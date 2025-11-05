Now's the Time to Get Your Home Prepared for Hosting, So Here's What You Need to Organize in November to Get You Started

It's easy to get swept up in the coziness of fall, only for winter to come knocking and leave you feeling like the rug has been pulled out from under you. And with hosting season quickly approaching, it's time to get your home in order.

With so many easy home organization ideas to aid the process, you'll be done in no time and all ready to take on the season like the host with the most. But first, let's figure out where to start.

According to the experts, these six things should be high on your priority list when it comes to organizing in November.

1. Pantry

You'll be reaching into your pantry so much in December, so why not sort it now? (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Gillian Economou, founder of Sort It Out Organizing, tells me that she loves to start by tackling the pantry and fridge. By strategically sorting out your food storage, you can make your pantry more functional for end-of-year busyness.

"I would recommend tossing anything expired in your pantry. Or anything in the house that will likely go uneaten," she advises. "It makes space and keeps you from overbuying."

And while you tidy this space, you can also introduce some fresh pantry storage solutions to stay organized through the next season and beyond.

H&M Small Lidded Jar £9.99 at H&M (US) Color: Transparent This Small Lidded Jar from H&M is ideal for your sugar, salt, and spices, too.

Gillian Economou Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Gillian Economou is the founder of Sort It Out Organizing, serving clients across Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. With a background in business, non-profit management, and federal project management, she combines structure with creativity to deliver practical, lasting organizing solutions. From decluttering garages to organizing kids’ playrooms and managing moves, Gillian has built a reputation for creating spaces that are both functional and beautiful. She is passionate about helping families simplify their homes and is a trusted voice on topics ranging from decluttering strategies to systems that support busy lifestyles.

2. Hosting Closet

Get your hosting closet in tip-top shape so you have one less task on your plate when guests are around. (Image credit: Molly Haas. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

Cathy Orr, co-founder of The Uncluttered Life, tells me that the next place to organize in November is the hosting closet. This will ensure that you're not breaking out in a sweat amidst the stress of entertaining.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Make sure everything in your hosting closet is in good shape, without cracks, and clean," she advises. "If you use the fancy silverware at the holidays, clean it now so it’s off your to-do list when it gets busy."

And if you’re hosting company for more than just an evening, she recommends making sure your linen closet organization is sorted, too. She says to keep everything fresh, pressed, or washed, and ready to welcome loved ones.

Anthropologie Woven Baskets, Set of 3 £148 at Anthropologie Color: Black I love these chic woven baskets from Anthropologie for a tidy hosting closet.

Cathy Orr Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Cathy Orr is a master consultant in the KonMari Method®, featured in Marie Kondo’s Netflix series 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo' and 'Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo'. She also applies techniques from Marie Kondo’s books, including The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Spark Joy, and Joy At Work. Her training was completed with KonMari in Los Angeles in 2019, and she served as a panelist during KonMari’s November 2020 Virtual Certification Course, sharing her insights to assist others. While she holds the title of a certified master, she views it as just one element of her holistic and comprehensive approach to decluttering and organizing. To her, organization is a systematic method to simplify life, reduce waste, and save both time and money.

3. Entryway

Make your entryway look tidy and pretty by knocking this off your list now. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

"Next, I would take a look at the entryway," says Gillian. Trust me, you don't want to leave organizing your entryway to the last second. After all, it's this small zone that forms a first impression.

"I recommend giving each person one hook and one spot for shoes or bags before coats and boots start piling up," she says. "When the entryway is under control, the rest of the home feels more under control."

And once you're done tidying this area, you can indulge in a touch of entryway decorating to solidify the stellar impression you'll leave on your guests before they even step into the foyer.

AM.PM Lian Round Water Hyacinth Basket £149.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Natural Whether it's umbrellas, folded coats, or scarves, this Lian Round Water Hyacinth Basket is perfect.

4. Kitchen Drawers

Organizing your kitchen drawers is an underrated way to prepare your home for hosting. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

"Then I like to go through the kitchen drawers," says Gillian. And our guide to organizing kitchen drawers will support you in this task to prep them from top to bottom.

"I would recommend keeping only the tools you actually cook and serve with," she adds. "If you incorporate drawer organizers, they can help keep what you actually use in place so you’re not digging while you cook."

Kitchens are always a high-traffic room. However, they get to be especially overstimulating as the year comes to a close. So lending this space some help in November will save you a ton of time later.

Amazon Bamboo Drawer Dividers £31.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: Pack of 6 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers from Amazon are a great addition to kitchen drawers.

5. Toiletries

Bring your toiletry cabinets out of disarray and into order one room at a time. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: the Stylesmiths. Architecture: Di Bartolo Architects)

According to Cathy, your toiletries are definitely worth tidying in November — and I couldn't agree more. These hosting must-haves end up being an afterthought, which, in turn, leads to last-minute shopping and sorting.

"Make sure you’re stocked for when you have overnight holiday company, or company in general," she says. "This includes organizing toilet roll, extra toothbrushes, razors, toothpaste, shampoo, and conditioner. Also, ensure that the soaps in every bathroom are full."

Spare toiletries are one of the top things people with great guest bathrooms have. So, if you're keen to earn some solid brownie points with your loved ones, this is a brilliant hack.

Anthropologie Noah Small Bathroom Canister £24 at Anthropologie Finish: Holographic This Noah Small Bathroom Canister from Anthropologie will give your cotton pads a beautiful home.

6. Mail

Don't forget to organize your mail for a cleaner space. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

On the list of under-the-radar items to declutter is paper clutter. But once you're done getting rid of any excess mail, you should go the extra mile and organize what's left over.

"More and more mail comes during the holidays," Cathy points out. "Stacks of mailers, coupons, incentives to buy, and magazines. So, this is the best time to organize your mail and keep it out of sight."

You might think of it as a small and seemingly unnecessary task, but take it from me, it'll help you to be more organized at home in the long run.

Design Letters Ray Serving Tray Medium £40.02 at nordicnest.com Color: Yellow / Lavender Make your mail look tidy and less busy by organizing it in this Ray Serving Tray Medium by Design Letters.

Now, if you haven't yet reset your home for fall, it's not too late. Carrying out these chores now will make resetting your home in the winter half as time-consuming.