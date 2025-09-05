How to Reset Your Home for Autumn — 8 Things to Do to Usher Out Summer and Welcome in a Cooler, Cozier Season

Leaves are crisping, temperatures are cooling, and autumn is officially setting in. And while so many are yearning for a longer summer, I'm honestly ready to usher in the new season and with it a full home reset to match the cozy ambiance of autumn.

Today, I have enlisted help from celebrity home organizers Gemma Louise and Charlotte Reddington-Smith, better known as The Style Sisters, to blueprint everything we should be doing to get every living space in order for the season. And it's not just about what to declutter before autumn.

There's so much more to a seasonal reset, and by the end of your efforts, not only will you feel the soft warmth of the season, but total contentment in the tidiness of your space. So, let's get started.

1. Make a Reset Plan

Writing down a reset plan is a recipe for success. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

Every reset must start with a plan. And when it comes to drawing up a list of tasks that require my attention for the season, I like to do it the old-fashioned way with a pen and paper.

But you can do it digitally, too. The important part is to ensure that you are physically making a note of these seasonal chores, rather than simply mind mapping your way to the finish line. The Style Sisters, in collaboration with Online Home Shop, have created this holistic checklist of tips for you below.

Although you can bookmark this list and keep it handy, my advice would be to still pick the points that are most relevant to you and even pepper in a few of your own. This will help you start resetting your living room and every other space with confidence.

Papier Weekly Happenings £16 at Papier Color: Blue + White If you prefer your planners undated, Weekly Happenings by Papier is just what you need to keep track of your autumn reset.

Gemma Louise and Charlotte Reddington-Smith Social Links Navigation Professional Organizers The Style Sisters duo consists of fashion stylist Gemma and interior designer Charlotte Reddington-Smith. Together, they have more than 15 years of experience decluttering and organizing celebrity homes, including Rita Ora, Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, and Stacey Solomon.

2. Enforce the Three Year Rule for Clutter

Decluttering is the starter step to any great seasonal reset. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

The rule is always to cull the clutter first, and import organization second. And when you're tackling the first task, the Style Sisters swear by enforcing the three-year rule.

"A lot of our clients have an emotional connection to, or even financial guilt with, a piece of clothing or a household item, so they hold onto it because it feels wasteful," says Gemma.

"Our advice is that if it’s been over three years, let it go. You can resell it, gift it to somebody who's going to find joy in it, and just learn from the experience to be more mindful in the future about purchases."

And she points out that the same goes for decluttering sentimental items, too. "They could be taking up space in the home, whereas they'd likely be better suited to a memory box where they aren’t taking up space."

3. Refresh Your Pantry

Sorting through your food cupboards is key, and it'll make space for autumn snacks. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Another major task to undertake around the time of your autumn home reset is decluttering your kitchen. Forgotten summer snacks and other seasonal condiments might be coveting more space than they should, and it's time to get them out.

"People often forget what food they have because it’s hidden at the back of a cupboard or in a drawer. You need a system in place, and these Clear Large Round Food Storage Jars from OHS are one of our favourite additions to a kitchen," says Charlotte.

"It only takes a few minutes to transfer your rice and pasta into these jars, and it means you can save time while cooking. Meanwhile, you can also introduce tiered racks for storing your spices and herbs." This Tiered Wooden Spice Rack from Dunelm is a great choice.

SO'HOME Set of 6 Spice Jars with Rack £18.99 at La Redoute UK Material: Stainless Steel Styled right, this spice rack from SO'HOME can emulate the vibe of chrome decor and raise your kitchen's cool factor.

4. Rethink Your Closet's Organization

Make sure your closet's organization is optimized for autumnal fashion. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

If you cleverly stored your winter clothes away as the seasons warmed earlier on at the start of spring, then now's the time to reverse this task and stow away your light summer clothes that won't be in use for the rest of the year.

"But, of course, it's essential to declutter your closet first, then organize because you’ll create space you thought you didn’t have," says Gemma. "If you’re emotionally attached to an item but you don’t use it, then chances are you’re ready to let go."

And my personal go-to for this task is these Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Bags. Yes, they are typically used alongside packing cubes for bulky knits and sweats, but I find them to be just as efficient with more manageable pieces of apparel, too.

Zara Home Pack of Lined Baby Hangers £12.99 at zarahome.com Quantity: Pack of 4 Children's hangers for adult wardrobes is the organization trick you don't want to miss out on during your autumn reset.

5. Warm Your Space with Foliage

A vase of stems, a potted plant, or even a faux wreath will welcome autumn. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

Charlotte tells me that she's obsessed with introducing greenery, nature, and color to a home during an autumn reset. And I must agree. Autumn might be all about cinnamon-y browns and terracottas, but that's exactly why it needs a flourish of foliage to enliven the room.

"Placing at least one plant (real or faux) in every room is an easy way to add texture, color, and a sense of calm," she says. "It’s a small styling choice that makes a big difference to how your home feels every day."

And while I admire the silver lining of no follow-up care needed for faux foliage, my advice is to pick up some low-maintenance indoor plants instead. There's nothing quite like the real thing, and there are plenty of pretty autumn houseplants to choose from.

6. Reintroduce Decorative Storage

Undercover decorative storage furniture is my favorite hack for a tidy home. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

In my opinion, the warmer seasons often seem to be a bit more pared back, while the cooler weather tends to bring plenty of extra accessories that can quickly take the vibe from cozy to cluttered. And that's why Charlotte suggests utilizing storage furniture.

"Decorative storage solutions are key for a living room, and this Boucle Foldable Lozenge Storage Ottoman from Online Home Shop doubles up as a style-forward feature," she says. "It’s great for storing toys and blankets, and looks great as a standalone feature in your front room."

These storage ideas will help your home look perfectly put-together while also being extremely functional. After all, when you're curling up on the couch, ready for your Gilmore Girls marathon, being able to reach over and fetch a soft throw without leaving your spot will feel like a blessing.

Urban Outfitters Armand Love Seat £329 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Green As far as storage furniture goes, this Armand Love Seat is a brilliant option that will look great in your home year-round.

7. Scentscape with Seasonal Fragrances

No reset is complete without perfuming your home to emulate the nostalgic scents of the season. (Image credit: H&M)

With the more arduous tasks all done, you can now add to the ambiance and tease your sense of smell by making your home smell cozy for autumn. To me, the way a room is scented can make or break the vibe of the season, so this is key.

Whether you're relying on natural ways to make your home smell like autumn, or you're leaving it up to your scented candles, just don't leave this task to be an afterthought.

And if you're keen on experimenting with new formats to fragrance your home, my suggestion is an incense bowl. There's something about it that feels so perfectly autumn and earthy.

Anthropologie Woody White Birch & Pumpkin Glass Cloche Candle £28 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Purple / Orange I'm not the biggest pumpkin decor fan, but I like the look of this Woody White Birch & Pumpkin Glass Cloche Candle from Anthropologie.

8. Invite the Season in Through Decor

It's time to bring out your throws, your mantel accoutrements, and toasty, autumn-colored accessories. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects. Construction: David Fletcher Constructions)

And, last but not least, what would an autumnal home reset be without a smattering of beautiful autumn decor ideas visibly bringing this comforting season to life? Gemma tells me that it's the best way to start the festivities early.

"Autumn color palettes, including mix-ins of orange and brown, will help you lean into the warmth more," she says. "You spend so much time in your home, so it’s important to make it a lovely place to be and keep it refreshed to bring joy!"

From dressing up your home's facade with outdoor autumn decor ideas to bringing the seasonal spruce indoors and onto your autumnal table styling, there's so much decorating to look forward to.

Anthropologie Marble Stone Coaster £18 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Red Even small decorative swaps can bring in the autumnal mood, like this Marble Stone Coaster from Anthropologie as your new coffee table catch-all.

FAQs

When Should You Start Resetting Your Home for Autumn?

Ideally, you should start resetting your home for autumn at the end of summer. This ranges from the start to the middle of September and can vary depending on where you're based. However, if you're busy or away taking in the final summer holidays, you can also administer a swift home rest at the start of autumn.

Aside from this major seasonal reset, it's also important to schedule in smaller refresh days to keep your home in check throughout the year. And the best way to do so is a Sunday reset. Trust me, it'll make starting a new week feel unbeatably satisfying and stress-free.