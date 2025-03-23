Sorry Bifolds — French Doors Are the Coolest Choice for Your Extension Right Now, and They're Anything but Basic

They might have been around since the 16th century, but French door ideas have moved with the times, meaning there are options for owners of all kinds of properties, both old and new.

"Going back more than 300 years, they became fashionable in 16th and 17th century Italy and France," explains architect James Munro of Pace Architecture. "The British then imported these ideas into stately homes, and, ultimately, domestic architecture."

Despite the fact that many modern patio door ideas often feature great swathes of sliding or bifold doors, French doors still have so much to offer, as our round-up here proves.

1. Take Your Style Lead From Your Cladding

The slimline aluminium French doors here are perfectly complemented by the charred timber cladding. (Image credit: Lenny Codd. Design: Studio Bark)

French doors are one of the best options where space is limited, pulling in plenty of natural light in an uncomplicated way. They can also ensure your patio ideas aren't encroached upon.

"In areas where space is at a premium, using a French door offers a practical and stylish solution, with their simple hinge system allowing for a smooth operation without requiring extra space for storage," explains Simon Drayson, director George & James Architects. "In comparison, a bifold system requires substantial space to accommodate the folded panels when fully opened."

This kitchen extension idea, designed by Studio Bark, is at semi-basement level so it was really important to bring as much light as possible into the newly formed space. To tie in with the Shou Sugi Ban cladding, black slimline aluminium French doors with sidelights were chosen.

2. Expand Doors Visually With Full-height Fanlights

The amount of light these French doors draws in is effectively doubled by the full height fanlights. (Image credit: Andrew Beasley. Design: Pace Architecture)

Adding sidelights or fanlights (or both) around French doors is a great way of decorating a room with high ceilings to increase the amount of light entering the space, as well as enhancing visibility to outside. Where space allows, it makes sense to go as big as you can with these areas of fixed glazing.

The stunning double height space here lies within a converted school house, and was designed by James Munro, of Pace Architecture.

"The doors work with the style of the Victorian building which allows for tall doors with fanlights — accentuating the high ceilings," explains James. "I think a lot of clients actually enjoy the simple art of opening a door with a handle, rather than a large sliding one. It is a very different experience, especially if you want day-to-day access in and out of a space. The style of door also suits the orangery style extension — referencing the glazing bars of the doors, roofs and so on that are broken up into multiple elements."

3. Position French Doors Carefully to Cross a Courtyard

Two sets of French doors, set opposite one another, create a pleasing symmetry within this courtyard. (Image credit: Design: George & James Architects)

Placing matching sets of French doors opposite one another, either across an internal courtyard or by adding them to a garden room facing the house, is a brilliant way to highlight their design and draw separate elements of a building together.

This project, by George & James Architects, involved enlarging the terraced property as well as adding a garden room — and both new structures now enjoy coordinating charcoal-grey French doors.

"When used in conjunction with additional glazed sections, they form a dramatic full wall of glazed features, enhancing the sense of space within the home," explains architect Simon Drayson. "This effect is often difficult to achieve with bifold or sliding door systems, making French doors a versatile and stylish option."

4. Keep the Design Fuss-free to Allow Other Elements to Shine

Simple timber French doors don't fight for attention with the cladding choice on this extension. (Image credit: Design: Studio Bark)

The concept of 'daylighting', to get the natural light levels spot on, and maximising space were both key parts of the brief for this clever extension, designed by Studio Bark — and the French doors helped out with both, as well as adding an elegant touch to the design.

The new extension measures just four by three metres yet, thanks to the combination of the full-height French doors and a large fixed skylight, it is filled with natural light, which it shares with the existing, Victorian host building it adjoins.

While the timber doors are simple in design, the choice of soft green sits well against the diagonal timber cladding, which was made up using offcuts from UK-sourced Western Red Cedar.

5. Don't Underestimate the Possibilities a French Door Offers

The tall arched openings within this period home have been fitted with elegant French doors. (Image credit: Christopher Snook. Design: Delve Architects)

French doors most certainly don't need to be standard in their shape or size and can, in fact, be fully customised to suit your architectural requirements and preferences.

This project, by Delve Architects, saw a semi-detached London property extended and renovated. What was once a pergola with brick arches at the rear of the property has been transformed and now features a series of elegant black-framed, arched French doors.

6. Steel French Doors Remain a Beautiful Option

The slim sightlines and elegant design of these steel French doors do the striking space full justice. (Image credit: French & Tye, courtesy of Fabco)

While aluminium and timber tend to dominate the patio door market these days, there is definitely still a place for more traditional steel windows and doors.

In the space above, steel French doors, custom made by FABCO, with the thinnest of sightlines, have been used to stunning effect.

Spanning the double height of the structure, light pours into the building — plus the views outside can fully be taken advantage of.

7. Tie Window and Door Design Perfectly Together

The timber French doors used for this extension are the perfect match for the windows elsewhere on the building. (Image credit: Emanuelis Stasaitis. Design: Delve Architects)

The beauty of timber French doors, as opposed to bifold or sliding doors, is that, when used on a period property, they can be designed to sit seamlessly alongside the style of any existing windows.

That isn't to say that more recently-introduced door systems should be restricted to modern extensions only, but if it is more of a matching look you are going for, French doors are a great go-to — plus they may well be requested by planners if you are in a Conservation Area or similar.

This extension and renovation project, by Delve Architects, features beautiful timber French doors that sit in harmony alongside the sash windows elsewhere.

8. Replicate Steel-framed Doors With Aluminium

Aluminium offers excellent thermal properties and slim sightlines. (Image credit: IDSystems)

There was a time when timber was the go-to material for anyone considering French doors — not so these days, with aluminium offering the perfect solution for homeowners keen to cut down on maintenance jobs.

"Aluminium frames have given French doors a new lease of life because they can be designed with horizontal bars across the glass to mimic the look of Art Deco style steel systems such as Crittall doors," points out Edward Stobart, of IDSystems,an expert in all kinds of glazing systems.

Within this extension and remodelling project, not only have a pair of French doors been used to access the patio beyond, but a set have also been fitted internally to enhance the open plan kitchen diner ideas.

"The other area where French doors have seen a growth in recent years is internal door systems," says Edward. "Glazed doors allow light to flow through rooms and this is especially popular in hallways and open plan living spaces where they provide a better connection between rooms and create a contemporary feel."

9. Form an Elegant Full-height Bay Window

These bespoke timber French doors are set within an elegant full-height bay window. (Image credit: Todi & Boys Joinery)

Sitting midway between a bay window and a tiny extension – and sometimes referred to as a 'walk-in bay window' – adding French doors to a projecting structure is an ingenious way to pull in light from three different angles, as well as to expand the space internally.

This elegant solution was created by Todi & Boys Joinery and is crafted from timber. A simple pair of French doors sit centrally within the bay and are flanked by fixed sidelights and a decorative multi-paned fanlight above. The French blue paint finish sits beautifully alongside the original brickwork.

10. Don't Discount French Doors Within Contemporary Designs

Proof, if it were needed, that French doors sit equally as well in modern properties as they do in period homes. (Image credit: Matthew Smith. Design: Gary Johns Architects)

If, up until now, you have only been weighing up bifold doors vs sliding doors for your modern design ideas, don't discount French doors just yet. While there is definitely much to be said for full width bifold and sliding systems within contemporary homes, don't be too quick to dismiss French doors as an option — modern developments mean their design can slot in well with minimalist architecture.

"French doors have always been a popular option for those with smaller apertures, but the development of aluminium doors with slimmer frames, larger panels and more glass has led to them being utilised for larger openings — especially when paired with fixed frame windows either side or as part of a much bigger glazed screen," explains Edward Stobart.

This striking one-and-a-half storey home, designed by Gary Johns Architects, features huge areas of glazing though two fully-glazed gables and multiple openings. However, French doors have been chosen to provide the access between inside and out. Not only are they cost effective, but many people find them simpler to use.

11. Inject Some Heritage Chic With Black Metal Frames

The popularity of modern alternatives to Crittal-style windows shows no sign of waning. (Image credit: Adam Scott. Design: Sketch Architects)

It seems that our love of Crittal-style doors is going nowhere soon and this is a look just as requested now as it was when it burst back onto the scene a couple of years ago.

These days, of course, there options other than steel framing available, with the market largely dominated by aluminium. That said, charcoal gray, black and navy painted timber doors in a Crittal-style are also really effective.

"Modern thermally broken aluminium frames offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional forged steel doors and have proven to be incredibly popular for both adding character to new-build extensions and for renovations to older properties," says Edward Stobart.

"They can be designed so that their aesthetic complements the look and feel of the fenestration design generally as opposed to sliding doors or bifolds, which are unique in their appearance," picks up Neil Gaskin, director at Sketch Architects.

Within the extension to this Victorian terrace, designed by Sketch Architects, the wall of glazing, incorporating an aluminium-framed set of French doors, is complemented by an enormous roof light with matching glazing bars.

12. Breathe Fresh Air Into a Bedroom

French doors leading to a balcony mean this bedroom enjoys a sense of being connected to the outdoors. (Image credit: Insight Photographers. Design: IDSystems)

There is no reason why French doors (or any kind of patio doors for that matter) should be the reserve of living rooms or open plan kitchen diners — they are the perfect tool for creating bright and breezy bedroom ideas too.

Whether yours is a ground floor bedroom or one with a balcony, French doors are the perfect choice — simpler than bifold doors and sliding in their operation and offering the chance to open just one door rather than exposing the space wholly to the elements.

"A well proportioned room actually benefits from glazed doors that you can dress internally with curtains,"points out James Munro. "The reality is you don't need to have that much glass and light into a bedroom. In fact, as regulations evolve, and become more onerous, and the overheating of building is more of a consideration, the more the percentage of glass to floor area needs to be controlled."

13. Enjoy the Classic Beauty of Timber With Less Risk of Movement

Timber French doors are less likely to warp and twist than wooden sliding or bifold doors. (Image credit: Todi & Boys Joinery)

The elegance and beauty of a classic set of timber French doors is hard to beat and, as it turns out, this is a style of door that suits this material particularly well.

"French doors handle timber movement more effectively than sliding or bifold doors," explains Todi Kurti, founder and director of Todi & Boys Joinery. "Although Accoya is the most stable timber available, it can still shift by about 10% with changes in temperature and humidity. Sliding or bifold door mechanisms may become misaligned or stuck as a result, whereas French doors use simpler hinges and hardware that better accommodate natural movement."

The beautifully crafted set of timber doors here have been given a charcoal paint finish and feature slimline glazing bars and large sidelights to ensure the space within is awash with natural light.

FAQs

Is it Expensive to Put in French Doors?

One of the most appealing things about French doors for many people is the fact that they are usually the most affordable option when compared to both bifold and sliding doors — and if you are keen to keep a lid on your kitchen extension costs or remodelling budget in general, this will be important.

Of course, their size and the material they are made from will have a direct effect on their cost. uPVC French doors are the cheapest, with hardwood lying at the top of the price scale.

"A suggested cost for high-quality doors would range from approximately £4,000 - £8,000," advises Neil Gaskin.

Todi & Boys Joinery say that for a simple set of Accoya French doors you could expect costs of around £5,700 + VAT, while for a larger set with sidelights, costs are likely to be approx. £7,600 +VAT.

Patio doors go hand-in-hand with most single storey extension ideas and the style you select very much needs to take into account how you plan on using the new space as well as its architecture. If you dream of opening up the new space entirely to your garden, then bifolds may well be your best option, while if you long to take advantage of stunning views, slimline sliding doors can work well. If, on the other hand, you want a simple, timeless, stylish and affordable option, French doors may well hold the answer.