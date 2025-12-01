I Thought This Common Trick Was the Answer to My Bathroom Lighting Woes — But Experts Say It's Really Not a Good Idea

Lighting is a big part of a home as it creates a sense of calm and zen. And speaking from experience, it can often be tempting to add different forms of lighting in various areas of the home, including the bathroom. But it seems my needs and wants for a table lamp in my bathroom are not quite what the experts recommend (at least not the ones you'd usually place in your bedroom or living room).

Rechargeable lamps might seem like a great idea at first, and to many designers and lighting experts, they are, but only if you choose the right ones. What do I mean by that? Well, most standard table lamps are not lovers of moisture and damp, so adding them to a humid bathroom may not be the best choice. But is there a solution for it? If you're like me and need a few lamps to create a serene ambiance, it's fair to ask whether there are any bathroom-safe lamps available.

There are a few things to keep in mind, of course. So, to better understand whether you can add portable and rechargeable lamps to a bathroom and which types of lamps are best suited for this damp environment, I called in a few experts. Here is everything they had to say about this lighting trend.

Is It Really Safe to Add Portable Table Lamps in a Bathroom?

To add or not to add in a bathroom? That is the question. (Image credit: Holloways of Ludlow)

I totally get it, creating the effect of spa-bathroom lighting means adding a few little touches into different corners of the bathroom, including table lights as well as lovely wall lights. But when it comes to table lamps, there are a few things to keep in mind, according to the experts.

"Bathrooms are moisture-rich environments, and that alone changes how we approach anything electrical," says Soma Pillay, a bathroom specialist from Bathroom City. "A standard portable table lamp, especially one designed for living rooms or bedrooms, is generally not safe for use in a bathroom." These lighting pieces are not often made to cope with humidity or water. "Even if kept on a shelf or vanity, condensation alone can compromise wiring, fittings, and finishes over time," adds Soma.

The solution? Soma says, "The key is choosing lighting that is intentionally designed for environments that experience steam, dampness, and fluctuating temperatures.”

Mark Holloway at Holloways of Ludlow tells me that portable lamps can be safely used in a modern bathroom provided they are battery-powered. Another suggestion by the experts is to ensure these lamps are not connected to a charger while in use, and have a minimum IP44 rating. "This ensures user safety and protects the lamp from moisture or condensation," Mark explains. "It’s also important to follow basic precautions — place the lamp on a stable, level surface and keep it well away from any area where it could fall into water.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Soma Pillay Social Links Navigation Bathroom specialist For over 22 years, Soma Pillay has been instrumental in establishing Bathroom City as a leader in bathroom design and manufacturing. As Product Director and bathroom specialist, he oversees the development of ranges that balance craftsmanship, functionality, and modern aesthetics. His commitment to quality and forward-thinking approach have kept Bathroom City ahead of industry trends and customer expectations alike.

What Types of Lamps That Can Be Added to Bathrooms?

Get your bathroom and outdoor safe lamp and you'll see your space shine brighter than ever. (Image credit: Tom Dixon)

Planning your home lighting scheme may seem easy at first, but there are a few things to bear in mind — including your lighting safety measures. But, it appears that not all hope is lost when it comes to adding table lamps in bathrooms, and there are a few types to keep in mind if you're looking to redecorate and enhance the ambiance in this area of the home. So, what kind of lamps can be added to a bathroom?

Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, tells me, "Portable lamps used in bathrooms should be IP44 (splash-proof) or IP65 (outdoor-grade, highly water-resistant). These ratings indicate the lamp can safely cope with moisture, humidity, and occasional splashes, which standard indoor lamps cannot tolerate."

"You can add outdoor-grade portable lamps (IP65+) to your bathroom, as these are designed to handle humidity and temperature changes," Louise continues. "They have sealed electrical components, making them ideal for moisture-heavy bathrooms."

She also recommends IP44–IP54 portable lamps, as they are splash-resistant and can prevent condensation from forming in their internal wiring. These lamps are suitable for general bathroom use, provided that they're kept out of direct splash zones. "In general, cordless or rechargeable portable lamps are a safe alternative since they remove the risk of water contacting live electrical cords," Louise adds.

Louise Ashdown Social Links Navigation Head of design Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

Cox & Cox Aldan Outdoor Table Lamp £85 at Cox and Cox An outdoor table lamp with a bit of personality. This Aldan lamp from Cox & Cox features a power button that allows you to dim and brighten your lamp — depending on the type of ambiance you wish to create. Holloways of Ludlow Tala the Muse Rechargeable Portable Lamp Farrow & Ball £206.25 at Holloways of Ludlow A pop of red can do you no wrong. This stunning Tala the Muse Rechargeable Portable Lamp from Holloways of Ludlow in collaboration with Farrow & Ball, is a sophisticated nod to British design. Its battery life can last up to 24 hours, and it also features a dim-to-warm LED lighting technology. Tom Dixon Stone Led Portable Table Lamp £260 at Heal's If you want something a little out of this world, then this Stone Led Portable Table Lamp from Tom Dixon is a winner in my books. Featuring a discrete integrated touch dimmer, with up to 7-9 hours of battery life, this piece is perfect for all your bathroom design needs.

Now that you've got all your safety information for bathroom lighting, why not check out our guide on some of the best places to shop for lighting? Trust me, you're going to want to 'add to cart' as soon as you lay your eyes on these design-forward brands.