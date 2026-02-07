Jo Malone Has a New 'AI Scent Advisor' — I Used It to Get Suggestions on How to Fragrance Each Room in My Home for an Inviting Ambiance

I tested the iconic London brand's new tool for personalized recommendations, and the final result was pretty impressive

Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Features
A lit three-wick candle and a glass reed diffuser on a white table by some branches, a butterfly, a pomegranate, and some orange flowers
Forget queuing in the brick-and-mortar outposts, this online assistant will help you without having to get off your sofa.
(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

As far as fragrance maisons go, Jo Malone is one of the most iconic brands to hail from London. And if you're someone who loves shopping its scents but hates having to trek to a store, the brand's latest AI advisor gets you one step closer to an in-store experience.

Although the current model has been trained to consider topical fragrance applications offered by the brand, it seems to have a good understanding of the fragrance families and how they can elevate the ambiance in a home. After that, it's up to you to select your format of choice — be it candles or reed diffusers.

I used the tool to find a dedicated fragrance for each room in my home, based on the vibe I'm after. And all in all, the results offered are fairly suited to the mood of each space. Here's what it chose.

Alternative Fragrances for Each Space

Knowing which scents to avoid at home is just as important. And rather than look to a fragrance advisor, our guide will give you all the insight you need.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.