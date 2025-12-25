5 Offline Rituals to Take With You Into 2026 That Experts Say Will Help You to De-Stress Away From Screens

As someone who spends hours online beyond just work, I have made an early New Year's resolution to reduce my screen time by half, at the very least. And I've found plenty of inspiration to aid in my goal, some of which has helped me disconnect from screens already.

From more obvious changes like sitting down to eat without a screen in sight (yes, your mom told you so) to grounding yourself in nature, there are plenty of offline rituals your routine can benefit from. By curating digital detox zones and making an actual effort to switch off, you'll face less e-fatigue and have more time to focus on wellness.

So, if this sounds like a resolution you'd like to partake in with me, here are some of my favorite ways to unplug and reconnect with real life.

1. Dining Phone-Free

Try not to bring any screens to the table while you're dipping into a plate. (Image credit: Van Sarki. Design: Tana Nesbitt-Hayes)

I know this might seem like an obvious idea, but truly, when was the last time you sat down to eat with no phone to scroll, no TV to watch, and no laptop to type at? And meals outside your abode don't count.

If you think a simple meal can't become a wellness ritual that feels comforting and restorative, you're mistaken. I recommend making a moment out of this attempt to be offline.

Dust off your favorite recipe from your cookbook corner, make a cozy meal from scratch, and then, do right by your efforts and savor every spoonful without a device monopolizing your attention. Trust me, it'll make you realize that it doesn't take much to unwind.

Julie Lin Sama Sama Malaysian-Scottish Cookbook £28 at Anthropologie Format: Hardcover This mouthwatering book of Scottish-Malaysian fusion recipes is on my wishlist of cookbooks to make my next meal a heartening plate.

2. Sensory Grounding

There's nothing quite like touching grass, literally. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

"Sensory grounding means standing barefoot on grass, soil, sand, or even leaning against a tree. This helps regulate the nervous system and reduces rumination," says wellness practitioner Hilary Russo.

"Direct sensory input increases vagal tone, decreases sympathetic arousal, and brings attention back into the body instead of the screen. I also recommend combining grounding with intentional breathwork, which doubles the calming effect."

You can also design a wellness garden to make your outdoor space feel all the more inviting. To achieve a similar feeling of zen, Hilary also recommends grounding sheets as one of the best things to have in your bedroom for a calmer space.

Habitat Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair £130 at Habitat UK Color: Brown If you do have an outdoor space that you're keen to convert into a space for lounging, this Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair is a great accessory to aid in your sensory grounding.

3. Reset Journaling

Sometimes, quiet moments putting pen to paper is all you need. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Reset journaling has come to be one of my favorite activities for a digital detox corner. Whether you're journaling in the AM, inspired by the slow mornings trend, or writing in the evening to romanticize your night routine, this is an introspective off-screen ritual.

"Writing slows cognition and activates the brain’s narrative network, helping reframe stressful experiences," says Hilary. "It also reduces the mental load by pulling thoughts out of working memory."

If you're new to the journaling scene and unsure of where to begin, she recommends following the sensory reset method. This is when you form a short, structured reflection on what you’re seeing, smelling, hearing, tasting, and feeling.

Papier x Damson Madder Dappled & Diamond Wellness Journal £22.10 at Papier Format: Hardback Hailing from one of the brands with the best planners, this Papier x Damson Madder wellness journal will inspire you to put pen to paper more often.

4. Breath-Led Movement

Taking time to stretch and flex your body with intention will soothe your senses. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Let's be honest, you can't really escape screens when you're working out. Either you're watching the television hoisted up in your gym, or you have a podcaster's voice speaking into your ears when you're not listening to your latest playlists.

And while I'm also guilty of exercising with one of these three common distractions playing accessory to my workout, wellness expert Pam Reece recommends using your wellness room for gentle, mindful movement that links breath with motion, like yoga, tai chi, or pilates.

"This helps discharge stress that gets stuck in the body. We were built to move, not to sit at screens all day, so even a short sequence helps us get back to our nature," she says. "Syncing breath and movement guides your nervous system into its calmer 'rest and digest' mode, counterbalancing the doom-scrolling, email overwhelm, and nonstop news notifications that keep us in stress mode."

Bala Deco Yoga Mat £105.53 at Amazon UK Color: Sea This Bala Deco Yoga Mat is a beautiful addition to your meditation room or your home gym for mindful movement.

5. Screen-Free Games Night

This is your sign to host a good old fashioned game nights that's totally screen free. (Image credit: Jack Gibson Photography. Design: CG Design Studio)

"One of the most powerful ways to reset is to reconnect with actual humans," says Pam. "I’d argue this might be the most important ritual of all. We are built to be connected to each other, not just to our feeds."

And among my favorite ways to make time for loved ones without the overwhelm of digital screens is to host a game night. All you really need are some chic games and a drawstring bag or large box to pop phones into upon entry.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can also create a penalty system for anyone who reaches for their phone. As cheesy as it sounds, by the end of the night, you'll feel less attached to your screens and more grateful for the memories.

We're Not Really Strangers Card Game £28 at Urban Outfitters (US) Quantity: 150 Questions + Wild Cards I'm that friend in the group who always has an interesting question up my sleeve ,and I owe it all to this deck from We're Not Really Strangers. Papier Lobster 1000 Piece Puzzle £23 at Papier Size: 30 cm x 22.5 cm Plan a games night with your partner or best friend to put together and frame this Lobster puzzle from Papier. Oliver Bonas Tinned Goods Travel Playing Cards £15 at Oliver Bonas Color: Multi I'm no longer whipping out basic novelty cards at dinner; instead, I'll wow guests with these cute Tinned Goods Travel Playing Cards.

Spending time online is great, but it's important to know when and how to disconnect. And as for the latter, our guide to things to add to your home to stop doomscrolling will do just the trick.