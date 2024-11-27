I Love to Host — Here's What I'll Be Adding To My Pantry to Ease the Holiday Stress and Stay Organized

Decked halls, Friendsgiving menus, and New Year's Eve glamour aside, one of the main reasons I excitedly anticipate the holiday season is its onset doubling as a veiled excuse for hosting. I thoroughly enjoy having family, friends, and loved ones (with their pet +1s) over for a festive celebration. And while that does call for a well-decorated space, it also requires a neatly organized pantry.

The kitchen may be the brain of any home-bound soirée, but the pantry is truly at the heart of the culinary blueprint. Snacks, drinks, and cooking ingredients all find themselves in this space and when the time comes to entertain, this room needs to be in tip-top order. By learning how to make your pantry more functional and optimizing its organization for the holidays, you'll have one less problem to deal with.

Let's be real, when you're playing host you have enough to worry over. With delicate champagne flutes being swirled around, precious china out on the table, and the ever-so-adamant ring marks that are quick to grace your coffee table. But this guide will make it so that you can keep all eyes and energy on ensuring a smooth evening, without having to fret about your pantry.

1. Clear Airtight Storage Containers for Clutter-Free Clarity

(Image credit: Blakes)

In conversation with home organization expert Meaghan Kessman, she tells us that the first step to an organized pantry is to pour all your baking staples into clear, airtight containers.

"Not only do they keep everything fresh, but you can see exactly what you have without digging through bags," she points out. "Plus, they stack neatly, which is a huge space-saver during the holidays."

Transparent containers are essentially the abcs of pantry organization ideas. They form a brilliant foundation for a satisfyingly organized space.

5-Piece POP Container Set View at OXO Price: $55

Was: $72 OXO's 5-Piece POP Container Set is a brilliant pantry addition, especially in the lead-up to the holidays when you'll want all of your ingredients in easy-to-spot containers that are known to be sturdy.

2. Nifty Lazy Susans for Popular Small Pantry Items

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Maestri Studio)

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that no pantry should be without a lazy susan or two — and we couldn't agree more. She encourages hosts to add these rotating organizers to their shelves for items like spices, oils, and vinegars.

"They're perfect for creating a holiday toppings spinner with sprinkles, syrup, and festive sugar dustings," she says. "It's like a mini holiday carousel right in your pantry!"

This is just one of those things you'll find in super-organized kitchens, and for good reason too. With a lazy susan on hand, you will no longer have the issue of glass bottles knocking over and possibly breaking in the process of reaching beyond the shelf's curb. For now, it'll all be one swirl away.

TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan View at Walmart Price: $13

Size: 10" This TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan from Walmart offers a clever solution for shelves stocked with spices and condiments and will help you make the most of your pantry space.

3. Shelf Risers and Tiered Organizers for an Optimized Space

(Image credit: Tony Li. Design: RoseRock918)

According to Meaghan, one of the best ways to maximize high pantry shelves that's far too underrated is shelf risers. We find that these clever tiered racks are a pantry must-have, whether you love hosting or not.

"Stackable shelves or tiered racks make it easy to see your canned goods, jars, and bottles at a glance, so there's no more losing track of what’s in the back," she explains. "It’s a simple upgrade that keeps everything organized and prevents overbuying."

These shelf risers are especially useful if you find your kitchen and pantry racked with deep-set shelves that are hard to navigate. Trust us, this is one home spend you won't regret.

Brightroom Bamboo Expandable Spice Rack View at Target Price: $20

Color: Brown Meaghan spotted this Brightroom Bamboo Expandable Spice Rack on Target and not only is it a gorgeous add-on to your pantry's storage but it's also incredibly useful for spice hoarders (guilty).

4. Clip-On Bag Holders for a Sorted Snack Station

(Image credit: Blakes)

Clip-on bag holders may seem a bit basic but they're another essential your pantry is missing out on. And Meaghan tells us that now's the best time to grab yourself a set if you don't have them already.

"Holiday treats often come in bags, chocolate chips, marshmallows, or cookie mixes," she points out. "Use clip-on bag holders in your kitchen's storage section to keep these items neatly stored and upright."

While chip clips will make sure your bagged snacks are all lined up in an orderly fashion, they'll also keep your food from going bad and losing its crispiness. That's two problems solved by one chip clip to your pantry's rescue.

Stainless Steel Chip Clips View at Amazon Price: $7

Quantity: Pack of 8 These Stainless Steel Chip Clips come in an eight-pack and are very well-priced, too. Plus, it's about time you ditch your plastic clips for this sleek chrome silver set and keep on trend.

5. Big Baskets for Seamless Bulk Storage

(Image credit: Humphrey Munson)

Meaghan tells us that another one of her go-to pantry storage solutions lies in the sheer capacity of big baskets. Whether you place them on a shelf or let them take up the foot space below, large storage baskets are a winning recommendation for clutter-free pantries.

"Big baskets are your best friend for wrangling bulky items like potatoes, onions, or bags of baking supplies," she explains. "They’re also handy for stashing those extra napkins, paper towels, or seasonal treats you’ll need for entertaining."

And as you can see from our retail recommendation below, big baskets don't have to be clunky plastic bins. You can (and should) opt for more stylish options that suit the interior vibe of your pantry.

Large Braided Storage Basket View at H&M Price: $18

Color: Beige The rattan influence is still going strong and we're absolutely here for it. This Large Braided Storage Basket from H&M will make your pantry look quaint and charming.

6. Pretty Little Labels for Easy Identification (And Fun)

(Image credit: Neptune)

Di's favorite hack for maximum pantry organization is labeling. She tells us that it's always a great idea to label bins, jars, and even shelves with what belongs where.

"During the holidays, create seasonal labels like 'Holiday Baking' or 'Party Essentials' to separate your regular pantry items from the special stuff," she suggests. "Plus, you can easily change them out once the season is over."

There is an unparalleled sense of satisfaction that comes with a label pantry set-up. And if you ask us, it's the perfect finishing touch to this culinary zone.

Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine View at Amazon Price: $24

Color: Purple Go ahead and indulge your need for satisfying storage by treating yourself to this Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine from Amazon. This cheery purple machine and its labels will make organizing so much more enjoyable.

With all of these inspired ideas on the brain, you will have no trouble sorting your pantry out for the festive season. From the classic transparent containers to chic baskets for elevated bulk storage, you have everything you need for a space that rivals Khloé Kardashian's pantry.

More importantly, you won't be stumbling to find snacks to replenish your plates and you will have time to celebrate the stunning evening you painstakingly curated. And that's the biggest benefit of all.