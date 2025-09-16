I Never Thought I'd Say That Purple Sofas Are Trending, but This Color Is Undeniably Having a Big Moment

It would be understandable if the phrase 'purple sofa' were enough to make you recoil. Following years of trends favoring beige, gray, and white, even just the idea of committing to such a bold and conceivably challenging color simply isn't on the cards (or sofa) for most people. But apparently, for a growing number, it is.

Yes, purple has been dubbed one of the biggest sofa color trends to watch this season. According to interior designer Greg Natale, the explanation is twofold: "The rise of neutral backdrops that call for a bold focal point, and the return of cushy, 1970s-inspired forms," he says. "We’ve seen a shift from colorful rugs paired with cream or gray lounge seating to neutral floors and rugs with sofas as the vehicle for color."

But, as most would expect, decorating with purple has its challenges, and I'm certainly not here to tell you it's as easy to introduce a purple sofa into your living room as it would be a neutral one. But get it right, and the payoff is serious design credentials that won't go unnoticed. So, how exactly do you do it? Let's find out.

Why Are Purple Sofas Trending?

For interior designer Greg Natale, the resurgence of purple living room ideas has been a long time coming. "Purple spent years in the 'difficult' category, often overlooked for being tricky or unflattering," he shares. "Now, we’re seeing these beautiful, sophisticated shades of purple like mauve, plum, and lavender that feel elegant and layered."

Now, a few years on from the pandemic era, where our homes were required to take on a pared-back, clean (almost clinical) sanctuary-like status, interior design trends have well and truly shifted towards something a whole lot more playful. Today, the best-designed homes ooze character, charm, storytelling, and, most importantly, color. (And lots of it.)

"In recent years, we've seen a huge uptake in the use of dusty lavenders, muted mauves, and deep plum tones within the home," echoes Nicky Emlick, creative director at sofa.com (who has just released the Sloane Modular Sofa in a rich 'Damson' purple velvet, seen below). "Used well, these hues offer the drama and timeless glamour of purple without overwhelming the space."

And then, of course, there is the reference to 70s color palettes, arguably the most defining trend of the year. "Certain shades of purple, like violet and aubergine, are quintessential of that era," notes Greg.

Worried that means the purple sofa trend will date your home? Don't be. "When these modular purple sofas are styled in contemporary interiors, they come across fresh, a little daring, and not at all retro," assures Greg.

But perhaps the real reason for the rising trend in purple sofas is much simpler than all that. It's actually a much more versatile color than people may realize. "Purple is a good choice because it has the rare ability to bridge both warm and cool palettes," Greg adds. "It pairs beautifully with earthy tones like terracotta and olive, but it also looks incredible alongside grays, blues, and metallics."

Yes — when considering what colors go with purple, measured against those with whites and grays, purple sofas will arguably suit a much wider range of interiors and palettes. Ultimately, your biggest challenge is going to be committing. "A beige or gray sofa will quietly adapt to whatever you put around it, but purple is a bolder choice," says Greg.

Want to know the secret to making a purple sofa work? These are the four key elements both Greg and Nicky say to consider when it comes to styling purple sofas.

How to Get the Purple Sofa Trend Right

1. Lighting

Purple sofas are more sensitive to light. "In bright daylight, purple reads as luminous and dimensional, but in darker settings it can read as heavy or flat," says Greg. "My advice for anyone considering a purple sofa is to make sure the room has plenty of natural light and to choose a sofa fabric that enhances the color. I recommend cut velvet for depth or textured bouclés for softness."

2. Upholstery

The key to an effortless purple sofa lies in the upholstery.

"Deep, dramatic tones like aubergine and plum are beautifully enhanced by plush velvet, which amplifies their richness and adds a sumptuous, jewel-like sheen," says Nicky.

But for a more modern approach, opt for a linen vs velvet sofa. "Often associated with relaxed, natural interiors, linen in shades of purple can feel surprisingly luxurious," adds Nicky. "The subtle texture and organic weave bring a refined, understated elegance that contrasts beautifully with the richness of purple. Unlike glossier fabrics, linen’s matte finish gives these hues a soft, contemporary edge."

3. Silhouette

Shape is everything when it comes to purple sofas.

"Choose an organic, contemporary sofa silhouette that is low-slung or softly rounded so the color feels current," says Greg. "A bulky or traditional frame in purple can be overwhelming or feel overly kitschy."

4. Balance

And like all good design, balance is essential.

"Pair the sofa with light, airy elements so the color doesn’t dominate the room," says Greg. "Neutral walls, natural textures, metallic accents, and mirrored surfaces all help the purple breathe in a space, looking intentional rather than sticking out."

"People are embracing layered, moody interiors again, and color is a big part of that," says Greg. "Sofas are becoming less of a safe, neutral choice and more of a statement piece that can set the tone for the whole room."

So, could embracing purple be the key to finding the next best sofa for your living room?