, but can be bulky in smaller rooms or where floor space is limited."

Many types of blinds work too, especially when space is limited. "Roller blinds are a top choice for French doors," says Yvonne Keal of Hillarys. "They come in moisture-resistant performance fabrics, making them easy to clean and perfect for busy spaces while providing excellent light control and privacy."

How Can You Dress French Doors Without Curtains?

While curtains are a popular choice for window treatments for French doors, they're not the only one. "Roman blinds are excellent alternatives to traditional full-length curtains, offering a softer, more streamlined look that suits a variety of interiors," says Kai Price.

And there are also more streamlined and minimalist blind options worth considering, especially those that can be concealed when not in use. "We often conceal a shade in the ceiling or door jamb so that the French doors can be fully exposed," says Lucas Goldbach of En Masse Architecture and Design. "When privacy is needed, these shades can be lowered manually or electronically."

Shutters are another alternative to curtains for French doors, offering functionality and a streamlined look. "Shutters offer a classic look with great light and privacy management, along with added insulation in the colder months," says Yvonne Keal.



While the best window treatment for French doors depends on your specific needs, be that light blocking or adding privacy, a stylish curtain or blind in a textured fabric is an effective way to add softness to this architectural feature and make your space feel cozier.

Looking for more specific ideas for dressing different types of doors in your home? Take a look at the most stylish window treatment ideas for sliding glass doors.