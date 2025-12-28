Earlier this month, I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the hotly anticipated Pinterest Predicts. And throughout a fabulous evening, complete with an intimate Opera performance and lots and lots of cabbage (one of this year's leading trends, apparently), there was one trend that really stood out to me. Introducing: cool blue.

An icy, glacial shade, described as having 'sub-zero sophistication', it's an obvious contrast to all the warm, cozy tones that have dominated over the past years, and dare I say it, a very welcome change. It feels refreshing, like a full-body cold plunge submersion. And, paired with one of Pinterest's other trends, 'Extra Celestial', it seems to highlight a general shift towards the frostier, cooler side of things. It's clear this tone will become a kitchen color trend for the upcoming year, too.

And if you don't believe me, take it from kitchen expert, Tom Howley: "Over the past year, we’ve seen a remarkable 147% increase in blue kitchen sales, making it our fastest-growing paint color choice." So, if you want to get involved with the trend, our experts have shared their favorite ways to style this shade in your kitchen.

Why The Experts Love Cool Blue Kitchens

People often report feeling more creative when surrounded by blue tones — just another reason to consider using it in the kitchen. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

You might be wondering what exactly it is about this cool tone that people are loving so much. And some confusion is understandable; it's a definite departure from the warm, earthy color palettes that have become the norm in design. But this might be part of the reason behind the excitement.

"As the new year approaches, blue stands out as the perfect shade for a fresh start," says Helen Shaw, from Benjamin Moore. "It comes as no surprise that blue was Benjamin Moore’s third most popular color family in 2025, reflecting a keenness to experiment with color, while delicately balancing the need to make the home a calming sanctuary."

This idea of blue as a calming color is one of the leading motivators behind incorporating this tone within the home. And when the kitchen makes up such a large part of family life, it only makes sense to want to bring this relaxing kitchen color into your design.

But this cool, icy blue is not just calming — it's also refreshing, with an almost restorative aspect to it. "Soft, icy blue kitchens are gaining traction because they strike a very particular balance between calm and clarity," says Richard Davonport, from Davonport's. Unlike the all-white kitchens of the 2010s, this shade never feels stark or unwelcoming, "which is especially important in a space that is used constantly and needs to feel restorative rather than demanding."

In color psychology, blue is known to promote both feelings of calmness and productivity. A rare and seemingly contradictory combination, it's this unique effect on the brain that makes it such a brilliant color to bring into your kitchen design. It's a color that Everhot's Graham Duke aptly describes as "calming yet confident."

How to Style an Icy Blue Kitchen

In this small studio kitchen, the blue lower cabinets help to create the illusion of more space. (Image credit: JTGrupa)

"Styling any kitchen is all about balance," shares Mike Biddulph, founder of Goldfinch Furniture, and this is certainly the case with these icy blue kitchens.

While the cool iciness is exactly what draws us towards this shade, the way you style it is what can really bring this color to life. "I would lean into natural textures and warm accents to keep the space inviting and cozy," suggests Mike. Pairing this color with softer, warmer accents will create a more balanced, complex design.

This could look like natural woods or antiqued metal finishes, anything that brings some more texture and depth to the room. "We are also seeing a lot of customers opt for open shelving displaying ceramics or glassware in their kitchen, which can also add personality to a space," says Mike.

As Fiona Ginnett, from HOLTE, says, "It’s all about contrast and warmth." Yes, you can embrace the coolness of the light blue shade, but don't fall into the trap of going all-in on the cool tones.

Another way of creating this contrast is with darker, more striking features. "Details such as matt black handles and taps, along with Crittall-style windows and doors, create a striking contrast against a pale, powder blue kitchen," says Tom. These elements work particularly well in modern kitchens, where the sharp lines and stark contrast feel more natural.

In terms of kitchen layouts, this shade is particularly well-suited to small kitchens, because, as Fiona explains, "Cooler blues reflect light beautifully," which can help create the illusion of more space.

To best exploit this quality, Helen recommends confining the shade to the lower cabinets. "This not only adds interest but will also trick the eye into making the space feel bigger," she says.

What Materials to Use in an Icy Blue Kitchen

In this kitchen, antiqued glass, brushed brass, and wooden flooring all bring warmth and texture to the space. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

"When working with blue cabinetry, the key is to counterbalance its coolness with materials that add warmth, depth, and a sense of permanence," recommends Richard.

This can be achieved in various ways, many of which draw on some of the other major kitchen trends we've seen this year. Materials like brushed brass and antiqued bronze can be particularly effective, and are a favorite approach for Fiona, who says, "Warm metals like brushed brass are always my first instinct because they immediately take the edge off blue and make it feel more inviting."

Similarly, the much-loved dark wood kitchen look can bring a lovely contrast to the comparatively lighter shade of blue.

In fact, wooden detailing and features generally pair well with light blue cabinets. "At Goldfinch, we always use ethically sourced wood for our timber sections, including knife blocks, shelving units, and breakfast bar tops. These warm, natural tones provide contrast and richness that bring the color to life," says Mike.

To Helen, the efficacy of this pairing comes from the many connotations of this shade, particularly within the spiritual realm. She explains, “This almost spiritual shade pairs beautifully with natural materials such as wooden worktops, rattan accessories, and linen blinds or curtains to inject a sense of tranquillity, often needed in one of the busiest rooms in the home."

Search for soft, natural materials with plenty of texture and depth to create this sense of contrast within your kitchen.

Icy Blue Kitchen Accessories

"This approach to blue feels reassuringly durable because it is rooted in atmosphere and usability rather than novelty," says Fiona. "While color trends will always evolve, these quieter shades of blue have a timeless quality that allows them to adapt, ensuring the kitchen remains relevant, comfortable, and beautifully resolved for years to come."

So, you might now be wondering how much a new kitchen will cost! Well, we can help you with that, too.