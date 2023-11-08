This "super realistic" Christmas tree from Home Depot is going viral - we think it might be the best tree to buy this year

TikTok users are raving about a 9" faux tree from Home Depot and it could very well become the big buy of the 2023 holiday season

(Image credit: Zoonar GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)
By Brigid Kennedy
If you identify as a Christmas lover, someone who will proudly purchase their decor and put up their tree some 40 days in advance, boy, do I have the product for you. 

If you are someone who loves efficiency and ease, even better. And if you are someone who lives nowhere near a Christmas tree farm but still craves the look of a classic Tanenbaum during the holiday season, well, I hope you're listening.

Though we have yet to make it through November's Black Friday sales (which we'll be chronicling at length at Livingetc), I may have, thanks to TikTok, uncovered the best viral holiday buy of the season. If you identify with any of my shoddily-created categories above, this is a purchase you're not going to want to miss.

The TikTok-famous faux Christmas tree

Nicely decorated Christmas tree in a warm living room

(Image credit: Home Depot)

Specifically, TikTok is currently fawning over this 9-foot, pre-lit LED faux Christmas tree available at Home Depot. It's retailing for $499, so this isn't your budget tree, but there are lots of amenities here to justify that price tag. 

For one thing, the sheer size of the fir is something to marvel — 4,539 branch tips and 3,400 LED lights across 9 feet. Assembly is as easy as stacking three separate sections on top of one another before plugging the whole structure in, at which point you can use the included remote control to switch between 10 different light functions. 

The 779 reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a majority 584 5-star reviews and a 4.4/5 average rating. And it seems to be moving rather quickly, too — I could only find the 7.5-foot option when I looked the other day, though the 9-foot currently looks to be back in stock now. As for how long, however.. well, that's another story..

I can't think of a room this tree would look poorly in, so it's really up to you as to where you'd like to place it. That said, think of how festive and welcoming it might look in your entryway — At that point, Santa might even be tempted to just use the front door.

a faux christmas tree

Pre-lit LED Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Price: $499
Size: 9" 

Other Christmas tree essentials

Floral tree skirt
Jaya tree skirt

Price: $168

This tree skirt is so stunning and unique I almost want to wear it as an actual skirt — is it normal to be jealous of a plant?

Silver star ornaments
Silver star ornaments

Price: $9.99 for six

These silver-coated baubles remind me of the stars in the sky. Pure, unadulterated Christmas.

Brass star tree topper
Brass star Christmas tree topper

Price: $39.95

Speaking of stars in the sky, this tree topper looks luxe, shiny and sleek. 

Pink and purple ornament set
42-count round glass ornament set

Price: $25 for 42

We have a feeling blush pinks, burgundys, and purples will be the big colors this Christmas season. Get in on the trend early with this 42-count set from Target, robust enough to decorate your whole 9" tree!

Gold garland
72" gold ball garland

Price: $24.95

Now that your tree is pre-lit and you needn't worry about errant lighting cords, drape your tree in a funky gold garland to give it that added touch.

Glass tree topper
Glass Christmas tree topper

Price: $20.99

Not every tree topper can be a star ... literally. This glass bit from H&M deserves a front-row seat to your celebration, despite its unexpected shape.

Sequined glass ornament
Sequined glass globe ornament

Price: $16

I don't know what it is about this sequined globe ornament, but I can't take my eyes off of it. It embodies everything Anthropologie does well: chic, unexpected design.

Brown faux fur tree skirt
Brown faux fur Christmas tree skirt

Price: $89.95

Keep your tree warm with this plush brown skirt, soft enough to lie down on and aesthetically pleasing enough you'll be tempted to leave it out all year.

Red metal tree collar
Red metal tree collar

Price: $69

A collar like this is just a classic decorating pick. It adds a little festivity while keeping your tree stand out of sight.


Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

