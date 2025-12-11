5 Things to Throw Away Before Christmas to Make Space for the Festive Season, According to Organizing Professionals

As the saying goes, 'out with the old!' I'm a firm believer of removing things that no longer benefit me or my home. Now, that's not to say I throw things out without thinking, but ahead of the holidays, I like to remove any items that no longer hold space or serve me. Think of it as a self-reflective decluttering session.

The festive season opens doors and opportunities for a pre-Christmas decluttering session — whether it's decluttering my bedroom, living room, or even kitchen. It's the perfect time for a seasonal refresh and clear out. But don't just take my word for it; it seems that these experts agree with me.

Making way to a joyous Christmas season and unloading the unwanted, I asked professional organizers what things to throw away before the festive season begins, and here's what they had to say about it.

1. Old Pantry Items

'Tis the season to get rid of old and expired food. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

It's time to give your small pantry a clean out! One of my favorite things to do before family and friends arrive is checking through food items to see what may or may not still be of use and, in turn, make space for a few essentials that I'll be needing during hosting season. And these experts seem to agree.

"Preparing for Christmas is about quick, easy wins, which will make space in your home for hosting and holiday fun," says Laura Price, founder of The Home Organisation. "Target the areas that are going to make the biggest difference to how you use your home, and leave the full overhaul until the new year. Create space for all of the holiday food and drink by decluttering your pantry cupboards."

Laura says it's best to get rid of any expired food first, and those packets and tins that have sadly made their way to the back of the food line. "If you find you have three open bags of pasta, decant them into one, and create space so you can keep your worktops clear to make cooking easier and hosting more fun," she adds. Treat yourself to some glass pantry jars from Amazon if it makes the prospect more appealing.

Di Ter Avest is a lifestyle and home Coach, founder of the Organize Yourself Healthy method, and owner of Di is Organized seconds this and says, "You know how the back of the pantry becomes a little 'graveyard' of spices, half-used baking mixes, and mystery cans? December is the month to clear all of that out."

On the plus side, visual decluttering your pantry will make things so much easier to navigate when hosting and give you the chance to clear out all the junk and opt for healthier options.

2. Broken Toys

Avoid keeping broken toys, as it can also be quite the hazard. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

Oftentimes, kids' rooms are prone to collecting clutter, and as great as toy storage can be, dumping everything into one box (including a few broken bits) will only lead to more clutter and an unwanted overspill of old toys, which is why throwing broken toys before Christmas rolls through is a must!

"It's always worth having a quick whip round the children's playroom or bedroom to scoop up broken toys or unloved toys before the next round of Christmas presents arrive," explains Laura. "If you can, encourage the children to get involved. It's a great time of year to encourage them to donate the toys they've outgrown to children who would love to play with them."

Nothing screams bonding more than getting rid of the old to make space for the new, am I right?!

3. Coat Cupboard

Store away those summer coats and make space for those winter goods. (Image credit: Eric Petschek. Design: Starling Architecture)

When it comes to hallway storage ideas, a coat cupboard can easily fall under the horrors of too many coats. So before guests arrive, ensure you keep things in check and as tidy as possible, and yes, that means getting rid of random and old clothing that may have found its way in there too. Or, simply storing seasonal finds elsewhere.

"The coat cupboard can get out of hand at this time of year, and if you have guests coming round, it can easily get overloaded," Laura advises. "Have a quick check through to make sure that the summer coats are put away elsewhere, and that the winter coats are still the ones you like and use."

4. Expired Toiletries

It's a great time of year to stock up on some new toiletries! (Image credit: Amanda Prior. Design: Lara Ette Design)

Before the festive season hits, it seems that these organizers agree on one thing: removing old, expired, and no longer used toiletries.

Poppy Duffree, professional organizer and founder of Organised Interiors, says with beauty products and toiletry sets being a gifting favorite, this time of year, it's "now the time to clear out toiletry products that are expired, or you know you'll never use again."

She continues, "Ensuring you only have products in your bathroom cabinets that you use creates a much more enjoyable experience for morning and evening skincare routines."

"We all have that drawer or basket full of lotions, body sprays, old bath salts, subscription box samples, etc. It adds up fast," adds Di. "And honestly, if you haven’t used a product all year, you’re probably never going to."

Seems like it's time to declutter your bathroom ahead of your guest's arrival.

Poppy Duffree Social Links Navigation Professional organizer and founder Poppy Duffree is an award-winning Professional Organiser and founder of Organised Interiors, known for delivering white-glove, show-home-standard home setups for clients. With a background in operations and prime property, she launched the company in 2019 to transform the often overlooked stage of move-in organisation. Poppy is known for meticulous detail, intelligent household systems and creating homes that truly enhance daily life for the people who live in them.

5. Unused Gadgets

Let's not pile up our kitchen countertops shall we? (Image credit: Ian Warren. Design: State.)

"A streamlined kitchen is essential for the time of year we spend more time entertaining," Laura tells me. She says it's best to declutter your kitchen and remove any gadgets you haven’t touched in the past year, as well as duplicate utensils and tired cookware.

"There'll be less time spent rummaging around in drawers and cupboards trying to find the kitchenware you need and more time to focus on the things that matter most," she adds as a final note.

FAQs

What Is the Best Way to Declutter Before Christmas?

According to Poppy, the best way to declutter before Christmas is to approach your home as if you’re doing a winter reset. "Begin by clearing surfaces — coffee tables, consoles, kitchen counters — so that the addition of festive decor doesn't make the space feel cluttered," suggests Laura.



She continues, "With December being such a busy month, finding short periods of time to clear small areas is the best way to approach decluttering. The closer to Christmas we get, the more events and tasks we have to do, so finding those moments as early on, will help you feel more prepared for the festive season."

Now that you've purged and cleared out those unnecessary items ahead of Christmas, why not focus on setting up the rest of your home with some stylish Christmas decor ideas?