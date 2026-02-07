As far as fragrance maisons go, Jo Malone is one of the most iconic brands to hail from London. And if you're someone who loves shopping its scents but hates having to trek to a store, the brand's latest AI advisor gets you one step closer to an in-store experience.

Although the current model has been trained to consider topical fragrance applications offered by the brand, it seems to have a good understanding of the fragrance families and how they can elevate the ambiance in a home. After that, it's up to you to select your format of choice — be it candles or reed diffusers.

I used the tool to find a dedicated fragrance for each room in my home, based on the vibe I'm after. And all in all, the results offered are fairly suited to the mood of each space. Here's what it chose.

Alternative Fragrances for Each Space

Knowing which scents to avoid at home is just as important. And rather than look to a fragrance advisor, our guide will give you all the insight you need.