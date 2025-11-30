3 Areas in Your Home You Should Never Add Underfloor Heating — Here's Why and the Impact It Can Have If You Do

It's grown in popularity over the years, but did you know that there are a few places experts warn against adding underfloor heating? Why? Well, if you've installed heating in the wrong areas of the home, you won't be able to reap the benefits of your investment, and you could also cause damage.

Underfloor heating works best when it's installed in the correct areas, and to better understand where it should be avoided at all costs, I called in a few heating experts.

Here, the experts give us a breakdown of places you should never add underfloor heating and the impacts it can have in your home if you do. Take note, as this is a major renovation mistake you do not want to make.

1. Directly Beneath Kitchen Cabinets

Experts warn against putting underfloor heating under just your kitchen cabinets and here's why. (Image credit: Cor Domi)

When renovating a modern kitchen, it's important to think about the overall design of your kitchen as well as your kitchen flooring, and that, of course, includes under the flooring. According to this expert, however, adding a layer of heating under your cabinets could do more harm than good.

"We tend to avoid designing underfloor heating under kitchen cabinets in case food items are to be stored in them, and the homeowner would prefer to keep these areas cool," says Tom Edmunds, general manager for underfloor heating specialists, Wunda Groups.

Which is why proper planning is key when installing underfloor heating, and if you're opting for it, it's best to cover the whole room to prevent mould, damp, and condensation between walls. And as Tom tells me, "some will have underfloor heating across the whole floor area, in case they choose to do a kitchen re-design in the future."

Tom Edmunds General manager Tom Edmunds is the general manager for Wunda Group PLC, a market leading British based expert in heating solutions for the home. Tom has been providing heating expertise with Wunda for almost 18 years.

2. Under Heavy Furniture or Appliances

Underfloor heating and a hot oven do not mix well! (Image credit: PLUCK)

That's right, adding underfloor heating beneath your kitchen appliances is no good. So if you were looking to add it right under your oven, you might want to think again and avoid any kitchen renovation mistakes.

Patrick Garner, a gas safe engineer from Heatable, explains this further and notes, "It also shouldn’t be installed beneath heavy, fixed furniture or appliances; anything that sits permanently on the floor will block heat distribution and can cause heat to build up in the wrong places, which risks damaging both the unit and the heating system underneath."

Patrick Garner Social Links Navigation Gas safe engineer Patrick Garner is a seasoned Gas Safe-certified engineer and the dedicated leader of the heating system installations team at Heatable, with extensive experience in boilers, heat pumps, and home energy solutions.

3. Below Maple and Beech Solid Wood Floors

If you've got these two types of wooden floors, then underfloor heating may not be as effective for you and your home. (Image credit: Michael P.H. Clifford. Design_ Jake Arnold)

With the many wood floor types to choose from, according to Tom, adding maple and beech solid wood floors on top of your underfloor heating system could do more damage than good. This is due to wood being a natural insulator, so if you do add underfloor heating, it won't be as effective.

Speaking on maple and beech wood flooring, Tom tells me, "These are the only floor types that should not be laid on top of underfloor heating. They are not commonly used anyway."

He continues, "All other floor types can be used and work, while installation methods may vary. With wood floors, a floor sensor is used to stop the floor temperature from getting too high." For example, some floor systems are controlled by a floor probe and can only be heated to a certain point, which in turn protects your flooring.

Chic Home Heating Solutions

FAQs

What's the Best Way to Ensure Your Underfloor Heating Is Fitted Properly?

According to Tom, many underfloor heating systems are no longer fitted the old-fashioned way. "Instead, it follows a more modern fitting approach," he explains. "Boards are bonded to the existing floor before running the pipes in and through to the manifold. The desired floor finish is then laid on top, so there is no mess. Because of how this is installed, underfloor heating systems are designed to the layout of the room — making it perfect for professionals and DIYers!"

Patrick says the most important step is to start with a proper design. He continues, "A full heat-loss calculation will confirm whether the room is suitable for underfloor heating and will determine the correct pipe layout, spacing, and flow temperatures. Choosing an installer who specialises in underfloor heating rather than a general tradesperson also makes a big difference, as experienced installers follow strict manufacturer guidance and understand the quirks of both wet and electric systems."

He continues, "Good insulation beneath the heating system is essential so that heat is directed upwards, and the screed depth must be appropriate to avoid cracking or slow heat transfer."

And finally, Patrick says, "the system should always be pressure-tested before the screed goes down and properly commissioned once installed, ensuring it’s balanced and operating at the correct temperatures."

I know the cold and crispy nights can be quite hard, but there's always a way around it. If you're a design fanatic like me and want to learn ways to keep your space cozy, then be sure to check out our guide on Hygge rituals to make your home feel warm this season.