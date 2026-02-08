If you needed another reminder not to trust everything you see on the internet, here it is. It seems the latest trend of trickery sees creators encouraging their viewers to run over to IKEA for their must-have cozy under-desk leg warmer — the cure, apparently, for cold working days at home. Sounds innocent enough, right? Except for the fact that IKEA does not, in fact, sell this product.

That's right, the age of misinformation is no longer limited to health quackery and misleading statistics; it's now attacking our shopping habits too, and quite frankly, that's where we draw the line. It seems the idea behind the trend is to push viewers to buy the heater via a link in their bio, with the IKEA claim acting purely as a healthy touch of bait to push views and, presumably, encourage sales. It's an interesting tactic, for sure, but personally, if I were to trek all the way to IKEA just to find out it was a playful marketing ploy from some other brand, the last thing I'd want to do is give them my money.

Which is a shame, considering how useful these tools actually are, especially if you spend all day shivering behind your desk. So, while you won't have any luck finding one of these cozy, leg-warming devices in the aisles of IKEA, there are plenty of retailers out there that actually do sell them, and we've compiled a list of some of the best models out there, like this Foldable Leg Warmer with Blanket from Amazon, — an excellent way to heat the space you're in, rather than the whole house.

