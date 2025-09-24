10 Switches You Can Make in Your Bathroom Remodel That'll Save Energy (and Money) in the Long Run

Bathrooms are often overlooked in energy-saving conversations. We consider options like loft insulation, double-glazing, and energy-efficient appliances. However, the impact of hot water, heating, and lighting in our bathrooms is rarely considered, which can all be a significant drain on energy use and, ultimately, your vacation budget.

If you’re planning a remodel, this is your reminder to prioritize eco-friendly bathroom ideas that will enhance the efficiency of your bathing space at every level, and avoid sustainability mistakes. Think of these energy-efficient modern bathroom ideas as investments. Each change not only reduces your running costs but also adds to your overall joy level when spending time in the space.

From lighting that knows when to dim itself to showerheads that serve up a luxe rainfall vibe while halving water use, these are the 10 energy-saving swaps design experts swear by. Whether you choose to spend those savings on a nicer bathtub or more cocktails in Bora Bora is entirely your call...

1. Go for Layers of LEDs

Layered lighting proves frugal can feel fabulous. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Switching to LED lighting is one of the quickest ways to slash your bathroom’s energy use. LEDs consume up to 80% less energy than incandescent or halogen bulbs, and they last 25 times longer, so you’ll save on both electricity and replacement costs.

It’s not just the type of bulb you choose, the way they’re installed and used can also impact your finances. “Layering different types of light allows you to use just the right amount when needed. For example, task lighting near the mirror helps with grooming, while low-level accent lighting—like an LED strip under a floating vanity—can provide soft illumination for nighttime use without turning on bright overhead fixtures,” explains Betty Kajajian, Associate Lighting Designer at John Cullen Lighting .

While a little costlier at the outset, installing a good quality lighting control system in your bathroom can also prove a shrewd investment. “Dimming lights not only saves energy but also extends the life of your fittings, offering long-term savings on both power and maintenance,” adds Betty. “Smart scenes can adjust lighting levels automatically depending on the time of day or activity, ensuring both comfort and efficiency.”

Betty Kajajian Social Links Navigation Associate Lighting Designer at John Cullen Lighting

Since 2011, Betty has worked across residential, hospitality, commercial, museum, and public realm projects throughout the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. With a BA in Interior Architecture and an MA in Photography, she brings a distinctive perspective that fuses design expertise with a strong visual sensibility. Betty is known for her collaborative approach and ability to build lasting client relationships, ensuring every project is delivered with precision, creativity, and attention to detail.

2. Install a Sensor Switch

End of the bathroom light wars? Sensors for the win. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Staying on the topic of how to plan bathroom lighting, eliminating wasted light is a small but easy energy win. Motion-sensor switches mean your bathroom lights only burn when someone’s actually in the room. Sensor lighting is a small tech switch that works quietly in the background, cutting bills as well as the need to constantly nag your kids to turn off the lights when they leave the bathroom!

“Presence and absence detection sensors (PIR sensors) are a simple but effective way to reduce wasted energy — especially in spaces like guest bathrooms or kids' bathrooms, where lights are often left on unintentionally,” explains Betty. “These sensors ensure lighting is only active when someone is in the room, cutting down on unnecessary usage.”

To get the most out of PIR sensors, integrating them with a lighting control system is again recommended. “This allows for time-of-day-based lighting responses — for example, triggering only a low-level light under the basin at night. This provides enough illumination for safe wayfinding while avoiding the energy use (and visual disruption) of full overhead lighting,” says Betty.

3. Choose Water-Saving Brassware

Learn to love speed-showers, and you’ll thank yourself when the bills land. (Image credit: Mali Azima. Design: Bradley Odom Interiors.)

Cutting water use is one of the smartest energy-saving moves. Heating water guzzles up a major chunk of household energy bills, and you’ll shrink your water costs too. Modern low-flow showerheads and basin faucets manage this without sacrificing comfort, reducing water use by up to 40% while still delivering a spa-worthy spray.

“Today, thanks to innovative design and technological advancements, it is possible to have a relaxing and luxurious rainfall showering experience, whilst also saving water and energy,” says Yousef Mansuri, director of design at C.P Hart. He recommends Hansgrohe’s Raindance collection, which includes models that either produce micro-fine droplets or infuse water with air, so the spray feels lighter and softer, but uses less overall.

“Another water-saving option is showerheads that have integrated flow limiters, such as AXOR’s One collection of overhead and handheld showers featuring EcoSmart, which automatically reduces the flow rate to a maximum of eight litres,” adds Yousef.

And it’s not only about what comes out of the showerhead, but also about how long it runs. For every minute you shave off a shower, you can expect to save roughly 6–12 litres of hot water. Showers fitted with timer controls or smart digital tech let you set a maximum duration, gently nudging you (or the children) to keep showers shorter and more efficient.

Doing your research and actively seeking out the most water-efficient brassware, combined with controls that prevent overuse, can save hundreds of litres and slash the energy required to heat it every single week.

Yousef Mansuri Social Links Navigation Bathroom designer Yousef Mansuri is a designer of both retail and trade bathrooms, backed by 16 years of experience in the industry, 14 of which have been with award-winning bathroom specialists C.P. Hart. Yousef travels across Europe to trade fairs, showrooms, and factories to provide his clients with the latest and very best bathroom design knowledge.

4. Go for Heated Towel Rails on a Timer

Toast your towels, not your energy bills. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Simon Taylor Furniture.)

We all love wrapping up in a toasty-warm towel when we step out of the shower, but traditional towel rails can be a significant drain on the energy front if left running all day. The answer is electric versions with timers or smart controls, which let you warm towels but only when you need them.

“A heated towel rail also serves several purposes in a bathroom. From keeping the room warm and drying your damp towels to reducing humidity and moisture, preventing mould and mildew,” says Simon Taylor, managing director at Simon Taylor Furniture. “However, if it runs on the hot water system, keeping it on while the water is being heated can increase your energy consumption, especially in the summer months. It may also result in the bathroom being too hot.”

Instead, he recommends a modern, independently controlled towel rail with smart thermostatic elements. “Many brands feature towel rails that can be timed so the rail is warm when you need it and will switch off automatically when you don’t, with different temperature and timing options, usually 60 or 90 minutes.” Explains Simon. “The timers are available as manual versions with switches that attach to the radiator valve, digital thermostats with timing functions, or they can be controlled using an app on your smartphone or tablet. There are also versions that are voice-activated, working with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.” Installation must always be performed by a qualified electrician.

Simon Taylor Social Links Navigation Managing Director Having started his eponymous business in 1985, Simon Taylor celebrates his 40th anniversary in 2025. Based in Buckinghamshire, Simon Taylor Furniture is a multi-award-winning specialist in designing, making and installing luxury kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and furniture for the home, always truly bespoke and never from pre-designed ranges. As renovation experts, the company also offers full interior project management, together with turnkey solutions.

5. Choose Efficient Underfloor Heating

Wave goodbye to frost-bitten toes, and hello to smug energy savings. (Image credit: Ingrid Rasmussen. Design: WOOLF Interior Architecture & Design.)

Done right, underfloor heating can be more efficient than a radiator, heating the room evenly with less energy. On a more selfish note, stepping onto toasty warm tiles is far more appealing than the shock of cold toes.

“In the bathroom, underfloor heating works best when paired with a tiled floor and we recommend porcelain or stone floor tiles for our projects because they are strong conductors of heat,” says Simon. He also emphasizes the importance of careful layout. “We start by ensuring that the heating mats will only be in the open areas of the room and not under any cabinetry, or beneath the toilet, bath, or vanity. This is the most efficient way to keep running costs down,” he explains.

To maximise efficiency, it’s essential to install insulation under the heating mats, ensuring the heat produced goes upwards into the room, not down. “Most electric underfloor heating kits come with a thermostat that can be timed to heat the floor to your exact requirements, and only when you need it, which again has energy-saving benefits,” adds Simon.

6. Pick Insulated Bathtubs

A good cast iron bath will let you linger for longer without topping up. (Image credit: Félix Dol Maillot. Design: Uchronia)

A bath that holds onto heat means less topping up with hot water, cutting both water and energy use. Materials matter here: cast iron and enamel-coated steel are champions, while good quality acrylic also retains warmth better than you’d expect.

A cast iron bath retains heat better than any other material according to Yousef from C.P. Hart. “It keeps hot water hotter for longer, so there is little need to top up the bath, thus saving on water and energy in the long-term. Ultimately durable, a freestanding cast iron bath also looks incredibly stylish, delivering a refined aesthetic to any bathroom,” he says.

If weight or budget are a concern, acrylic tubs are also a strong choice but do make sure you go for a thick, reinforced or double-skin acrylic bath. “Because the thermoplastic material used to make acrylic baths is non-conductive, thermal retention will be prolonged inside the tub, making this another efficient option,” he adds.

7. Upgrade to Smart Ventilation

Out with the wheezy old fan, in with the whisper-quiet energy-saver. (Image credit: Robin Quarrelle. Design: Gemma Wright Design.)

Older-than-God extractor fans are power-hungry, and if you inherited one with your historic home, chances are it isn’t even that effective, just insanely noisy! Modern versions are whisper-quiet and ultra-efficient — and if you upgrade, you can expect to make significant savings. Some run on as little as 5–7 watts compared to 30+ for older models. Humidity sensors make them even smarter, ramping up only when needed.

“I always recommend using a continuously running extractor fan with humidity sensor,” says sustainable interior design specialist Gemma Wright. “They offer low-level trickle ventilation, helping to draw damp air out and circulate air in surrounding rooms. They are whisper quiet, very energy efficient, and automatically ramp up when the humidity increases, reducing when levels drop.”

Gemma also points out a hidden bonus: “Since damp air takes longer to heat, fully removing this moisture means reduced energy bills across your home: a significant benefit to both your wallet and the environment.”

Gemma Wright Social Links Navigation Interior designer Gemma Wright Design is an interior design studio committed to creating harmonious spaces that are as sustainable as they are beautiful. Based in Bristol, the studio specialises in working with period properties or those seeking a sense of history in their home - balancing traditional charm with modern elements to strike the perfect balance for each client.

8. Embrace Natural Light

Don’t pay for lighting when the sun is at full beam. (Image credit: Mike Garlick/Zardi & Zardi)

The cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use, and daylight is there for the taking. When you’re remodelling, it’s worth thinking about how to bring as much natural light into your bathroom as possible, whether that’s with a well-placed window, a skylight, or solar tubes. The more natural light you harness, the less often you’ll find yourself reaching for the light switch during the day.

Gemma suggests designing the layout of your new bathroom around daylight. “Utilize natural light where you most need it. By positioning your basin and mirror close to a window, you won’t have to switch lights on to see in the mornings. Consider your shower too, ensuring it has good natural light if possible,” she says.

For privacy, she recommends light-filtering solutions. “Café curtains, bamboo or sheer blinds can help offer privacy without sacrificing style or cutting out too much natural light,” she explains. A naturally bright bathroom feels bigger, fresher, and more uplifting, and it costs you nothing to run while the sun is up.

9. Add Solar-Powered Skylights or Smart Blinds

When the sun pays to block itself out. (Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo.)

This may be a small design tweak but it’s a good one. Harnessing the sun to power your blinds or skylight controls means zero extra energy from the grid. Solar-charged models are simple to install – they are essentially powered by batteries that are kept charged by the sun. They don’t require wiring to the main electrics, and they cost nada to run.

“You can also buy specialist solar-reducing blinds for bathrooms that get lots of direct sun,” says Gemma. These solar blinds are especially beneficial in hot climates, as they block out intense sunlight before it enters the room, reducing reliance on energy-heavy cooling systems like air conditioning to regulate the room’s temperature. “These heat shielding blinds in blackout or semi-transparent formats can reduce heat gain by up to five degrees and, if you opt for solar powered versions, they won’t add to your energy usage to run,” she adds.

10. Choose Renewable-Powered Energy

Admittedly it’s pricey upfront, but so is your teen’s shower habit. (Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo.)

If you’re up for making a more meaningful investment in reducing your entire home’s energy use, installing a renewable system can prove a smart move. Whether you opt for a ground or air source heat pump, solar thermal panels and/or photovoltaics, in the bathroom this can deliver free water heating, room heating and power for lighting, toothbrush charging and shavers etc.

Solar thermal panels, for example, can provide up to 60% of your household’s annual hot water needs (according to Vaillant ), seriously cutting the amount of energy you pull from the grid. And if you add solar photovoltaic panels into the mix, you can offset a serious chunk of your electricity usage too. Evolution Solar Services suggests households can anticipate annual bill reductions of £400–£700 on average, depending on the system size and energy prices.

Sure, renewable systems cost more upfront, but the payback can be huge. Lower monthly bills, protection from energy price spikes, and a home and lifestyle that treads far lighter on the planet. Happy days.

FAQs

How Do I Make a Bathroom More Energy Efficient?

Making a bathroom energy efficient means tackling the big guzzlers, lighting and hot water, plus being smart with heating, ventilation and daylight. Switch to layered LED lighting with dimmers or sensors, add motion-sensor switches, and maximise natural light with skylights or frosted windows to cut reliance on artificial lighting.

Water efficiency is crucial too. Fit low-flow showerheads and aerated taps that reduce use by up to 40% without compromising on spray, and opt for an insulated bath that keeps warmth longer. Control heating carefully with towel rails and underfloor mats on timers, and upgrade to extractor fans with humidity sensors that use a fraction of the energy of older models.

If you’re going all-in, connect your bathroom to renewables such as an air source heat pump or solar thermal panels. The upfront cost is higher, but the rewards are lower bills, future-proof comfort, and a bathroom that feels indulgent while being far cheaper and greener to run.

Saving energy in a bathroom isn’t only about the fittings, it’s also about the building envelope. Choosing efficient construction materials, like top-notch insulation, high-performance glazing and thermal surfaces, can dramatically cut the resources needed to keep your bathroom warm, comfortable and energy-efficient at every level.