Time for a bedroom makeover.. How about red? The idea feels wrong, doesn’t it? Like you’ll be going to sleep in a fire engine or a letter box — neither very conducive to a good night’s rest.

Red is classically bright. Bold. Audacious and vivacious. Not exactly the bedroom color you typically want to open the door to at the end of a long day. Color psychology cites red as a romantic, passionate shade, but also as stimulating and exciting, a hue able to increase the heart rate and evoke a sense of urgency. It’s also a signal for danger, and — strangely — can even increase appetite. Sound like bedroom material? No, it doesn't.

Decorating with red is not for the fainthearted, and in the bedroom, it’s all the more nuanced. Bringing red into a space where we want to relax, wind down, and eventually drop off can be tricky — but there are ways to make it work that are as beautiful as they are surprising. Here's how.

How a Red Bedroom Feels

It's important to consider the full range of reds before writing it off for your bedroom. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Nicola Harding & Co.)

While the initial response to the idea of a red bedroom may be skepticism and reaching for your sunglasses rather than an eye mask, the idea settles a little as we remember that ‘red’ is so much more than its bright primary shade.

There’s vivid tomato red, sure, but then come velvety crimsons, rusty brick tones, deep burgundies, dusty terracottas, and all of those tones in between. Once you begin to drink red in all its variety, the idea of using it in the bedroom feels far less daunting — and all the more intriguing.

Red in the bedroom may feel daring, but with the right balance, it can hit a sweet spot between drama and coziness. “Red in a bedroom carries a sense of confidence, but when handled well, also feels calm and welcoming,” says Róisín Lafferty, founder and creative director of Dublin-based design house Róisín Lafferty.

“Depending on the shade, red bedrooms can lean towards romantic, playful, grounding, or enveloping moods," she continues. "It’s a warm color that encourages you to retreat and slow down, while still carrying a sense of intimacy and quiet confidence.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Róisín Lafferty Social Links Navigation Founder, Creative Director of Róisín Lafferty Approaching color as a way to create narrative, Róisín Lafferty, founder and creative director of her eponymous Dublin-based design house, believes color in interiors should set the mood and tell a story, and she builds palettes around how she wants a space to feel. She has recently collaborated with Irish paint brand Prestige by Fleetwood to create a collection for which each shade is rooted in a memory, material, or place.

How to Make Red Work in a Bedroom

Don't just jump straight on the walls — consider soft furnishings when styling a red bedroom. (Image credit: Billy Bolton. Design: Jolie)

There are plenty of theories out there for how to make red work in the bedroom, but designers and experts all agree that in a space designed for downtime, it’s generally better as a highlight, so its energy doesn’t overwhelm.

“Red should be used to accent or ground a bedroom, rather than just painting the walls. I’m thinking red carpet, columns, curtains, bedding, painted joinery, artwork…” says David Flack, founder and principal of Australian architecture and design firm Flack Studio. “It brings warmth, luxury, and glamour, which is something we all want, right?”

What feeling are you looking to conjure in this red bedroom of yours? It could be seductive, serene, or sun-brushed — red is a hue of many moods. “The secret is in the tone,” agrees Róisín Lafferty. “Earthy, clay-like reds have an anchoring quality, so they never feel overstimulating — I like using them across upholstery, curtains, or bedding so the color feels layered and soft. Or wrapping the whole room in a tonal range of muted reds can also be incredibly calming, especially when balanced with natural textures and gentle lighting.”

David Flack Social Links Navigation Interior Designer “We don't just use color for the sake of it,” says David Flack, founder and principal of Australian architecture and design firm Flack Studio, who focuses instead on the way color makes us feel. Known for his multi-faceted, experiential residential designs, he has a sixth sense for selecting colors clients love: “Even if they think we’re getting it wrong at the time, it all makes sense when you bring everything together.”

Tactility is key to taming red’s intensity, turning it from flat and forceful to layered and lustrous. “Think about the role that red can play in texture, be it via carpet, upholstery, lighting,” adds David. “Texture with red helps cut through it, and illuminate and contrast other colors in the space — it gives definition and creates depth, and also serves as a brilliant contrast to many flesh colors or greens when done right.”

“A good tip for using strong colors is to make sure they’re not the darkest color in the scheme,” advises Andy Greenall, head of design at British decorating brand Paint & Paper Library. So what colors go with red to balance? “I’d recommend pairing a red alongside a bigger expanse of off-black, such as Paint and Paper Library’s Acqua-Viva or a navy like Plimsoll, which makes for a much stronger proposition than red paired with a plain white that’s just too light.”

“Red pairs well with natural materials like linen, timber, and beautiful stone, which stop it from feeling too heavy," adds Róisín Lafferty. "Soft pinks and warm neutrals also balance it beautifully. I’d avoid combining red with very bright primary colors in a bedroom, as that can tip the atmosphere towards restless rather than restful.”

Andy Greenall Paint Color Expert As Head of Design at British decorating brand Paint & Paper Library, Andy’s design motto is “Be prepared, and be prepared to be surprised.” The brand is celebrated for its high-quality, richly pigmented paints, and its curated palette of 180 colors inspires homeowners and designers alike, spanning everything from soft neutrals to bold, statement-making shades.

The Best Red Paint Colors for a Bedroom

It's best to use red as an accent in bedroom scheme. (Image credit: Paul Raeside. Design: Nina Campbell)

For bedrooms, the most effective reds are those that feel rich and complex, fostering a space that is both personal and enveloping. Choosing the right shade allows the color to enhance the mood of the room without dominating it (best to avoid those brighter, primary reds, or risk overstimulation).

“Rich exotic Beetlenut by Paint and Paper Library is one of the most user-friendly reds you can find. It has a warm, slightly orange undertone, which makes it feel modern, and it’s soft enough to coordinate with lots of other shades," advises Andy Greenall. "It’s a perfect choice for bringing a cocooning sense of warmth and intimacy to a bedroom.”

He also recommends considering injecting a single pop of Very Well Red for "a soft earthy shade of terracotta, or for something indulgent and comforting, such as Middle-Eastern red Soumak, which works for a more opulent feel.”

“We've used a lot of different colors, whether it be Picture Gallery Red or Etruscan Red from the brilliant Farrow & Ball,” says David Flack. “They work well in a bedroom because they have a muddiness to them — high gloss can be used for something more dramatic; softness can be approached by using matte.”

“I find rich, timeless reds work beautifully in bedrooms,” says Róisín Lafferty. “Moves Like Jagger from my new Prestige by Fleetwood paint collection has warm clay red undertones that create a cocooning atmosphere. Lover’s Walk is another favorite, with a romantic depth that makes a bedroom feel both bold and inviting. Both shades have a softness that stops them from overpowering.”

Using red in the bedroom surprises, excites, and leaves a lasting impression, making the space feel as confident as it does cocooning, proving that daring color in the least expected of rooms can turn it into a striking — yet relaxing — retreat. So don't overlook red room ideas when it comes to decorating your bedroom.