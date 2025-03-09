Bifold Doors vs Sliding — Which Is the Best Way to Open Up Your Home?
Letting the light into our homes should be a priority with renovations and extension, but where should you invest and what style works for your home?
One of the top three motivations for undertaking any home extension or renovation project is to introduce better natural light into the house and to increase the connection with the outside.
Installing a set of sliding or bifolding doors is one of the best ways to achieve the latest modern extension focused on wellness, but taking the time to decide which one is right for you will transform your backyard design.
You will need to take into account your budget, how you want the doors to look and how much room you have to open them — they’re a big investment and you want to get it right the first time.
If you want us to make a quick decision? Bifold doors had a huge moment in the world of patio doors, but there are a few limitations that hold them back in the style stakes, making sliding doors, narrowly, our choice for style-conscious homes.
But that's just one opinion. We spoke to design experts to give their points of view on how to choose between sliding and bifold doors, including pros and cons and everything in between.
What Are Sliding and Bifold Doors?
Sliding and bifold doors are a type of glazed doors that can be installed along an external wall to provide a better view of the garden or to create an orangery kitchen extension as an alternative to French or patio doors. You generally need a large opening to accommodate both sliding and bifold doors, but the differences lie in their appearance and opening mechanism.
Sliding doors feature at least two glazed panels, one which is stationary and the other which can move on a track alongside the other to create a large opening.
Bifold doors usually have at least three glazed panels, but can often be more, and use a series of hinges and a track to ‘concertina’ the panels while they move until they stack on top of each other at the end of the track. The result is a very wide opening that can make the inside room feel a part of the outdoors.
Mark Ginzburg, owner and founder of EcoTech Windows & Doors, surmises: "Sliding doors have large glass panels that slide along a track, they don’t require extra space since they open and move within their frame. Bifold doors on the other hand are made up of multiple panels that fold against each other, stacking to the side."
Sliding Vs Bifold Doors: The Pros and Cons
Despite both types of glazed doors being a gorgeous feature in any home, both can come with drawbacks that might make the decision on which to choose a little easier.
Sliding door pros:
Need less room
Slimmer sightlines
More modern appearance
Sliding door cons:
Limited opening size
More expensive
Lower-quality products are less secure
Bifold doors pros:
Cheaper
Convenient day-to-day access
Wider opening size
Bifold doors cons:
Visible (sometimes chunky) glazing bars
Need space for panels to stack together
More structural support often required
Opening Size and Sightlines
One of the biggest differences between sliding and bifold doors is the size of their opening once pulled back. Bifold doors provide a far bigger opening, sometimes spanning an entire wall, while sliding doors will always be limited to around 50% of their overall size. However, sliding doors, by their design, usually don’t have thick sightlines that when closed distract from and obscure the view.
"If you have sliding doors there are less vertical bars between the interior and the exterior and consequently you have a better view of your garden during the year," Graham Ford, director at Graham Ford Architects comments. "In other words, the glass panels are considerably larger than bifolding doors. However, one panel slides behind the other, which limits the amount of open space between the inside and the outside, and therefore in summer you cannot open the entire room up to the garden."
Costs
Sliding doors are generally more expensive than bifold doors, thanks to requiring larger expanses of glass and extra structural support, but if the panes of the bifold doors are particularly wide, the cost will be around the same. For both types of doors, the material you choose will have direct implications on your renovation or kitchen extension costs.
uPVC is the cheapest material, but might not suit every house and won’t last as long as other materials. Aluminium is more expensive, but might need extra support due to the added weight. Timber will be the most expensive material for sliding and bifold doors, but they are generally considered to be of better quality, last longer, and suit a certain style better than the other materials. Choosing triple glazing or low-E glazing will also increase the costs of both types of doors.
Practicalities and Security
The everyday use of the door can and should influence your decision. "A set of bifolding doors has a ‘pass’ door integrated with the system," explains Graham Ford. "The 'pass' door [sometimes called a master door] opens like a hinged door and makes it easy to pass through the bifolding door arrangement at all times of the year." However, even the pass/master door should be fully swung until the magnets connect, so the panel doesn’t weigh down and compromise the track structure. Sliding doors, on the other hand, can be opened just a little, allowing ventilation and easy access.
"While sliding glass doors maximize views when closed due to their large, uninterrupted glass panels, they lack a swing door for easy access and generally require more effort to open compared to a traditional hinged door," adds Matt Thomas, marketing director at NanaWall. "Additionally, many sliding glass systems rely on vertical locks and system weight for stability, which can present security concerns."
FAQs
Are Bifold Doors Still Popular?
Yes, bifold doors are still one of the most desirable features to include in a home renovation or extension. Although trends come and go, it’s best not to make structural decisions based on what is currently 'in fashion'.
These elements should be an investment in what makes your home work best — not to be swapped out every few years because of popularity demands.
Whichever you choose, adding a glazed door will make a huge difference to you home and how you interact with your garden.
Some recent technological advancements have shown that there is a desire for an option with the best of both worlds on offer (a door with slim sightlines that can slide away completely), but right now they won't suit every budget and aren't available from many suppliers.
