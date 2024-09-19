Outdoor Fall Decor Ideas — 7 Ways to Cozy up Your Yard for the Changing Season

The season of nippy mornings and waning evening daylight may be upon us but it doesn't mean you have to give up on the great outdoors. Now's the time to bundle up outdoors and make your exteriors the coziest spot to be in and host dinner parties with s'mores around the fire pit. And most importantly, savor those little pockets of time before it actually gets too cold to use your yard.

Soak up inspiration from these outdoor spaces showcasing the best of fall decor ideas for making your backyard and front yard feel autumnal, while adding a creative twist to the exteriors.

1. Nothing says fall better than pumpkins

One of the first outdoor fall decor staples you think of is pumpkins, especially as a fun porch decor idea for fall curb appeal. Keep these next to the main door or by the window to enjoy from both outdoors and inside.

"With fall in full force now, it’s time to turn our attention to one of the most iconic symbols of the season — pumpkins," says Jenny Bandley, founder of The House That Lars Built. "These versatile gourds are not only delicious when transformed into pies and soups, but also fantastic for decorating your front porch. If you prefer a pretty option, painting your pumpkins is a fantastic alternative. From elegant metallic shades to whimsical patterns, the possibilities are endless. Crafty individuals can transform their pumpkins into works of art by creating mosaic patterns with pieces of colored glass, ceramic tiles, or even recycled materials."

"Alternatively, for a touch of glam, cover your pumpkins with glitter," adds Jenny. "Use a strong adhesive and a variety of glitter colors for an eye-catching effect that shimmers in the sunlight. And finally, stack pumpkins of different sizes and colors to create a totem pole effect. Add quirky faces, and you’ll have a whimsical pumpkin family right on your porch."

If the conventional, large pumpkins aren't for you, you could buy the more designer/decorative ones that look smarter and can be used year-round. You could also add pumpkin-shaped pillows to your outdoor bench.

2. Hang a wreath on the front door

One of the biggest fall decor trends is the wreath — which can later translate to a lovely Christmas wreath with a little clever forethought.

"Wreaths can, of course, be hung on the front door, but I prefer to have them hung on the center of large windows as well, as this adds an unexpected punch of color and natural element to the front of a home," shares Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design.

Make one with dry flowers, hay bales, juniper sprigs, or seeded eucalyptus to create the most season-inspired front door. Or DIY one with Leucadendron foliage mixed with orange echeveria flowers and clusters of persimmons for a pretty, eye-catching wreath.

3. Place pretty candles on the porch

Add a warm glow to your front porch or garden room with these pretty fall staples. "For a fun and unexpected touch, consider adding a lantern or two — either vintage or modern — with a cluster of candles inside," says interior designer Nishtha Vashist. Of course, you shouldn't use real candles anywhere you aren't watching over for safety, so choose battery-operated models for a safe way to illuminate outdoor spaces. Also, for the porch, remember to have at least three sources of light — a pair of sconces plus an overhead fixture, along with the candles. And, you can borrow light from inside your house by keeping indoor shades up while you are sitting outside.

4. Create an autumnal entry with fall foilage

Go foraging, and add the bounty of nature to your porch decor. Use hay bales, a few overturned pots, or a wooden bench to boost up pumpkins or flowers. Add, more colors and textures with mums in gold, and pampas grass, and even place some pinecones for a pretty vignette. "Think branches with colorful leaves, wild berries, or even fallen feathers," adds Nishtha.

Try mixing knobby gourds with potted ferns, fall leaves, ornamental corn, or even potted succulents.

5. Add pumpkin planters

Want to go all out and are wondering how to make a pumpkin planter that well and truly spells fall? You could consider carving one with a knife, choosing a plant or flowers to fill in, and gathering the right compost or soil to fill in.

You could also use the planter to hold succulents — this can be a fun and easy project that extends into the holiday season, and even beyond. These can be added to the Thanksgiving table, or given as a gift to your host or hostess for a holiday party. It can also become a permanent staple of your small backyard.

6. Hang string lights for a cozy vibe

Set up an inviting exterior with cozy outdoor dining lighting ideas. Seat your guests on an outdoor bench and add candles and lanterns, along with string lights to create a festive mood. Drape a throw over the back of each chair and encourage guests to cozy up if they feel chilly.

"Exterior lighting is essential to increase comfort and value to the front of a house," adds Jane. "String lights aside, I favor uplighting, especially when looking to light the yard. Place a light at the bottom of a large tree, tall grasses, or bushes as this can make your home look larger and provide an elevated overall aesthetic. You can also consider adding knee-high bollard downlights along pathways, which create continuity and an elegant rhythm of lights around your home. Recessed puck lights added to wood deck surfaces can also add a small, warm glow to prevent dark corners or spaces."

7. Create a snug seating with a fireplace

Fall is the perfect time for making use of an outdoor fireplace — and updating its decor. Look for the best outdoor rugs and couches, and pepper the space with plenty of cushy pillows. Real or faux, add a deliciously thick and fluffy blanket on your hard seats, and include some fresh flowers to the scene for the just-right finishing touches.

"Because it’s a fully surrounded open-air courtyard, we designed the space to feel like a room at the heart of the home, complete with the original fireplace structure to add warmth," says Andrew Kotchen, founding principal at Workshop/APD. The furnishings flow with the rest of the home for a rustic, mid-century modern-inspired look.

How do you decorate for fall outside the house?

There are several ways to ring in the spirit of fall with outdoor decor. The first staple to add to your porch or backyard is a pumpkin...or a row of pumpkins. "Pumpkins are a nice way to add a dash of fall color to the outside of your home," suggests Jane. "Adding one pumpkin on each porch step, forming a line up the staircase is a clean and simple look. If you have a planter, consider adding small gourds to this, with seasonal grasses, and bring it all together with a few larger pumpkins around the base of the planter. This simple touch creates a stunning and dramatic front door display."

You can also create a dry flower arrangement with pampas grass, foliage, and fall leaves. Add a wreath to the door. That apart, cozy up your outdoor seating with a fireplace and lots of blankets.

How can I decorate my outdoor space for fall, on a budget?

You can do this by playing up the natural scenery and beauty of the outdoors. Decorate the porch with reclaimed wood pieces, add a basket filled with fall leaves, dot the steps with pumpkins from your backyard, hang some string lights above the porch, create a vignette with flowers in reds, oranges, and browns, and finally, bring in a tall vase and fill it up with pampas grass and cornstalks.