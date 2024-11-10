How to Make Your Living Room Smell Nice — 6 Genius Tricks Scent Experts Always Use

If you ask us, living rooms are the heart and soul of a home. Whether they're being used to relax after a long day or convene with friends, they're so incredibly versatile in their service. But with this responsibility of always being on point, comes the need for an all-encompassing impressive ambiance.

The obvious need for chic decor and thorough cleaning aside, the fragrance also contributes heavily to the vibe attached to a living space. That's exactly why learning how to make your home smell good is very important. And if you choose one and only one spot to scent, then let it be this.

From experimenting with candle arrangements to bringing back the art of incense scenting, we have an array of aromatic tricks that are bound to leave your living room smelling absolutely heavenly. So pick your perfume poison and get to setting your space up for success.

1. Strategic Candle Placement

In conversation with candle maker and scent expert Chloe Mervine, she tells us that candles are a classic way to infuse a living room with fragrance. However, she points out that where you place them is essential.

"Opting for natural-based waxes like coconut, soy, or beeswax is always a smart choice," she says. "These waxes burn cleaner and produce less soot than traditional paraffin, making them better for both your health and the environment."

For even scent distribution, Chloe explains that the best place to put a candle is in an area with good airflow but away from direct drafts. She tells us to consider placing our best candles in areas where guests naturally congregate, such as living rooms and kitchen areas.

Loewe Perfumes Large Geranium Scented Candle View at Net-A-Porter Price: $255

Burn Time: 70 Hours Made in collaboration with perfumer Nuria Cruelles and Jonathan Anderson, this Loewe Perfumes Large Geranium Scented Candle from Net-A-Porter is perfect for airy spaces like living rooms.

2. Layering Fragrances with Diffusers

If you're looking for a continuous, subtle scent, without the trouble of open flames, Chloe finds that diffusers are an excellent choice. She explains that diffusers work especially well in living rooms as they disperse scent gently without heat.

For a layered experience that perfectly compliments cozy living room ideas, she suggests combining a diffuser with a candle, while being mindful of not overwhelming the space.

"Pair a light floral candle while diffusing a calming woodsy scent, or use complementary scents like citrus with eucalyptus," she says. "This layering technique creates depth and complexity ultimately giving a unique sensory experience."

Glasshouse Fragrances Scent Stems Set View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $45

Scents: A Tahaa Affair + One Night If you're over the classic format that diffusers tend to come in, then you should definitely keep your sights set on this innovative Glasshouse Fragrances Scent Stems Set from Saks Fifth Avenue.

3. Scented Incense for a Deeper Atmosphere

When it comes to fragrancing underdogs that immediately transform a living room, we find that incense is an amazing scenting format and Chloe agrees.

"Incense is a great option for adding a rich, immersive scent to your living room, particularly if you want a more grounded or meditative atmosphere," she advises. "However, incense can be quite potent, so I recommend starting with a lighter scent, such as sandalwood or jasmine, and adjusting as needed."

Gena Surphlis, founder and CEO of 024 Inc., tells us that it's best to light incense near an open window. "As it burns, the scent will catch the breeze, subtly drifting through the room without overwhelming it," she notes.

Looshi Allure Incense View at Anthropologie Price: $26

Quantity: 20 Scent Sticks Incense is in its comeback era and these Looshi Allure Incense sticks from Anthropologie are a great way to get on trend with help from its delectable notes of aloeswood, musk, and roses.

4. Room Sprays for Quick Refreshers

If you're looking for the best home fragrances that offer a quick scenting fix, room sprays are a reliable format to rely on. With the help of these room perfumes, you're only a couple of spritzes away from a scintillating living room.

Chloe suggests opting for a non-toxic, alcohol-free spray to keep things natural and avoid harsh chemicals. She explains that a few sprays can instantly refresh the room and enhance the mood without overpowering the senses.

"I love using light, airy scents like lavender, citrus, or mint for a burst of calm energy," she shares. "Room sprays are particularly great for refreshing these areas of your home, maybe after cooking or when you're tidying up."

Diptyque Baies Room Spray $68 at diptyque paris $79.99 at Amazon $80 at Bluemercury Price: $80

Quantity: 150 ml Diptyque is beloved for its fabulous fragrances that elevate any atmosphere they're spritzed in and of them all, this Baeis (berries) Room Spray is at the top of our scenting wish list.

5. Using Natural Dried Herbs & Essential Oils

According to Chloe, a more natural way to scent your living room is by incorporating elements like dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils into decorative pieces.

"Eucalyptus branches, lavender bundles, or pinecones can naturally release fragrance when placed around the room," she says. "You can place them in decorative bowls, hang them on walls, or arrange them in vases around the room."

An alternative scent trick to implement is the natural ingredient concoction that evokes subtle scents that waft across rooms once boiled. If you're looking for something that doesn't require as much effort, these Ultra Essential Organic Lavender Dryer Bags from Walmart are the ultimate solution.

6. Balance & Rotation of Scents

"Finally, the key to a harmonious living room scent profile is variety and balance," she concludes. "Avoid overloading your space with too many competing fragrances."

Instead of going overboard, she tells us to choose one dominant scent per season or mood. "During the winter months, opt for warmer, spiced scents like cinnamon, fig, or vanilla or something woodsy like pine and eucalyptus," she suggests. "In spring and summer, fresh and floral notes, like lily-of-the-valley or gardenia, tend to resonate well."

By mixing up compatible fragrances and scent-layering the notes in your living room, you can create a signature smell that's unique to your home.

With all of these clever scenting tricks at your fingertips, you have plenty to pick from to transform your living room into an aromatic haven. Whether you love the soft glow of a candle or prefer to avoid open flames and would rather a couple of diffusers, there are so many formats to adopt.

And with the help of just a couple of these tricks, you'll find yourself showered in compliments the next time you open up your living room to guests. And best of all, you'll find yourself spending more time in this wonderful home space.