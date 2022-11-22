How do minimalists decorate for Christmas? 4 rules to keep your home calm but super-festive
Think festive decorating is at odds with minimalism? Think again. Discover how a new wave of the trend is lending itself to cozy, Christmassy spaces
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Traditionally, minimalist interiors have been characterized by an almost brutal absence of clutter and rejection of ornamentation. The design philosophy strives for simplicity to enhance wellbeing. It's a noble pursuit, but not a very Christmassy one. In fact, die-hard minimalists would likely recoil at the thought of bringing glittering baubles, inflatable Santas and tinsel into their homes.
However, we’re seeing a new wave of ‘soft’ or ‘warm’ minimalism in interior design that is less monastic in its approach. The evolution of the trend is about having fewer but higher quality objects. There is more focus on using tactile, natural materials to create a sense of wellbeing, as well as colors seen in nature.
At the forefront of this new school of thought is Norm Architects, whose book Soft Minimal: A Sensory Approach to Architecture and Design (opens in new tab) outlines the philosophy.
Founding Partner Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen explains what soft minimalism means for decoration: “In our essentialist design approach, decoration is not as taboo as the minimalists insist, but is used with great restraint so as not to dominate the space. It is always authentic to the context and inhabitant, and it’s there to add warmth and personality rather than clutter. In this way, every object serves its user.”
So, how do soft minimalists decorate for the holiday season?
How do minimalists decorate for Christmas?
1. Simplicity is key
Minimalist Christmas decor looks for simple decorations in natural materials that can make a big impact. “Use objects that instantly evoke feelings of Christmas’s past,” says Daisy Brown, Co-Founder of contemporary furniture brand Six The Residence (opens in new tab). “Christmas is about warmth and love, so by using classic pieces you can use less, but it will still feel really Christmassy, e.g. a white sculptural bowl filled with leaf-on clementines. Minimalism isn’t about having no stuff, it’s about only living with what you love. If you have a family bauble that you adore, then you can enjoy it more in your minimalist space and be sustainable by reusing it.”
A minimalist approach to Christmas decorating can be far more environmentally friendly. “We were so inspired last Christmas [by our customers on social media],” says Daisy Brown. “The movement towards traditional paper decorations, styled on simple twigs, looked incredible against a backdrop of marble and cane rattan—and the footprint of paper decorations and natural foliage is minimal when compared to other trends. Bear in mind that while real fir garlands and trees are better for the environment in the short term, if you invest in a high-quality faux simple design that can be used year after year, this is just as good!"
2. Invest in quality pieces
When it comes to lighting and styling your space, Daisy Brown recommends investing in quality, classic pieces that you can use for multiple occasions all year round. “When it comes to the all-important Christmas table, we love sheepskin accessories and large white platters with tall neutral candles,” she says, showing the crossover with Scandinavian Christmas decor. “We spruce these up with fresh greenery, rather than faux. It’s both better for the environment and the smell of real fir at Christmas is magical.”
The key is to invest in pieces you love rather than trends. “This applies to Christmas decorations as much as it does larger furniture purchases,” says Daisy Brown. “Focusing on natural textures, and quality materials means you can build a timeless home that lasts. Invest in décor you love, that invites you in and makes you stay a while.”
3. Add interest through materials
A great way to add interest to a space without relying on ornamentation is to use contrasting ideas or materials. “Design is more interesting through unexpected pairings, for instance our Sculptural Side Table uses the warmth of walnut with the minimalist silhouette of a sculpture,” says Daisy Brown. “With warm minimalism you can create a home that truly reflects you and your taste. Unique styling can be achieved through the layering of raw natural textures with soft textiles such as velvet and sheepskin allowing people to express their individualism.”
4. Keep trimmings neutral
Another trick to creating a more calming festive vibe is to find simple wrapping paper for your gifts that pairs with items in your home. “This is a simple and subtle way to stick to your interior aesthetic without feeling too busy or too clinical,” explains Daisy Brown.
So minimalism can be cozy after all - and by encouraging us to cherish the things we love, it can actually be surprisingly festive.
-
-
This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long
We never thought we'd see the day we could buy an 86-inch TV for less than $1,000, but here we are!
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Quick! Amazon is selling AirPods Pro 2 at its lowest ever price for Black Friday
Frankly, we've never seen the like - Amazon currently has AirPods Pro 2 at a price 20% lower than ever before
By Pip Rich • Published
-
Christmas decorating ideas – 20 festive looks from cozy and traditional to bold and maximalist
Be inspired by our Christmas decorating ideas to break with tradition this year and try a new style for the holidays
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
Florist Angela Maynard on how to care for dried flowers and how to style them in a modern home
Knowing how to care for dried flowers means you can have stylish arrangements that last for years. Author and florist Angela Maynard shares her tips
By Angela Maynard • Published
-
14 sustainable Christmas gifts that are big on style
The Christmas countdown is officially underway, and as COP26 highlights a countdown of a very different kind, we round up gifting that's stylish and sustainable
By Amy Lockwood • Published
-
Alternative Christmas tree ideas – stylish ways to decorate without a classic fir
Alternative Christmas tree ideas for when you want to feel festive but don't want to worry about shedding needles
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
Christmas door decorating ideas - 13 stylish ways to make your home festive right from the start
The most wonderful Christmas door decorating ideas to ensure your home is full of cheer before you even get inside
By Alison Davidson • Published