Deck the halls in style with these editor-approved holiday wreaths

From budget-friendly gems to luxurious marvels, we're ensuring that everyone can ring in the holiday cheer in style.

a selection of christmas wreaths
The most magical time of year is finally upon us, and while Christmas trees tend to steal the spotlight, let's not forget the unsung heroes of holiday adornment — wreaths! Much like mini trees, these circular wonders bring the same festive and earthy allure but with an added touch of versatility. From doors to mantels, there's a spot for every wreath to sprinkle its holiday magic.

In the realm of wreaths, the variety is vast, catering to traditionalists and modern enthusiasts alike. Whether you lean towards the classic yuletide charm or prefer a more contemporary twist, there's a wreath waiting to make your space merry and bright.

To help you navigate this festive labyrinth and find where to buy Christmas decorations, we scoured the virtual landscapes high and low to compile a list of the best holiday wreaths this season. Our curated selection considers diverse tastes and budgets, ensuring that everyone can effortlessly infuse their homes with a touch of holiday magic. Jolly times await as we enter the enchanting world of Christmas wreaths!

Best budget Christmas wreaths

Large bell Christmas wreath from H&M Home.
Large wreath with bells

Price: $36.99

Jingle all the way with this festive wreath from H&M Home. Featuring a luxe velvet cord and gold metal balls throughout, this unique option is sure to add a touch of glamour to your holiday home décor.

red berry wreath
Red berry Christmas wreath

Price: $30

Simple yet elegant, this unfussy wreath is a great alternative to fir branches, but just as much of a Christmas classic. Use it in a traditional decorating scheme or a modern one - it's a versatile wreath that won't break the bank.

Faux pampas grass Christmas wreath in cream from Target.
22" flocked faux pampas grass wreath

Price: $20

Indulge in a white Christmas with this stunning faux pampas grass wreath from Target. The addition of pearl berries gives it an extra wintery touch, making it a perfect and elegant option for both indoor and outdoor décor. 

Eucalyptus and red berry Christmas wreath from Target.
Mini eucalyptus with red berry Christmas wreath

Price: $10

This petite eucalyptus wreath is absolutely darling. Its compact size makes it versatile enough to adorn various spaces in your home, from windows to bathroom doors. Consider purchasing multiple to line a mantle or fashion a striking statement wall.

Mixed greenery and poinsettia flowers Christmas wreath from Target.
22" mixed greenery with poinsettia flowers wreath

Price: $20

This Target wreath embodies classic Christmas charm. With intricate faux foliage details such as pine needles, poinsettia flowers, ornaments, berries, and a touch of glitter, it's remarkable that this festive find is priced at just $14.

Bibelot 20 inches Christmas wreath with red berries
Bibelot Christmas Wreath Red Berry Wreath Artificial Cypress Pine Needles Leaves Wreath for Front Door Wreath for Home Farmhouse Holiday Party Festival Wall Decor (C)

Price: $26.99

A modern berry wreath with a fresher-colored foliage, this wreath doesn't feel as heavy or dark as some wreaths. With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5, it's been well-loved by those who have bought it so far.

Best mid-range Christmas wreaths

White faux berry Christmas wreath from Wayfair.On sale now
Faux foam 26" wreath

Price: $52.99
Was: $59.99

This lifelike Christmas wreath is brimming with holiday charm. The richness and density of its foliage make it the perfect statement piece, capable of holding its own even in the largest of rooms. It's also available in red for an alternative festive touch.

Red bow Christmas wreath made with fresh foliage from Pottery Barn.
Fresh rejoice wreath

Price: $89

Crafted from fresh flowers and greenery cultivated in the Pacific Northwest, this festive wreath (despite being natural and not faux), is designed to endure for multiple seasons. It not only serves as a beautiful investment but also a practical and enduring one — rejoice!

Bronze pine Christmas wreath from CB2.
Faux bronze pine wreath

Price: $47.95
Was: $59.95

For the minimalist who may not be overly fond with the ornate nature of holiday décor, this monochromatic bronze wreath is the ideal choice. It would look exquisite when paired with other metallic accents and neutral-colored decorations.

velvet braided wreath
Green braided velvet wreath

Price: $44

Minimalist yet maximalist at the same time, this wreath made from braided velvet brings an indulgent extravagance to your Christmas decorating scheme - not one for the front door, but the perfect over mantel piece. 

Contemporary curled wood Christmas wreath from Wayfair.On sale now
Handcrafted wood curl wreath

Price: $71.99
Was: $78.30

This unique wood curl wreath is an ideal addition to the modern home. Its neutral shade serves as a versatile canvas that effortlessly complements any color scheme. The subtle elegance of the wood curls makes it a perfect accent piece for various interior aesthetics.

Gold and Champagne Gold Rattan Wreath from Wayfair.On sale now
Kurt Adler rattan wreath

Price: $54.07
Was: $73.48

Infuse luxury into your home this season with the Kurt Adler rattan wreath. Intentionally unlit, its gold and champagne hues ever so elegantly provide its holiday shine.

Best luxury Christmas wreaths

a modern tartan wreath
Mackenzie-Childs Tartastic wreath

Price: $98

Slightly off-the-wall, creative, artistic - this wreath has a lot going for it for, especially for those who love the Mackenzie-Childs brand. Something a little different, in all the right ways.

Christmas wreath made of shells from Wayfair.
Handcrafted mixed assortment shell wreath

Price: $112.99

We don't typically associate Christmas with shells, although that might change after viewing this breathtaking wreath from Wayfair. Each hand-strung, shimmering shell is delicately lined with glitter, adding a uniquely glamorous touch wherever it goes. Break away from convention and let your holiday decor shine with coastal charm!

Christmas wreath with oversized red bow from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Natalee holiday wreath

Price: $315

This wreath induces all kinds of festive feels with pine cones, poinsettias, and an oversized bow. Given its classical appeal and quality craftsmanship, consider this a timeless addition to your holiday décor repertoire that you can cherish for many years to come.

a wreath with snow berries
CocoBella belle holiday wreath

Price: $290

A lush green artificial design with classic snowberries and a simply bow - this wreath is understated elegance to the maximum. It's giving quiet luxury, and a price tag to match.

Salal and cedar boho Christmas wreath from Anthropologie.
Burgundy salal + cedar preserved wreath

Price: $144

Crafted from salal, cedar, flax, artemisia, thistle, and Douglas fir cones — all sourced and harvested from a women-owned farm in the Pacific Northwest — this preserved wreath boasts a natural, boho chic appearance.

magnolia leaf wreath
Magnolia leaf wreath

Price: $129

We're calling it - magnolia leaf is the festive decor accompaniment of the season. We're seeing luxury wreaths and garlands using these distinctive leaves for an elevated, elegant look.

How should I store my Christmas wreaths?

Even in the off-season, Christmas wreaths prefer to be hung. This method ensures they won't get crushed by heavy objects or become soiled with fallen debris while in storage. Hang your wreaths individually using pegs or hooks. If those aren't available, a clothing hanger works well — simply hang each wreath like you would a blazer. Another excellent option is a cardboard or plastic box — one for each wreath, — to ensure that each festive treasure is maximally protected during storage.

If you're still weighing your Christmas tree options, don't forget to check out our favorite hyper-realistic artificial Christmas trees.

