The Internet Keeps Saying IKEA Is Selling This Viral Desk Leg Warmer (But It's Not) — This is Where You Can Actually Get the Trending Product
You may not be able to get this viral under-desk heater at IKEA, but we've found where you can, and plenty of other options to keep you cozy while you work
If you needed another reminder not to trust everything you see on the internet, here it is. It seems the latest trend of trickery sees creators encouraging their viewers to run over to IKEA for their must-have cozy under-desk leg warmer — the cure, apparently, for cold working days at home. Sounds innocent enough, right? Except for the fact that IKEA does not, in fact, sell this product.
That's right, the age of misinformation is no longer limited to health quackery and misleading statistics; it's now attacking our shopping habits too, and quite frankly, that's where we draw the line. It seems the idea behind the trend is to push viewers to buy the heater via a link in their bio, with the IKEA claim acting purely as a healthy touch of bait to push views and, presumably, encourage sales. It's an interesting tactic, for sure, but personally, if I were to trek all the way to IKEA just to find out it was a playful marketing ploy from some other brand, the last thing I'd want to do is give them my money.
Which is a shame, considering how useful these tools actually are, especially if you spend all day shivering behind your desk. So, while you won't have any luck finding one of these cozy, leg-warming devices in the aisles of IKEA, there are plenty of retailers out there that actually do sell them, and we've compiled a list of some of the best models out there, like this Foldable Leg Warmer with Blanket from Amazon, — an excellent way to heat the space you're in, rather than the whole house.
If you love the idea of cocooning your legs behind a wall of heat, this is the option for you. The collapsible design means it can easily be folded up and hidden away when not in use, while also offering heightened flexibility, so you can adjust it to be as comfortable as possible. With eight different heat levels to choose from, going up to 71℃, this tool can see you through even the most bitter winters, and is a great way to save on heating. Plus, the addition of the blanket means that absolutely no heat will be able to escape, ensuring maximum warmth.
If you're particularly conscious of space, or just don't like the idea of a big clunky heater sitting underneath your home office desk, you may prefer this heated foot mat instead. It's powerful enough for you to be able to feel its benefits without taking your shoes off, but it is gentle enough to ensure your soles won't warp from the heat.
We're big fans of this clever stoov seat warmer. The cordless design uses infrared heat for a gentle, controlled warmth that will keep you cozy all day long. Plus, the nice, fuzzy material actually looks quite chic draped over your desk chair.
A true multitasker, this clever tool won't just keep you warm; it will give you a nice massage while it's at it, for some extra home wellness this year. The smart design can be used on your feet, calves, thighs, and even your arms. With two massage modes and three pressures to choose from, you can customize your experience to suit you. No more begging your partner for a foot massage; this does the job far better anyway.
Another brilliant buy from Stoov, although this may look like just another cool throw pillow, it also offers super direct, focused warmth. All of Stoov's products use infrared technology, which works by heating your body directly, as opposed to heating the air around you. making for a more energy-efficient and more effective product.
If you find you experience the cold the most around your upper body as opposed to your legs, you might find a small, portable desk heater like this a more useful option. This one has a nice, sleek design that makes it look far more expensive than it actually is, and despite its small size, reviewers note its ability to make a cold room feel warm without touching the heating.
Don't underestimate the impact a comfortable working setup can have on your day — and if you're wondering how lighting can make you feel warmer, the experts break down its effects.
