The world is rapidly changing, and over the past year, AI has become practically inescapable. And while many of the advances within this sphere have been somewhat... troubling, the one area I feel safe to both embrace and celebrate this modern technology is within the kitchen. Although I'm not keen on the idea of AI taking over my job, I'm more than happy to hand it some power over my meals — especially if it's there to make me a faster and better cook.

It's not just AI that's dominating the recent releases from our favorite kitchen appliance brands, though; there are plenty of fascinating developments on offer, many of which reflect our growing interest in the health of both our bodies and the planet. We're seeing more eco-conscious, health-forward appliances entering the market, and I, for one, am absolutely loving it.

The way we eat forms an integral part of our day-to-day experience, and these appliances might just be reshaping that, and (hopefully) for the better.

1. Health-Focused Appliances

Don't want your new gadgets on full display? An appliance garage is the ultimate storage hack for a tidy-looking space. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

If the early 2000s can be characterized by a 'cut, cut, cut' approach to diet culture, the 2020s can be characterized by the holistic, 'intuitive eating' movement. We no longer fear carbs or sugar; we embrace the idea of balance and understand the healing power of enjoying food. This shift is now being reflected in the kitchen appliances we invest in.

The idea that food can be both exciting, delicious, and healthy has increasingly become the accepted norm, and we're looking for appliances that help us to achieve this. One appliance that really encapsulates this shift is the beloved Ninja Creami.

Matt Thomas, category lead for small electricals at John Lewis, notes, "Interest in ice-cream makers is also on the rise — sales were up 17% last year and look set to grow further as customers experiment with protein-packed ice-creams and healthy smoothies."

Tools that allow us to create our favorite sweet treats from home, with complete control over the ingredients we put in them, will be increasingly celebrated this year. I've been lusting over the home ice cream maker for years now, and I think 2026 might have to be the year I finally invest.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Do-It-All Products

Combination ovens open up a new world of home cooking, with several advanced settings to explore. (Image credit: SMEG)

Few kitchen appliances have made as much of an impact as the air fryer. Despite being on the market in some form since 2010, it wasn't until the pandemic that the machines received their iconic status. And for good reason, too.

They're great for small kitchens and cut down on time, energy, and mess. But times have changed, and the latest advancements have adopted everything we love about the air fryer and evolved it into something even better.

Now, we're increasingly searching for appliances that offer us more. We don't want to have six different machines — we want one super-efficient one that can do it all. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is the rise in combination ovens.

These smart designs combine air-fryer, steam cooking, microwave features, and more, and streamline them into one space-conscious design. John Davies, marketing manager at Smeg, explains: "While an air fryer is convenient for those starting their cooking journey, today’s ovens are increasingly multi-functional. It’s less about choosing one or the other and more about finding an oven that can do it all."

This trend reflects a move towards quality over quantity. We want well-made, intelligent machines that last, and can do more than we'd ever expect.

Smeg 60cm Dolce Stil Novo Omnichef Wi-Fi Single Oven £3,499 at SMEG The most advanced model in the Omnichef line, this oven offers an impressive 19 different cooking functions, including steam, microwave, and airfrying.

3. AI-Assisted Tech

AI tech takes the confusion out of cooking, so you can spend your time on the parts that you enjoy. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Roundhouse)

AI doesn't have to be scary. When used well, it can be something that makes your life easier, and that's certainly the case with the latest smart kitchen tech.

"Looking ahead, AI-driven integration is shaping the next generation of kitchen appliances," says Simon Plumbridge, director at Gaggenau.

Much like other smart tech devices, AI ovens and kitchen appliances offer smartphone compatibility, meaning you can now turn on your oven to preheat without leaving the couch, or even check on the bake of your cakes while doing the washing.

And it doesn't stop there. "We are seeing the rise of connected ecosystems where appliances communicate with one another," adds Simon. "For example, warming drawers will automatically activate when an oven programme finishes, ensuring food is held at the perfect temperature without intervention."

AI-powered kitchen tools aren't about replacing human touch; they're about optimizing it, so that you can leave the boring parts to the machine, allowing you to spend more time on the things that you love doing.

Simon Plumbridge Director at Gaggenau UK and Ireland With 25 years at Gaggenau, Simon Plumbridge rose from sales support to area manager, serving 14 years as category manager before becoming director.

SAMSUNG Bespoke Ai Series 7 Spacemax Rs70f66kcteu American-Style Fridge Freezer - Silver £1,499 at Currys Say hello to the future of fridges. The Samsung Series 7 Spacemax uses AI tech to calculate the exact temperature the fridge needs to be at, saving you energy, and keeping your food fresher for longer. It's also smart phone compatible, so you can control your fridge from your phone. Upliance Delishup, Ai Cooking Assistant £590 at Amazon UK If you're too busy to spend time slaving away in the kitchen, but still want home-cooked, nutritious meals, an AI-powered kitchen tool like this will be a life saver. All you have to do is throw in the ingredients, and the machine will do the rest for you. Samsung Bespoke Ai Single Oven Series 7 £1,479 at Amazon UK Samsungs bespoke AI series 7 oven offers the best of the best of AI cooking tech. An internal camera and smart phone compatibility means you can check on your dinner no matter where you are. You can also turn it on and off, and adjust the temperature, all from your smart phone.

4. Eco-Conscious Designs

The Krushr from Buster and Punch can be disguised as your kitchen's cabinetry , showing how eco-friendly appliances can become an integral part of your kitchen design. (Image credit: Buster and Punch)

"Energy efficiency has become a baseline expectation rather than a premium upgrade," says Louis Vanderman from Woodmere.

Whether it's searching for sustainable materials or energy-efficient heating methods, caring for the planet is becoming a core pillar in the way people design their homes, which is also now reflected in the kitchen appliances we look out for.

"Clients are increasingly choosing induction cooking, advanced ventilation, and next-generation refrigeration that reduce running costs while maintaining high performance. Sustainability is no longer a design compromise; it’s part of good kitchen planning," says Louis.

This can also be observed in the rise of waste-conscious appliances, such as the Krushr kitchen recycling tool, and other similar tools. We expect to see a great emphasis placed on recycling, composting, and reducing food waste in the year ahead.

"Reducing food waste will continue to be a global focus, with smart refrigeration technology helping households extend freshness and plan meals more efficiently," says Miele's Tom Hopper. There will also be an increased focus on sustainable ways to dispose of kitchen waste.

Lomi Smart Waste Kitchen Composter £299.99 at Healf This electric food composter is exactly the type of device we predict will become a kitchen staple in 2026. The Lomi is an odorless, hassle-free way to turn your food waste into compost, cutting your household's waste and providing a convenient way to be more eco-friendly.

5. Professional Quality, for Homes

Stainless steel appliances, which offer that sleek, professional chef look, are also becoming increasingly popular. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Perhaps it's The Bear effect, but people are becoming increasingly keen to invest in professional-grade appliances, looking at chefs' kitchens and the best restaurants for inspiration. Among these desired items, Louis lists "Steam ovens, precision cooking functions, and high-performance extraction."

These sit alongside a general desire for high-quality products that look as good as they perform, so that you can feel confident leaving them out on full display, even when not in use.

"Today's kitchens reflect personal style as much as cooking habits," explains Danny Winer, ceo and founder of Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand, HexClad. "We engineered the highest-performing cookware available, then made it beautiful enough to stay on display. HexClad cookware is designed to be used and to be seen."

Another great example of this is the heightened interest in the classic range oven, just one of the traditional kitchen features that is rapidly gaining popularity again. This trend clearly demonstrates that, despite all the modern innovations, some of us still long for a return to the tried-and-tested classics, as seen with the increased interest in vintage kitchen items and other classic cooking techniques.

Rangemaster Rangemaster Estel Deluxe 110cm Electric Range Cooker With Induction Hob £4,679 at John Lewis No matter how many new kitchen appliances hit the market, there's something about a traditional range cooker that will never lose its appeal. Plus, this one has an induction hob, so you can get the same traditional look with modern finishes.

Something about the combination of eco-friendly advancements, professional-grade features, and an emphasis on sweet treats has me feeling incredibly positive about the future of kitchen appliances.

But, before you splash your cash, you might want to consult our list of kitchen appliances you don't need when working with a tight budget.