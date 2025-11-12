As a self-proclaimed lover of all things Christmas, I take holiday decorating seriously. Nothing sparks seasonal cheer quite like a curated interior, and wreaths are typically the first to be ticked off the decorating to-do list. However, there is a difference between popping a few red ribbons around the evergreen ring and truly decorating your wreath — luxury lies in the latter.

So, to inspire (read: upgrade) your Christmas decor ideas, I called in the professionals: the designer responsible for dressing all of London's most luxurious hotels in their holiday outfits. How should you style your Christmas wreath this year? Well, Belgravia-based professional florist, wreath designer, and high-end decorating legend, Neill Strain, tells me, this year, it's all about going big.

"We strive for our wreaths to embody opulence and craftsmanship rather than strictly following tradition," says Neill. They're works of art, not just foliage. "This year, we're seeing a continued appetite for richness and abundance amongst Christmas wreath designs," he adds. So, if you want a stylish Christmas wreath that oozes luxury, here are five ways to achieve the look.

1. Mix In Different Colors, Not Just Red and Green

Mixing in shades of purple and burgundy brings warmth to your wreath and adds a unique twist to the traditional Christmas color palette. (Image credit: Grace & Thorn)

Purple has certainly become a color trend that defined the year — purple sofas, aubergine as a striking wall color, and now, holiday decor in the regal shade. So, if you've found yourself pining for pops of purple lately, your wreath is a surprisingly stylish way to incorporate the color into your interior.

"Out of all of our 2025 Christmas wreath designs, I am particularly excited about our new 'Gilded Sugarplum' wreath," says Neill Strain. And why? Its warm, opulent palette of plums, purples, and golds feels both sophisticated and unexpected. "There's a richness to these tones that catches the light beautifully and works wonderfully against any door color, from deep navy to classic black or cream," says Neill.

Plus, purple is next to red on the color wheel and naturally pairs with green, making it easily welcomed into the Christmas palette. Use purple and aubergine as textured baubles, gilded foliage, and velvet ribbon to elevate your holiday style. "I have no doubt the purple wreath will be one of our most celebrated designs this season," says Neill.

Neill Strain Social Links Navigation Luxury Floral Designer Neill Strain is a luxury floral designer based in London. He studied floral artistry at the highest levels and has since won awards with multiple boutiques open around London. Neill's Christmas wreaths and foliage decor have become a sort of status symbol, with people traveling from around the world to purchase his designs. Neill believes in compositions for the senses, designing with delicious scents, bewitching colors, and uncommon textures.

2. A Luxe Wreath Is All About Extra Foliage

A larger variety of foliage makes the wreath look more expensive and elevated. (Image credit: Hugh Metcalf)

Whether you steer toward minimalist Christmas decor or you want all the baubles, bells, and bows you can fit, mixing a few different kinds of stems and foliage will elevate your wreath from beginner to Belgravia storefront-style.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We always begin with a base of spruce, pine, and conifer for their scent and longevity," says Neill. Plus, these evergreens instantly evoke the spirit of the season and tie in that traditional base look.

For texture and depth, Neill recommends, "adding mosses, lichen-covered branches, and magnolia leaves. Their velvety surfaces and bronze undersides add a wonderful tonal contrast." So far, you've enhanced the wreath's visual interest without straying too far tonally.

From there, seasonal elements such as "holly, skimmia, buxus, and eucalyptus provide structure and interest," says Neill. A mix of these gives the wreath both endurance and artistry, with layers that evolve beautifully as the weeks pass. If you opt for real foliage, make sure you're taking the proper steps to keep your Christmas wreath fresh.

3. Don't Feel Limited to the Front Door

Take wreaths from the door to somewhere more unexpected. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

Wreaths are wonderfully versatile, and thus, you shouldn't feel limited to styling them on the front door — especially if you live somewhere like an apartment building.

"They make a stunning centerpiece amongst your Christmas table decor ideas when placed flat on a dining or coffee table with a hurricane lantern and pillar candle nestled in the center," says Neill.

But why stop there? You can decorate with wreaths just about anywhere you can imagine them. "This year, try hanging your wreaths along stair bannisters, connected by scalloped garlands for a dramatic, layered effect, or positioned above a fireplace for a touch of festive grandeur," the designer adds.

"We are even creating a giant wreath for the portico at the Belmond Cadogan Hotel this year, a magnificent statement piece within their overall Christmas styling," he adds. If you've got an entryway large enough, why not sport an oversized wreath?

4. Step Out-of-the-Box With Your Accessories

Neill Strain's 'Merry & Bright' wreath shows you can step up your accessories while still staying traditionally festive. (Image credit: Neill Strain)

Once you've got the foliage in place and your placement picked out, you can't forget your accessories. Just like with styling an outfit, a little frosting on your wreath takes it from safe to standout.

"Holiday bow decor remains hugely on trend for the second or third year running, and clients adore the sense of grandeur they bring," says Neill. Bows can be added to a wreath either in the same manner as baubles and stems, or you can pop a giant bow on the front to make a statement.

However, if you're looking for wreath decor that feels a little more avant-garde, don't stop at bows. Oversized jewels add a touch of drama, while shimmering Christmas tinsel decor has made an unexpected yet welcome comeback.

Neill says, "You’ll find both of these adornments glistening in our boutiques in red, green, gold, and iridescent tones, adding a nostalgic sparkle that feels both retro and modern."

5. Stick to a Theme

Neill Strain's Winter Wonderland wreath immediately captures a specific aesthetic. (Image credit: Neill Strain)

Lastly, and possibly the best way to achieve a luxuriously stylish wreath design is by sticking to a specific aesthetic or theme. A theme for your wreath (and for the rest of your holiday decor) helps streamline the decorating process and results in a holiday home that feels expertly curated.

Need help with an in-style idea? "Our 2025 collection features four distinct designs: Christmas Eve, Gilded Sugarplum, Winter Wonderland, and Merry & Bright," says Neill. "Each wreath is designed to feel rich, tactile, and unmistakably couture."

'Christmas Eve' is the most traditional, evoking the warmth of an English country home, with tartan ribbon, natural pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried fruits, and holly berries on a hand-made base of spruce, pine, and conifer.

is the most traditional, evoking the warmth of an English country home, with tartan ribbon, natural pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried fruits, and holly berries on a hand-made base of spruce, pine, and conifer. 'Gilded Sugarplum' captures a mood of sumptuous elegance, its color palette drawn from the candle it’s named after. Shades, tints, and tones of gold, plum, and purple intermingle with baubles, velvet ribbon, and metallic accents to create a truly regal effect.

captures a mood of sumptuous elegance, its color palette drawn from the candle it’s named after. Shades, tints, and tones of gold, plum, and purple intermingle with baubles, velvet ribbon, and metallic accents to create a truly regal effect. 'Winter Wonderland' is a study in frosted beauty. Silvery branches, pale baubles, and glittering textures evoke the stillness of a moonlit forest, dusted with snow and full of quiet enchantment.

is a study in frosted beauty. Silvery branches, pale baubles, and glittering textures evoke the stillness of a moonlit forest, dusted with snow and full of quiet enchantment. 'Merry & Bright' celebrates festive exuberance. Vibrant and full of life, it features a kaleidoscope of gilded pinecones, glossy baubles, and berries, finished with an opulent tasselled bow.

Next up: a luxury take on Christmas tree styling. My favorite trick of the season so far is the Burgundy Christmas tree trend.