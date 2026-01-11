It's been an undeniably frosty start to the new year, and if your heating doesn't seem to be keeping your home warm enough, it may not just be due to the system alone — could you be the victim of a design mistake that's making it less effective?

That's right, certain interior design choices could, in fact, be standing between you and a warm, cozy home. You might now be thinking, 'Should curtains cover radiators?', or 'Is my furniture blocking a heat source?'. Incorrect furniture placement and the use of certain materials could be impacting your heating.

Luckily, experts have listed the five most common design mistakes that could be making your heating less effective, so that you can make any necessary changes to make your home cozier this winter.

1. Blocking Off Your Radiator

DO INSTEAD: Bring bulkier furniture items closer to the centre of the room, leaving plenty of space for your radiator to circulate heat. (Image credit: Little Greene)

It's an understandable design choice; the radiator isn't exactly the most visually pleasing feature in the home, so it only makes sense to want to cover it up with some bulkier pieces of furniture. However, this innocent mistake is likely the biggest culprit in homes that can't seem to warm up.

Placing furniture in front of your radiator prevents it from circulating heat. "Your radiator will end up working harder to warm the room, wasting energy and reducing efficiency," explains Nick Duggan from The Radiator Center.

By removing the radiator's access to the rest of the room, all the heat will be concentrated on the surface it's closest to, meaning you'll be left with a very warm sofa, and very little else.

It's a common misconception that placing furniture too close to the radiator can create a risk of fire, but Nick clarifies, "The main risk is simply comfort and cost. A sofa or cabinet blocking a radiator will trap warm air behind it, meaning you’ll feel cooler even though the heating is on."

This is not to say your furniture can't be anywhere near the radiator — as little as a 20-30cm gap can be enough to prevent any entrapped heat.

Additionally, not all furniture pieces will be equally disruptive. "The worst offenders are big, bulky pieces made from dense materials such as solid wood sideboards, leather sofas, or floor-length curtains," says Nick. "These can really stifle heat circulation. Lightweight pieces or those raised on legs are much better options, allowing warmth to travel freely and keeping your home cosy and efficient."

2. Using a Radiator Cover

DO INSTEAD: Instead of covering it up, paint over your radiator and turn it into a design feature. (Image credit: Paul Whitbread. Design: Côte de Folk)

A radiator cover may seem like a smart idea, especially to those who are particularly sensitive to the aesthetic disturbance of radiators, but, if you're wondering if 'Does a radiator cover block heat', the answer is, in most instances, yes, it does. Much like a bulky sofa, a radiator cover can disrupt the efficacy of your radiator's heat circulation.

"They are bad in two ways," says Nick. "Firstly, they limit the amount of infrared heat (the same heat you would experience by standing in front of an open fire) by up to 30% — the wooden/MDF ones are the worst for this. Secondly, they also restrict the amount of cooler air that can be drawn across and out from a radiator, so limiting its heat that way as well."

This will be particularly pertinent to solid designs with minimal venting, where heat is even more likely to be trapped without any way for it to escape.

If you aren't willing to part with your cover and don't like the other ideas for how to hide a radiator, Nick recommends searching for perforated metal designs, which, he says, "combine the durability and heat-conducting properties of metal with decorative perforations or patterns that allow heat to pass through. These can be an excellent compromise between efficiency and aesthetics."

3. Using Thick, Full-Length Curtains in the Wrong Places

DO INSTEAD: Light-weight, flowy materials are better choices for full-length curtains for windows above radiators. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

Much like a fluffy rug, many people opt for thick, long curtains in the hope that they will introduce some more warmth and coziness to the space. And again, while this may be true in theory, in practice, it can often have the opposite effect when used in the wrong places.

While great at blocking out the cold from the window, these types of curtains can obstruct radiators when they are placed below the windows, interfering with their ability to circulate heat.

"Full-length curtains can help to retain heat in a room, but this will actually have the opposite effect if they are used on a window above a radiator," explains Steve Larkinfrom Lark & Larks. "When the curtains are closed, warm air will become trapped between the curtain and the window, raising the temperature of the window glass and increasing the rate at which heat is lost."

Instead, Steve suggests, "For windows above radiators, blinds can be a better option when layered with full-length curtains, or tuck the curtains in behind the radiator to prevent the heat from being trapped." And if you still want full-length curtains, opting for lighter, thinner materials, like linen and cotton, is a good option.

4. Choosing Innately 'Cold' Materials

DO INSTEAD: Combine cool, hard finishes, such as steel and cement, with soft textiles and warm, natural materials. (Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

When I think of some of the biggest interior design trends of the past year, stainless steel, concrete, and chrome decor all come to mind. But, as cool as these industrial design features may look, they might just be making your home feel even colder.

"Materials such as concrete, polished stone, or even high-gloss finishes can unintentionally amplify the feeling of cold because they don’t retain warmth," explains Anh Li, founder of Mim Concept. These materials are, by their nature, harder to warm up and use more energy in the process.

"When these surfaces dominate large wall areas or floors, the spaces tend to feel colder even when your thermostat says otherwise," adds Anh.

This doesn't mean you need to avoid these trends entirely, though — try to pair them with other warmer material finishes. "Consider balancing these materials with wood, soft furnishings, and textured finishes to trap warmth and make heating more effective," suggests Anh.

5. Combining Heavy Rugs With Underfloor Heating

DO INSTEAD: Search for smaller accent rugs, and steer clear of designs that take up the majority of your floor plan. (Image credit: Kim Petersen. Design: Norm Architects)

There's nothing quite like the feeling of a thick, plush rug under your feet; they're practically an essential for any cozy living room or bedroom, and will often be recommended as an easy way to make a room feel warmer and more inviting in the colder months. However, in homes that rely on underfloor heating, it can actually have the adverse effect.

Although underfloor heating can, for the most part, be an effective way to heat your home, when combined with your favorite thick rug or carpet, it becomes largely redundant. As James Pilling, design manager at my-furniture.com, explains, "Thick rugs can cover up and reduce the impact of underfloor heating sensors, which affects how quickly a room will be heated."

Instead, James recommends "choosing thinner, low-tog rugs to allow warmth to rise more efficiently and help rooms reach temperature faster."

With a few design and decor swaps, you can ensure you are giving your heating system the best possible chance to heat your space effectively.

And why not explore how to make a cold room feel warmer without touching the heating for more tips on creating a home that feels super cozy this winter.