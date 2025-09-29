I'm A Wellness Expert and These Are the 5 Things I Always Have in My Bedroom to Keep a Calm Space and Mind

True to my role as a home wellness writer, I have made many changes to my bedroom. Why? To support the ultimate practice at the heart of this healing trend — sleep.

While there are plenty of healthy habits to inspire your daily routine, the design of the space that you rest in matters, too. And, to transform your bedroom into a restorative haven, you'll need to curate wellness decor that promotes slumber.

So, I asked wellness professionals about the non-performative, stylish, and supportive things you should host in your bedroom that will help you sleep better. And here's what they had to say.

1. Calming Lamps

A calming light fixture in your room is an absolute game-changer. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

As I've come to embrace the world of wellness in design, one of the first things I learned is that planning bedroom lighting that's dimmable and transitional is extremely important. And call it boho, but one of the most nostalgic wellness-themed lighting designs is the Himalayan salt lamp.

"These lamps are designed to support your body’s natural circadian rhythm by using warm, non-blue light tones in the evening," says Max McKenzie, co-founder of Yinteriors. "They help signal to the brain that it’s time to unwind, reducing overstimulation from harsh artificial light. This creates a calmer, more soothing atmosphere as you wind down for sleep. "

I like this Smooth Orb Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp from Debenhams with its polished finish. However, if this isn't quite your style, then a daylight-mimicking lamp is a stylish alternative. Charlotte Broadribb, the other half of Yinteriors, tells me that the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 is one of her favorites.

"Soft, amber light helps reduce overstimulation before sleep, while the salt itself is said to neutralise airborne pollutants," she notes. "Whether or not you believe in the science, the gentle glow creates a cocooning, spa-like effect that instantly calms the senses."

Lumie Halo £196.49 at Healf Color: Black Immerse yourself in sleep light therapy with this sleek Halo lamp by Lumie.

Max McKenzie and Charlotte Broadribb Social Links Navigation Interior Designers Yinteriors is a London-based interiors consultancy founded by Max McKenzie and Charlotte Broadribb, dedicated to creating balanced and harmonious residential and commercial spaces. By integrating Feng Shui, color psychology, and design psychology, Yinteriors helps clients optimize their environments to support health, wealth, career, relationships, and overall well-being. The company's name, Yinteriors, is a celebration of the divine feminine (yin) energy, reflecting their philosophy of balancing yin and yang for effortless flow and beauty.

2. Meditation Bowls

Make your bedroom a meditative space with a sound bowl. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

Among the biggest entertaining trends of the year is wellness. And at-home meditation and sound baths are having a major moment. But instead of only practicing these healing practices when hosting, this is your sign to introduce them into your wind-down routine.

"Using sound at specific frequencies can help shift brainwaves from alert to relaxed," says Max. "A quick chime of a tuning fork or crystal singing bowl before bed becomes a meditative cue, and even a few seconds of sound can signal the body to soften."

I have made a habit of meditating in my bedroom for at least 30 minutes every day, and it makes falling asleep so much easier. And I will be treating myself to a sound bowl this payday.

Ohm Store Tibetan Singing Bowl £28.01 at Amazon UK Color: Bronze Place this Tibetan Singing Bowl on your bedroom shelf and ring it out for a moment of peace.

3. Air Purifiers and Perfumers

Set the ambiance for sleep with fresh and fragranced air. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

"Clean air is essential for both physical health and energetic balance," says energy healer Missy Toy Ozeas. "The way we breathe reflects how much we can take in — whether it’s oxygen, abundance, or even support from life itself," she says.

"An air purifier helps clear toxins so your lungs and your spirit can expand with ease." Whether its stylish air purifiers or houseplants that clean air, this is a wellness bedroom essential that pays off.

And to truly set the mood, you can also refresh the ambiance in your sleep space by perfuming the air with bedroom fragrances. "Aromatherapy is a proven way to ease stress and support sleep," says Charlotte.

"Go for essential oils like lavender, chamomile, or neroli, or choose a grounding blend with vetiver or cedarwood. Use a cool mist diffuser or a natural room spray before bed to create a wind-down ritual."

Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet £899.99 at Dyson UK Color: Prussian Blue / Gold Is Dyson's newest air purifier an investment? Yes. Will it make for a stylish wellness bedroom addition that supports your health? Also, yes.

Missy Toy Ozeas Social Links Navigation Energy Healer Missy Toy Ozeas is a successful energy healer and intuitive channel who helps leaders and change-makers overcome fear and self-doubt using her gifts of clearing energy blocks and communicating with your spirit guides, ancestors, and inner children.

4. Symbols of Stillness

A moment of calm through decor will banish stress on the brain. (Image credit: Jellis Craig. Design: COS Design. Architecture: Taouk Architects)

"When I guide people toward inner peace, I remind them that our environments reflect the state of our minds," says wellness coach Bill Newgent. "A bedroom, more than any other space, may become a sacred sanctuary — supporting rest, reflection, renewal, and connection."

Whether it’s a simple stone, a piece of art, or a plant, he explains that having even one meaningful object in your bedroom that reflects peace reminds the mind and heart to return to center.

If your bedroom feels empty, instead of busying the space with decor that doesn't necessarily serve a purpose, choose your art with intention to design a corner that calms.

Ferm Living Harvest Wall Decoration £115 at nordicnest.com Color: Natural There's something about a minimalist textural accessory that feels inherently calming, and this Harvest Wall Decoration by Ferm Living is one of my favorites.

Bill Newgent Social Links Navigation Wellness Coach Bill Newgent is a wellness coach, a spiritual mentor and author of the forthcoming spiritual memoir 'Unlearning Myself: A Journey Back To Inner Wisdom and Peace'.

5. Sleep-Supporting Accessories

Sleep-supportive accessories will assist in the process of restorative slumber. (Image credit: Nicholas Caldwell. Design: Matters + Made)

Introducing detoxifying things to aid sleep plays a crucial role in preparing your bedroom for deep, healthy rest. And first things first, you'll need quality sleep masks.

"Scented sleep masks are a double win: total darkness and calming scent," says Max. "Some masks include removable pads infused with essential oils or herbs, while others can be gently warmed for deeper relaxation."

Next, moving on to wellness-themed bedding trends. Charlotte recommends investing in an EMF-shielding bed sheet. "Designed to replicate the calming effects of being in contact with the earth (known as 'earthing'), grounding sheets are woven with conductive silver threads to help regulate circadian rhythms and reduce inflammation," she explains.

This Earthing Grounding Fitted California King Size Sheet in Gray from Amazon is a simple base, and I would style it up with a pair of beautiful hotel pillows and a comfortable duvet.

And lastly, to bring a digital detox corner into your bedroom, Max encourages adding an 'unplugged tray' to your bedside table. "Place your phone, smartwatch, and other devices in a designated box or tray before sleep," she advises.

"Creating a physical boundary between your bed and your tech is one of the most effective ways to reduce mental clutter, improve sleep hygiene, and stimulate melatonin production."

Drowsy Sleep Co Padded Silk Sleep Mask £70 at Selfridges Color: Moonlight Shadow If you're treating your night routine to a sleep mask, let it be this one by Drowsy Sleep Co. Christy Scallop Edge Duvet Set £140 at Christy Color: Matcha I prefer a more natural bedding style, and this Scallop Edge Duvet Set is a beautiful and high-quality addition that will make you want to tuck in at first touch. H&M Large Marble Tray £29.75 at H&M (US) Color: Brown Pop your phone, your earphones, and your TV remotes onto this Large Marble Tray and keep it aside before you snooze for the night.

Earthy color palettes are also key in promoting a sense of calm and cohesion, so if you feel your bedroom's current color scheme is not working for you, color expert Tash Bradley explains how to incorporate these tones into your space.