This Interior Designer's Trick for Lighting a Home Office Is Something Everyone Should Do During the Darker Autumn Days

There aren't many things I can say I'm genuinely thankful to COVID for, but the introduction of a hybrid work week is certainly one of them. Five years on from the lockdown (hard to believe, I know), over a quarter of working adults in the UK are still working at least partially remotely, and the numbers don't seem to be dropping anytime soon. Which begs the question, if you haven't already levelled up your home office setup, what are you waiting for?

You may think, like I did, that because you've got a nice, roomy desk, and a chair that effectively tows the line between ergonomic and stylish, you've already done your job. But, as I've recently discovered, you would be very, very wrong. Until you've got your home office lighting down, your space won't be complete.

Despite the long hours spent in this corner of my home, I hadn't figured out how to make my home office feel both functional and fun until recently. And I definitely hadn't thought I could achieve this balance through lighting. That was, of course, until I was given this one piece of advice. And, you'll be delighted to know, it's one of the easiest fixes possible.

The mid-century Audoux Minet Rope lamp brings a touch of personality to this simple office setup. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Cave Interiors)

As much as you need your home office to be practical and functional, it's also important to remember that this is a space that should leave you feeling inspired. Especially when you consider that this is somewhere you'll likely find yourself glued to for hours upon end.

However, it's all too easy to neglect this aspect and instead design a workspace that simply fulfils its function, abandoning the sense of character you carefully create in every other corner of your home. Distracted by the need for space for your laptop, monitor, and all the rest of your tech, any decorative elements can fall on the back burner, which is exactly where our new favorite lighting trick steps in.

"We love using decorative lamp lighting in a home office — it’s an easy way to inject personality, fun, and energy into a space that can otherwise feel quite corporate or heavy," explains Georgina Cave from Cave Interiors.

While this may seem like only a small change, you'd be surprised at the impact it can have. Adding a piece of decorative lighting transforms your small home office from a place of pure formality and necessity into something a little bit more special. Just a touch of intentionality in your design can make more of a difference than you may initially realize.

Blending form and function, a playful table lamp manages to fulfil a necessary role while seamlessly integrating a touch of personality into your office space, acting as a fun desk accessory as well as a valuable light source. As Georgina explains, "It softens the atmosphere and makes the environment feel more personal and inspiring, which is exactly what a home workspace should be."

Georgina Cave Founder of Cave Interiors

Choosing the Right Lighting for Your Home Office

A chrome table lamp can create a more industrial, modern feel. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Cave Interiors)

Think of the decorative table lamp as the cherry on top of your office design. Although that's the piece that's going to supply all the energy and excitement, you're going to need a solid base to build upon first.

The foundation of the design, of course, begins with the overhead lighting. "When designing lighting for a home office, it's essential to start with good overhead lighting to provide an even, functional base," says Georgina.

Unlike your typical office environment, there's no need for harsh, fluorescent overhead lights here. Try to find something that feels a bit softer instead, and build upon that initial layer of light.

"From there, we love layering in character with vintage wall lights on extending, directional arms, or a decorative table lamp — both practical and full of personality," says Georgina.

"Favorites include the mid-century Audoux Minet Rope lamp or the sculptural Otis Lamp by Nocturne Workshop. They’re statement pieces that not only elevate the space visually but also offer focused, usable light where you need it most," she says.

If you want something that feels more unique, this would be an excellent opportunity to explore some online thrift sites, where you can sift through one-of-a-kind antique pieces or source an iconic table lamp.

The Biggest Mistake When Lighting Your Office

Think about your lighting as a way to build atmosphere in your home office. (Image credit: Brabbu Design Forces)

"One of the most common mistakes we see in home office lighting is relying solely on overhead lighting," Georgina tells me.

I'll admit, I was once guilty of this. My overhead lights seemed to do the job, but I hadn't considered that additional lighting could bring more than just more light to my space.

But, as Georgina explains, "While it’s important for general illumination, overhead lighting can often feel harsh and uninspiring. We always recommend layering in wall lights or table lamps, which offer a softer, more directional light."

The whole point of a home office is that it should feel like an extension of your home, not just another soulless office space. And one of the most effective ways of implementing this is through soft, layered lighting. With only the big light on, your home will have the same harsh, overhead glow as your office does, but with a decorative table lamp and some other overhead lighting alternatives, it can feel rich, layered, and inviting.

"Not only are they more visually engaging, but if you're working into the late hours, you'll want something gentler than an overhead glare — a warm, ambient glow that helps maintain focus without feeling clinical," Georgina adds.

