How to Keep Your Christmas Wreath Fresh — 5 Easy Ways to Maintain Healthy and Luxurious Foliage
Knowing how to keep your festive blooms fresh will ensure that it looks beautiful throughout the entire holiday season
It's the season for all things jolly, and Christmas wreaths have a way of capturing just that. Aside from its added curb appeal, a Christmas wreath is important in decorating your home. It brings the spirit of Christmas to your front door and is the first thing your guests will see when they come around. Who doesn't love that?
Most people hang their Christmas wreath up and then do not revisit it or check on it throughout the holiday period, unlike how they would with a Christmas tree, which is not ideal for these precious plants. If you're keen on learning how to keep your festive foliage for longer, we've got you covered.
A wreath still needs to be tended to and supported so that you can ensure it looks at its optimum for longer. Here's what you need to know about keeping your Christmas wreath fresh.
1. Water Your Wreath
It's time to decorate for Christmas with fresh foliage. This may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to your wreath. According to Christine Tobar, owner and founder of Botanicoeur, watering your Christmas wreath is just as important as watering any other plant. Although your wreath is technically not growing anymore, it can still benefit from a drink.
"This really is the secret weapon to keeping your Christmas wreath looking good and fresh," says Christine. "Simply add some water into a spray bottle and spray two to three times a week or when your wreath is looking a bit dull and tired."
If you tend to use scented greenery in your wreath like eucalyptus, adding spritzes of water works really well to release all the essential oils that are stored in the leaves, this will enable your wreath to not only look refreshed but smell beautiful too. Opt for a spray bottle like this Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles from Amazonto water your beloved wreath.
2. Trim It Correctly
"Giving your wreath a bit of a haircut fortnightly can also cater towards keeping it looking fresh," continues Christine. "When you see that the ends of your wreath are looking a bit dry and hanging down a bit lower than they once were, maybe it's time to get the scissors out and give the ends a little snip."
When you first complete or buy your Christmas wreath, it is often very full and branched out, so trimming a bit off of the ends very rarely changes the overall shape of your wreath, but it does make the wreath look fresh and gives it that just-bought look.
3. Protect It from Harsh Weather
The most common place to decorate with wreaths is on your front doorstep, attached to your front door, and we are not suggesting that you have it any other way. But you should be aware and cautious of the potential weather hazards.
For example, if you know it is going to be a particularly windy or frosty night, plan ahead and put it in the garage before you go to bed to protect it overnight or temporarily place it somewhere that has a bit more shelter.
Don’t just bring it indoors, though. Too much heat can cause your wreath to wilt and speed up the aging process.
4. Keep It Away From Heat
This brings us onto our fourth point, do not subject your wreath to too much heat. Although some people tend to add a wreath into the decoration list inside their home this is not always advisable. "Wreaths made out of real foliage do not do well in heat," says Aaron Green, founder of Essential Home And Garden. "The leaves and stems tend to get damaged and wilt after only a few days of being indoors."
Instead, if you want to have a wreath inside, opt for faux wreaths or ones made out of baubles and wood; these will last just as well no matter what environment they are put into. We love this 24" Prelit Crestwood Spruce Christmas Wreath from Target and this YULETIME 20" Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath from Amazon.
Remember, when choosing to decorate with a Christmas wreath and finding a place for it — think about temperature. The cooler the better, as wreaths thrive in colder climates.
5. Use the Right Foliage and Decorations
If longevity is at the top of your priority list, it is better to be discerning when it comes to the materials you will use to make your wreath. "Choose items that are more likely to last," suggests Aaron. "Instead of choosing exotic blooms and delicate flowers, pick greenery over everything. If it’s green, the chances that it will make it to the New Year are quite high."
Understandably, you may want to try some Christmas decorating ideas for your wreath that involve color, so try to choose artificial ornaments on top of your greenery to achieve this look.
If flowers are the look you really want, choose more hardy flower varieties such as carnations and chrysanthemums, adding thistles to your wreath will also look great and go the distance too.
FAQs
How long will a fresh wreath last
A fresh wreath will last a long time if treated correctly. A fresh wreath can last anywhere from four weeks all the way up until eight. That is why it is necessary to take the proper measurements when caring for your wreath.
How do I keep my wreath from fading?
A fading wreath is a common side effect to having it on display for a long period of time, this is due to the natural nutrients in the leaves and branches depleting overtime. If your wreath is turning colour and fading simply spray it with a Wilt-Pruf® Organic Christmas Tree Preserver from Amazon.
When you first see signs of fading spray onto the wreath's surface and then spray every three days after that, soon your wreath will be looking more vibrant and it will stop the colour fading any further.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on organizing and storage. She loves to decorate and also grow her own produce from her home in London. Her previous experience includes working for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health and Fabulous Magazine.Seraphina is also a graduate, who completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London.
-
-
Equestrian Is In. Seems Like the Horse Girls Were Onto Something — Shop “Old Money” Decor
Our resident equine editor shares exactly how to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
How I Keep Moisture and Damp At Bay in My Small Apartment — 4 Simple Things I Do Routinely in My Home
These easy yet effective tips will help remove condensation and minimize mold, even in the smallest of spaces
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How I Keep Moisture and Damp At Bay in My Small Apartment — 4 Simple Things I Do Routinely in My Home
These easy yet effective tips will help remove condensation and minimize mold, even in the smallest of spaces
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Why Are My Christmas Cactus Buds Falling Off? Expert Reveals the Reasons Behind This Beauties Dropped Blooms
If you're festive houseplant is struggling, you do not need to worry as we've identified the problem and outlined the solution for a successful regrowth
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Festive Foliage — 5 Special Houseplants You Can Gift to Friends and Family Over the Holidays
I mean, who doesn't love receiving houseplants as gifts? Our experts pick the best plants of the holiday season for you to give to loved ones
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
How Do You Clean an Artificial Christmas Tree? Bring a Merry Glow Back Into Your Festive Foliage in 6 Easy Steps
Get ready to bring your festive tree out of storage...but, before you put it up, you'll need to give it a refresh and here's how
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
My Desk Was a Clutter Hotspot — Until I Followed 7 Simple Tips From Professional Organizers
Don't let the numbers confuse you, we have a treasure trove of tips and some expert product recommendations that are worth a rummage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Polish Silverware — Seek to Impress Guests With Shiny Flatware That Even They'll Be Jealous Of
Polishing your fine dining sets is a quick, inexpensive task that promises to brighten your home so that it's set for hosting
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
For Gorgeously Green and Thriving Houseplants — Horticulturalists Say This Is the Ideal Winter Watering Schedule
Experts spill all the secrets for when and exactly how to water your plants for flourishing foliage during the dormant season
By Jacky Parker Published
-
11 Ways to Conceal Clutter in a Bathroom — Trust Us, These Tips Will Change Your Space Drastically
Camouflage your cosmetics and other bathroom knick-knacks in plain sight while making this area of your home look much cleaner with these expert tricks
By Amiya Baratan Published