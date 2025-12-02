My Husband and I Are Always Falling Out Over the Heating — I Work From Home, so What's the Best Tactic to Keep Me From Feeling the Cold Without Running Up Energy Bills?

Genuinely, my husband and I fall out over the heating on a daily basis — specifically, my heating the whole house when I get cold during the day when I'm working from home (we do also argue over when to turn the heating on when I'm freezing and he's boiling, but that's a whole other dilemma!) — so what is best to do?

When it comes to arguments at home over heating, it seems we're not alone — according to a new nationwide survey conducted by heating specialist BestHeating, 64% of arguments during winter stem from heating-related issues, which doesn't surprise me at all. My husband continually tells me I need to get a portable heater for our study (and to be honest, I'm not sure why I haven't yet), but is this really the best choice?

I spoke to heating experts, who confirmed that targeted heating is the most sensible approach to save energy at home, but there are some exceptions. This is what they told me.

Is It Better to Use a Portable Heater or Central Heat?

It's all about focusing on heating the spaces where it's needed, and not unnecessarily using energy to heat those areas that are not being used. (Image credit: Sergio Pradana. Design: Yeyé Studio)

''It doesn't come as a surprise that heating a single person or room uses a fraction of the energy required to heat an entire home," says John Klee, heating technology expert at BestHeating.

"Localized heating is particularly effective for hybrid and home workers as it avoids wasting money on rooms that are empty during working hours, and it means that boilers don't need to run as long or as hard," he continues.

Nick Duggan, managing director at The Radiator Centre, agrees, confirming that for home workers or those who spend long hours in a single space, delivering heat exactly when and where you need it is incredibly efficient.

"A well-chosen portable heater can create a pocket of warmth instantly, giving you that cozy, cocooned feeling without relying on the whole-house system," Nick explains.

I must admit, I do feel quite awful about the number of times I've heated the entire house, just to keep me warm in our small home office upstairs — as someone who is actively trying to have a more sustainable home, with solar panels and the works, the fact that I could have wasted so much energy in this way makes me feel very cross with myself.

So it's no wonder that my husband gets cross with me about it, too. Especially when you think it's not just about the energy wasted, but the money wasted on heating bills as well.

''When it comes to heating, it's about making it work smarter, not harder," John says, and the key is in not wasting money heating unused rooms or large spaces that take longer to heat up as well.

John Klee Heating Technology Expert, BestHeating John is a heating technology expert at Best Heating, where for over nine years he has dedicated himself to demystifying home heating for our customers. He specializes in creating clear, data-driven guides and how-to articles by collaborating directly with Bestheating's team of certified experts and product engineers.

Nick Duggan Managing Director, The Radiator Centre Nick has over 20 years of experience in central heating and radiators, leading the team at one of the UK's largest independent suppliers.

Are Portable Heaters Always the Better Option?

Portable heaters can be a great, energy-efficient solution for short-term use. (Image credit: Sergey Krasyuk. Design: Mashka Stepashka)

So, is it always as simple as using a portable heater instead of the central heating if you're at home alone for extended periods of time during the day? It seems there are instances where it's not always the best option.

"For older, damper homes that require more background heat, [using a portable heater] may not be as effective, as letting the whole house temperature drop too much can encourage condensation, damp, and mold," says John.

Portable heaters are often designed for occasional use as well, so they should not be used as a substitute for central heating entirely. As Nick explains, "These small heaters can be surprisingly cost-effective when you’re warming a compact space for a short period of time. In those moments, you’re using energy purposefully, rather than heating rooms that aren’t being lived in.

"However, they’re not designed to replace a full heating system," he continues. "Run them for long hours or use them in larger, draughtier rooms, and they can quickly become less efficient and more expensive than people realize."

What Are the Best Options for Targeted Heating?

Target your heating by defining 'zones' in your home for efficient heating. (Image credit: Clément Gérard. Design: Volta Architecture. Set Design: Collected Studio)

There are several ways to achieve localized warmth. "Investing in a good oil-filled portable radiator is a great option, as they convert all electricity into heat, which is delivered steadily and without waste," John explains.

"The radiator retains the heat even after it has been switched off — perfect for home workers who want to keep warm throughout the day without spiking consumption levels," John continues.

John also explained that zonal heating is another simple way to keep warm without heating the entire home. "Smart radiator valves cost less than a night out, and they give people the ability to tailor their comfort on a room-by-room basis, whilst cutting energy bills by up to 30 per cent," he says.

Nick agrees that for targeted heating, this is where a smart heating system comes into its own. "A thoughtfully designed smart system allows you to zone your home intelligently, pre-heat just the rooms you’ll actually use, and schedule warmth around your day," he explains.

"You get the same targeted approach as ‘heating the person’, but with far greater control, consistency, and long-term energy efficiency. It’s a way of tailoring warmth to your lifestyle without the compromises that portable solutions can bring."

Another portable alternative is the use of an electric blanket. "Smaller heating accessories like heated blankets are also effective as they provide immediate bodily comfort without cranking up the heating and cost pennies to run," John says.

FAQs

How Often and How Long Should Central Heating Be On?

John Klee, heating technology expert at BestHeating, says that it's a myth that keeping the heating on low all day saves money. ‘’Generally, the most energy and cost-efficient way of heating homes is programming your heating system so that it only switches on when required the most," he says.

"Whether this be shorter 30–60-minute intervals throughout the day or scheduling it to come on before you return home, doing so ensures you aren’t using your heating unnecessarily, but you are also getting the most out of it when you need it."

He did note that while short bursts of heating are more cost-effective than leaving the heating on all day, it won't work any faster to crank it up to 30 degrees for a shorter period. In fact, this will not only double your energy bill, but you will be forced to turn it straight down again when you become uncomfortable.

"Keeping your heating at a steady temperature for a couple of hours will warm your home efficiently and keep everyone happy, helping you avoid those classic winter thermostat arguments," he advises.

"Ultimately, the goal is balance," Nick explains. "Portable heaters are brilliant for quick, focused comfort, while smart heating offers a more seamless, sustainable way to create a home that feels warm the moment you step into it."

To ensure your heating system can keep up with your heating demands this winter, avoid these radiator-buying mistakes when looking for new ones.