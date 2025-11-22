When you're seeking slow moments and thoughtful rituals, the Scandinavians are a wonderful source of inspiration. With a depth of knowledge on softening a home and inviting ways to comfort a space, there's plenty to imbibe from their way of life.

And especially so during the cooler months of the year, when we turn to our homes for solace. The seven Nordic rituals to follow are all about knowing how to make your home more hygge and incorporating small, soothing practices that quietly spark joy.

I won't keep you from cozying in any longer. Here are seven hygge rituals you won't want to miss out on as you hunker indoors.

1. Inviting Warmth by Embracing Candle Hours

There's no such thing as one too many candles to warm a home. (Image credit: Earl of East)

Holly Matthews, studio director at Mia Karlsson Interior Design, tells me that a key element in the Scandinavian lifestyle, as seasons turn from warm to cool, is the practice of candle hour.

"Essentially, you pick a time in the evening to switch off harsh lighting and rely solely on scented candles or soft lamps," she advises. "It makes such a difference to how your home will feel, especially when they're fragranced."

This simple switch will illuminate your home with a cozy glow and make even the most monotonous moments feel a little extra special.

Discothèque Crisco Disco Candle £43.20 at Sephora UK Burn Time: 45 Hours This Crisco Disco Candle has heart notes of whipped cream, bourbon vanilla, and tuberose for those sweet evenings at home.

Holly Matthews Social Links Navigation Studio Director Holly Matthews is the studio director at Mia Karlsson Interior Design. Alongside the team, the label's vision is to bring Scandinavian inspired simple, functional and natural solutions to clients in an approachable way. Fast forward to today, more than 300 completed projects later, the Highgate studio combines their shared experience, understanding and design skills to create beautiful homes that their clients love.

2. Celebrate the End of the Week With Fredagsmys

Spending time with the people who matter most keeps the season's true spirit alive. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Aleksandra Cannock, founder at TAK Studio, tells me that fredagsmys is a cherished Swedish weekly tradition that translates to 'cozy Friday'. "This is when families and friends gather at home to relax and embrace hygge after a long workweek," she notes.

"The ritual typically involves sharing easy comfort foods alongside sweets, soft drinks, or tea, enhanced by blankets, soft lighting, and sometimes a favourite film or even some games."

She goes on to say that fredagsmys prioritizes togetherness, slowing down, and creating an inviting space synonymous with Swedish comfort and wellbeing. And there are plenty of things to add to your home to stop scrolling and spend time with loved ones.

L'OBJET Fortuny Set of Two Playing Cards £330 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Green / Red This Fortuny Set of Two Playing Cards will surprise your guests at your next Friday night celebration.

Aleksandra Cannock Social Links Navigation Founder at TAK Studio Aleks Cannock is the founder of TAK, a boutique London-based architecture and interior design studio. TAK blends Scandinavian design principles, British sensibility, and a touch of playfulness to create spaces that are both functional and full of character. Before founding TAK, Aleks worked with leading practices in London and Stockholm, gaining experience in heritage restorations, innovative new builds, and ambitious residential projects. This diverse background allows TAK to find unique opportunities in every project, ensuring each space is beautifully designed and deeply personal.

3. Decorate Your Windows With Adventsstjärna

Watch as these stars cast shadows in your sunlit spaces. (Image credit: TAK Studio)

"Swedish homes achieve a magical winter glow by hanging 'window stars' or advent stars (adventsstjärna) in their windows, often alongside other warm, ambient lighting," says Aleks.

"Traditionally introduced at the start of Advent in late November, these illuminated paper stars not only symbolize hope and light during the season’s darkness, but are also an integral part of Swedish holiday aesthetic."

Aleks finds that these paper star lampshades transform interiors into radiant havens that are both welcoming and uplifting. So, this is your sign to adorn your windows with these festive accessories.

Scandi Living Bare Advent Star £17.90 at nordicnest.com Color: White / Red This Bare Advent Star from Scandi Living is a happy balance of classic Nordic style and fun design with a clean white canvas and pretty polka dots.

4. Plant Some Amaryllis Bulbs for Christmas

With its bright stems and striking flowers, amaryllis is a charming houseplant. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

In Sweden, planting amaryllis bulbs is a beloved ritual marking the start of the festive season. "Typically begun in November, this tradition allows the spectacular blooms —often in deep red or elegant white — to grace Swedish homes by Christmas, brightening windowsills and tables during the darkest weeks of winter," she explains.

"The long-lasting, trumpet-shaped flowers of amaryllis not only embody festive beauty and anticipation, but symbolically bring resilience and warmth indoors, offering a seasonal link with nature."

Planting this Hippeastrum 'Splash' Amaryllis Bulb from Crocus will bring you dual-toned white and red blooms. Or, you can skip the wait and treat your home to this pre-grown Amaryllis Houseplant from Bloom & Wild.

H&M Plant Pot & Saucer £19.99 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Brown Pop your Christmas plants in gorgeous planters like this number from H&M for a stylish display.

5. Elevate Your Bath Time Experience

Enrich your bath some indulgent accessories. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

Holly tells me that another beloved Hygge ritual during autumn and winter is elevating your bath. And it happens to be a great way to romanticize your bedtime routine, too.

"Get yourself a bath rack and stock it up with salts, bubbles, candles, and snacks," she suggests. "You can even queue soft acoustic or ambient music in a playlist to help you unwind in the tub."

Transforming your space into a spa bathroom will help you take some quiet time for yourself and wash away the stress from your day. And you can even catch up on some reading while you do.

Laura Mercier Honey Bath Ambre Vanille Foaming Bubbles £47 at Sephora UK Size: 250 ml Whisk this delectably fragranced Honey Ambre Vanille Foaming Bubbles into your bath for a dreamy self-care moment.

6. Bake a New Recipe Each Week

Whipping up a fresh, sweetly spiced treat is always a win. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Veneer Designs)

According to Holly, the hygge ritual of baking can also make your home feel comforting. Not to mention, it's a great way to make your home naturally smell like autumn.

"I'd recommend choosing a new recipe each week, like cinnamon buns, banana bread, or your own savory bread, too," she suggests. "The inviting fragrance alone makes staying indoors a lot more appealing."

This will also give you a chance to bring out your best cookware serving dishes to showcase your baking efforts in style. And if you don't have the time to bake, but you still yearn for a delightful home fragrance, a Christmas simmer pot is in order.

Helen Goh Baking & The Meaning of Life £26 at Anthropologie Format: Hardcover With over 100 recipes, this cookbook lays out how to bake classic desserts while enjoying the process.

7. Bundle Up in a Cozy Corner

There's nothing quite like hunkering into your reading nook with a fuzzy throw. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Clarisa Llaneza. Styling: Kaela Shaw)

"Designate a corner with a soft throw, pillows, and add a basket of books or magazines," says Holly. "Then bundle up by a glimmering candlelight and read for around 30 minutes in the absence of screens."

Aleks also tells me that hygge rituals are nothing without a plush space to relax in. "As temperatures drop, Swedes enrich their interiors with tactile and natural decor, like soft fur throws draped over chairs, benches, or beds," she notes.

"These Scandi decor changes aren’t just aesthetic; they nurture wellbeing and connect home life with the rhythms of nature, making rooms feel restful, layered, and deeply hygge-like throughout the cold months."

Klippan Yllefabrik Gotland Wool Throw £65 at nordicnest.com Color: Orange Wrap yourself in this Gotland Wool Throw from Klippan Yllefabrik with a cup of tea in one hand and your current read in the other.

If you love the thought of bringing wellness into your home's design and the rituals that inhabit the space, then the slow mornings trend should definitely be on your radar. I've imbued some of the tips into my own routine, and it has made me enjoy easing out of bed at the start of the day.