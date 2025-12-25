Family memories, delicious food, and so, so much rubbish... It's one of the major downsides of the hosting season: the uncontrollable and seemingly never-ending amount of waste that piles up in your rubbish bins. I'd predict an extended family Christmas lunch would produce three full bin bags worth of rubbish and recycling.

Which is exactly why a trash compactor is such a logical and necessary essential. However, they have one glaring downside: their drastic, negative effects on our recycling. You see, when all your trash is compacted into one mass, it becomes impossible to separate your recycling first.

Which is exactly what inspired the creation of the Krushr, from the same mind behind the kitchen brand, Buster + Punch. Designed specifically to compress your recycling, reduce trips to the bin, and encourage a better attitude towards recycling, don't be surprised if you start seeing these clever tools popping up in all the most stylish kitchen projects.

Krushr Uk Plug 300mm Recycling Compactor £2,158.80 at krushrglobal.com While certainly not a budget kitchen appliance, this tool is worth the investment. The fully integrated recycling compactor fits seamlessly within your kitchen cabinetry, and with just a touch of a button, it can compact up to 156 liters of recycling, with space for four additional loads — drastically cutting down on your bin trips.

What Is the Krushr?

The Krushr is designed to be used alongside traditional waste disposal methods. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

So, let's get started with the basics: what exactly is the Krushr?

"The Krushr appliances are designed to encourage recycling whilst reducing the number of trips to the external bins by quietly compressing your waste within your integrated kitchen," explains Martin Preen, ceo of Krushr and Buster + Punch, who has turned his attention to addressing the country's recycling problem.

As of 2025, England's household waste recycling rate stands at 44%, which, although better than many other countries (looking at you, USA), is still lower than our neighbors in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Working alongside Buster + Punch, the Krushr compactor system can be fully integrated within your kitchen cabinets, making for a completely seamless, practically invisible look.

It comes in two sizes — 300mm and 400mm — depending on the size of your kitchen and cabinet space.

They are designed to be used alongside a traditional waste disposal system. "Pairing a 300mm Krushr alongside a 300mm normal sorter bin behind a standard 600mm door creates a perfect waste station in the kitchen," recommends Martin.

Martin Preen CEO of Buster + Punch and Krushr Martin left the world of investment banking to become an entrepreneur. In 2007, he co-founded Krushr Ltd, maker of America’s leading kitchen recycling compactor. As well as Krushr, he is the ceo of British interiors brand, Buster + Punch.

How Does It Work?

Low-voltage technology makes for a practically silent crushing mechanism. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

The traditional image of a waste compactor is that of a scary, groaning monster in the center of your kitchen, gobbling up your rubbish with dramatic sound effects and emitting a pungent stench, warning you off from getting too close.

The Krushr, however, is not that. In fact, it bears almost no resemblance to those great monstrosities of outdated kitchens.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Krushr design is its 'near-silent' crushing technology. As Martin explains, "All Krushr models use a low-voltage, patented ‘linear actuator in a reverse scissor lift’ to quietly and effortlessly load 6000Nm of force onto whatever has been loaded into the compaction bin, normally meaning you can fit five times the amount of waste into your bin."

Plus, due to the nature of this tool being a recycling compactor, rather than a regular waste compactor, you can say goodbye to unwanted odors.

While the integrated design might seem as though it would be a headache to install, this couldn't be further from the case. "Installing a Krushr is simple: slot the machine into the space, adjust the height to suit, plug it into a standard socket, and add either the optional stainless-steel kitchen door or a furniture door, and you are ready to go."

Do You Need One?

In smaller, single-person households, a Krushr may not be a necessary investment. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

The issue with exciting kitchen innovations is that it's easy to convince yourself that you absolutely cannot live without whatever the newest, trendiest kitchen appliance is offering. But, luckily, we're here to be the voice of reason.

While, of course, everyone would enjoy having to take fewer trips to the external bins, this alone is not enough to invest in a Krushr.

However, there are a few circumstances in which this would be a very worthwhile kitchen addition. As Martin says, "Krushrs are particularly handy if you have a large family generating waste, have external pickups only every two weeks, if you live in an apartment without a waste shoot, and your bins are downstairs."

Small apartment kitchens and large family homes both make for particularly good candidates for a Krushr, though, Martin also adds, "Krushr appliances also feature heavily in yachting for space-saving of compressed waste until docking." So, if you're looking to take to the seas in the new year, this could be a good boat companion for you.

I predict that within a few years, this will be one of those things you'll find in all the super-organized kitchens, so why not be ahead of the curve.