Jo Malone Has a New 'AI Scent Advisor' — I Used It to Get Suggestions on How to Fragrance Each Room in My Home for an Inviting Ambiance
I tested the iconic London brand's new tool for personalized recommendations, and the final result was pretty impressive
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As far as fragrance maisons go, Jo Malone is one of the most iconic brands to hail from London. And if you're someone who loves shopping its scents but hates having to trek to a store, the brand's latest AI advisor gets you one step closer to an in-store experience.
Although the current model has been trained to consider topical fragrance applications offered by the brand, it seems to have a good understanding of the fragrance families and how they can elevate the ambiance in a home. After that, it's up to you to select your format of choice — be it candles or reed diffusers.
I used the tool to find a dedicated fragrance for each room in my home, based on the vibe I'm after. And all in all, the results offered are fairly suited to the mood of each space. Here's what it chose.
Entryway
One of the biggest lessons to learn when thoroughly scentscaping is how to make your entryway smell inviting. It's the first space guests experience when they set foot into your home, and I typically want something that feels welcoming and fresh. Jo Malone's scent advisor recommended the wild bluebell scent for a fragrance that's neither overwhelming nor largely subtle to provide a refreshed yet balanced ambiance.
Living Room
Next, I asked Jo Malone's AI advisor for a fragrance to make my living room smell good. When asked if I preferred a spiced floral fragrance or a comforting woody scent, I picked the latter. Hence, the recommendation of myrrh and tonka. And since I prefer the former in the debate of candles vs diffusers, I selected this format for a fragrance that glows.
Dining Room
Next, the dining room. And since choosing scented candles for a dinner party is a little tricky, I was curious to know what the advisor would recommend. After letting the chat know that I'd prefer a romantic yet complimentary scent, I was recommended velvet rose and oud. This is exactly the candle I would light during drinks and dessert.
Kitchen
When learning how to make your home smell good, the kitchen often becomes an afterthought. However, the Jo Malone AI advisor takes into consideration that this space deserves to smell clean, fresh, and bright, too. So, it suggests a lime basil and mandarin-led fragrance to get the job done. I'm biased to zesty scents that feel natural in the kitchen, and this diffuser is ideal.
Bedroom
I'm extremely picky about the ways I make my bedroom smell nice. It has to feel comforting and calm without being boring. And while helping me sleep better, too. So while the first recommendation provided by the chat was a fruit-led fragrance family, I relied on the second option instead — camomile. As for the format, I find that this pillow mist is the best choice for a bedroom setting.
Bathroom
Lastly, I asked the AI scent advisor for scents to make my bathroom smell like a spa. While I expected a stereotypical response along the lines of a seaside or white floral-heavy fragrance, the chat instead suggested nectarine blossom and honey. And that was enough to set aside my doubts about this new feature. This is the kind of fragrance that serves as a sublime scent for small spaces like bathrooms and powder rooms.
Alternative Fragrances for Each Space
Entryway
Notes: Blackcurrant, Rose
If you're not yet a fan of AI advisors, then my recommendation for an entryway that smells welcoming is this Baies (Berries) Diffuser from Diptyque.
Living Room
Top Notes: Blackcurrant, Myrrh, Cacao
As for your living room, this Tuberose Myrrhder Candle from D.S. & Durga is a total crowd pleaser.
Dining Room
Base Notes: Ambergris, Oakmoss, Amber
I'd place this pretty Saffron Rose Diffuser from Paddywax on a dining table or a bar cart for a charming fragrance.
Kitchen
Top Notes: Saffron, Chocolate, Davana, Red Pepper
I'm obsessed with this Flaming Colossus Candle from Discothèque for a kitchen that smells spiced and moody.
Bedroom
Notes: Pink Pepper, Lavender, Tobacco
You can't go wrong with this Istros Aromatique Room Spray from Aesop for a convivial bedroom ambiance.
Bathroom
Scent: Orange Blossom & Santal
I recommend popping this Ruffle Top Fruity Glass Candle on a bathroom shelf and letting it work its magic.
Knowing which scents to avoid at home is just as important. And rather than look to a fragrance advisor, our guide will give you all the insight you need.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.