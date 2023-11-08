This "super realistic" Christmas tree from Home Depot is going viral - we think it might be the best tree to buy this year
TikTok users are raving about a 9" faux tree from Home Depot and it could very well become the big buy of the 2023 holiday season
If you identify as a Christmas lover, someone who will proudly purchase their decor and put up their tree some 40 days in advance, boy, do I have the product for you.
If you are someone who loves efficiency and ease, even better. And if you are someone who lives nowhere near a Christmas tree farm but still craves the look of a classic Tanenbaum during the holiday season, well, I hope you're listening.
Though we have yet to make it through November's Black Friday sales (which we'll be chronicling at length at Livingetc), I may have, thanks to TikTok, uncovered the best viral holiday buy of the season. If you identify with any of my shoddily-created categories above, this is a purchase you're not going to want to miss.
The TikTok-famous faux Christmas tree
Specifically, TikTok is currently fawning over this 9-foot, pre-lit LED faux Christmas tree available at Home Depot. It's retailing for $499, so this isn't your budget tree, but there are lots of amenities here to justify that price tag.
For one thing, the sheer size of the fir is something to marvel — 4,539 branch tips and 3,400 LED lights across 9 feet. Assembly is as easy as stacking three separate sections on top of one another before plugging the whole structure in, at which point you can use the included remote control to switch between 10 different light functions.
The 779 reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a majority 584 5-star reviews and a 4.4/5 average rating. And it seems to be moving rather quickly, too — I could only find the 7.5-foot option when I looked the other day, though the 9-foot currently looks to be back in stock now. As for how long, however.. well, that's another story..
@elizadromgoole ♬ original sound - tennessee
I can't think of a room this tree would look poorly in, so it's really up to you as to where you'd like to place it. That said, think of how festive and welcoming it might look in your entryway — At that point, Santa might even be tempted to just use the front door.
Other Christmas tree essentials
Price: $168
This tree skirt is so stunning and unique I almost want to wear it as an actual skirt — is it normal to be jealous of a plant?
Price: $9.99 for six
These silver-coated baubles remind me of the stars in the sky. Pure, unadulterated Christmas.
Price: $39.95
Speaking of stars in the sky, this tree topper looks luxe, shiny and sleek.
Price: $25 for 42
We have a feeling blush pinks, burgundys, and purples will be the big colors this Christmas season. Get in on the trend early with this 42-count set from Target, robust enough to decorate your whole 9" tree!
Price: $24.95
Now that your tree is pre-lit and you needn't worry about errant lighting cords, drape your tree in a funky gold garland to give it that added touch.
Price: $20.99
Not every tree topper can be a star ... literally. This glass bit from H&M deserves a front-row seat to your celebration, despite its unexpected shape.
Price: $16
I don't know what it is about this sequined globe ornament, but I can't take my eyes off of it. It embodies everything Anthropologie does well: chic, unexpected design.
Price: $89.95
Keep your tree warm with this plush brown skirt, soft enough to lie down on and aesthetically pleasing enough you'll be tempted to leave it out all year.
