This "super realistic" Christmas tree from Home Depot is going viral - we think it might be the best tree to buy this year

If you identify as a Christmas lover, someone who will proudly purchase their decor and put up their tree some 40 days in advance, boy, do I have the product for you.

If you are someone who loves efficiency and ease, even better. And if you are someone who lives nowhere near a Christmas tree farm but still craves the look of a classic Tanenbaum during the holiday season, well, I hope you're listening.

Though we have yet to make it through November's Black Friday sales (which we'll be chronicling at length at Livingetc), I may have, thanks to TikTok, uncovered the best viral holiday buy of the season. If you identify with any of my shoddily-created categories above, this is a purchase you're not going to want to miss.

The TikTok-famous faux Christmas tree

(Image credit: Home Depot)

Specifically, TikTok is currently fawning over this 9-foot, pre-lit LED faux Christmas tree available at Home Depot. It's retailing for $499, so this isn't your budget tree, but there are lots of amenities here to justify that price tag.

For one thing, the sheer size of the fir is something to marvel — 4,539 branch tips and 3,400 LED lights across 9 feet. Assembly is as easy as stacking three separate sections on top of one another before plugging the whole structure in, at which point you can use the included remote control to switch between 10 different light functions.

The 779 reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a majority 584 5-star reviews and a 4.4/5 average rating. And it seems to be moving rather quickly, too — I could only find the 7.5-foot option when I looked the other day, though the 9-foot currently looks to be back in stock now. As for how long, however.. well, that's another story..

I can't think of a room this tree would look poorly in, so it's really up to you as to where you'd like to place it. That said, think of how festive and welcoming it might look in your entryway — At that point, Santa might even be tempted to just use the front door.

Pre-lit LED Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree View at Home Depot Price: $499

Size: 9"

Other Christmas tree essentials