This Particular Marble Is What the Coolest Designers Use to Give Bathrooms a Moody, Members-Only Club Vibe

Some materials are so captivating, so strikingly beautiful, that they can bring about some sense of awe, a wonder at the capabilities of the natural world. One particularly effective example of this is Rosso Levanto marble.

Some people love light, airy spaces. All white walls and crisp lines, carrara marble and light oak floors. Others, like me, are more drawn to the darker side of the coin. Cozy, sumptuous spaces, rooms with a cavernous quality to them. Recently, I’ve been noticing more and more designers slowly shifting over to the dark side – where I’m waiting for them with open arms.

With this shift has come a sudden embrace of a type of marble that seemingly captures the essence of this design style. Rosso Levanto oozes luxury, in a richly elegant, enchanting way. There’s something almost hypnotizing about its deep maroon shade, splattered with contrastingly light white veining. Despite its cool, hard texture, the stone appears comfortingly warm and soft to the eye, unlike other marble varieties.

Whether in a kitchen, or a living room, this is a material that is sure to elevate your home, bringing in a deeply opulent, and extravagantly beautiful feel. One of our favorite ways to use it though, is in the humble bathroom. This material will turn your toilet, powder room or bathroom from a room of pure functionality to a place of absolute aesthetic excellence.

What Is Rosso Levanto?

Rosso Levanto pairs beautifully with a match deep red wine paint shade (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

Rosso Levanto, also referred to as Rosa Levanto, is a deep red, almost maroon stone, known for its characteristic white veining. Gaining its name from its place of origin, this stone is found in Liguria, Italy, most prominently in the municipality of Levanto, a small seaside town just north of the Cinque Terra.

Sally Cutchie, from Artisans of Devizes explains, "Rosso Levanto is all about depth and drama. The rich, wine-red base and bold white veining give it a presence that softer marbles just don’t have. It’s a stone with heritage, having been quarried in Italy for centuries, yet it feels completely at home in contemporary spaces with modern interior design. Unlike some marbles, it’s compact and durable, making it a more practical choice for everyday life."

The striking material has been used to decorate lavish buildings since the Roman empire, and its appeal has not diminished since. Buildings of political and religious significance alike boasted Rosso Levanto columns and details, signifying their respective power through the stone's luxurious appearance. "Rosso Levanto is a very striking and elegant marble with its color and pattern," adds interior designer, Mehmet Yücebaşoğlu.

Not just loved for its visual appeal, this stone is also celebrated for its durability, and adaptability. It is particularly appreciated for its high shine potential, as it responds well to polishing. It’s these features that make the stone so well suited for areas like bathrooms, and kitchens, where it's likely to encounter plenty of usage. Unlike more delicate stones, Rosso Levanto can easily stand daily wear without it dampening the stones striking appearance.

Why Do Designers Love Rosso Levanto?

"Since I prefer subtle and tone-on-tone spaces, I believe it works best with colors close to its own. Alternatively, it can be used alone in a very light-colored space," says Mehmet. (Image credit: Mehmet YÜCEBAŞOĞLUİç Mimar / Interior Architect)

"I love that Rosso Levanto is unapologetic," shares interior designer, Ryan Saghian. With such a deep, vibrant tone of red, this is not a stone that fades into the background, it is a standout feature.

"It has such a commanding presence — it’s not a background player; it’s the star," he continues. "There’s something incredibly chic about the way its deep red tones contrast with crisp whites or warm metals. It’s a stone that feels both historic and contemporary, effortlessly bridging eras of design."

Despite its deep history in interior design, Rosso Levanto looks just as natural in a modern bathroom as it does in a Roman cathedral. It offers a uniquely complex sense of depth to a space, and only gets more beautiful over time.

Sally adds, "We love how it catches the light and how the veins move across the surface like brushstrokes on canvas. It brings warmth and richness to a space, feeling both classic and unexpected at the same time. And, being a natural stone, it only gets better with age."

In toilets and powder rooms, this stone offers an inviting warmth, making the room feel cozy yet striking. Joanna Laven, from Studio Lawahl, says, "What I find particularly captivating about Rosso Levanto is its ability to leave a remarkable impression. It embodies a sophisticated aesthetic while also being intriguingly distinct. The stone’s rich tones evoke a sense of warmth and elegance, creating an inviting atmosphere. It's truly a piece that elevates the ambiance of any environment."

What Makes It Different From Other Stones?

A two-toned sink creates a striking and modern look in this bathroom (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

While Rosso Levanto may look similar to other stones, such as Rosso Francia, or Imperial marble, it has its own distinct characteristics that set it apart from these other varieties. "Unlike some marbles that have a softer, more uniform appearance, Rosso Levanto has an intense depth that feels bold and moody while still maintaining a refined elegance," says Ryan, "It also has a denser composition compared to some other marbles, which helps with durability in high-traffic areas."

While some marbles have an extremely delicate composition, the durable nature of Rosso Levanto makes it far better suited to being used to decorate bathrooms. On top of that, it also offers a dramatic visual effect due to the sharp contrast between the marble and the veining.

Sally says, "Rosso Levanto stands out among natural stones due to its expressive and elegant color. The striking contrast between the deep wine red and the delicate white veins creates a visual interest that is hard to match. This unique interplay of colors not only adds depth to any design but also imparts a sense of luxury, making it a preferred choice for those seeking to make a statement in their spaces."

This sense of luxury has been with the stone since the Roman times, and it still delivers the same effect today, making it perfect for a quiet luxury bathroom. Joanna agrees, adding, "Rosso Levanto stands out among natural stones due to its expressive and elegant color. The striking contrast between the deep wine red and the delicate white veins creates a visual interest that is hard to match. This unique interplay of colors not only adds depth to any design but also imparts a sense of luxury, making it a preferred choice for those seeking to make a statement in their spaces."

How to Design a Bathroom With Rosso Levanto

"It’s not a stone you see everywhere, which makes it even more special," says Ryan (Image credit: Ryan Saghian)

Now you've got to grips with the stone, it's time to think about the most effective ways to integrate this material into your bathroom layout. "I love using Rosso Levanto for statement pieces," says Ryan. "It works beautifully in high-drama spaces, especially when paired with polished brass or burnished bronze hardware. It’s also stunning in powder rooms, where it creates an intimate, jewel-box effect. The richness of the stone elevates even the smallest spaces, making them feel luxurious and intentional."

When designing a smaller powder room in a project in LA, Ryan matched the Rosso Levanto sink with an equally moody, sensual color scheme. He says, "For this project, I wanted a stone that felt rich, sensual, and timeless. Rosso Levanto instantly elevates a space with its depth and movement. It brings warmth and sophistication while still being unexpected — it’s not a stone you see everywhere, which makes it even more special."

While matching the marble and color drenching the space allows for a deeply sensuous, cozy atmosphere, choosing contrasting colors and materials and make for an equally effective look.

As Joanna says, "We love combining Rosso Levanto with lighter marbles such as Bardiglio, which contributes to a cooler palette, or Bianco Perlino for a warmer feel. This juxtaposition not only emphasizes Rosso Levanto's vibrant hues but also creates a harmonious balance in the overall design. The layering of textures and colors generates a dynamic look that feels both fresh and timeless."

What Colors Work Best With Rosso Levanto

Pair Rosso Levanto with a deep, inky blue for a dramatic look (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Le Whit)

With such an unapologetically bold material, it will be important to consider how the other colors you include in your design will interact with the stone. "I love Rosso Levanto with warm neutrals like camel and taupe, deep forest greens, and inky blacks for a moody contrast," says Ryan.

He continues, "It also looks incredible against crisp white walls or paired with soft, buttery creams for a more tonal, luxurious feel. When used with brass or antique bronze, it takes on a vintage European elegance, while pairing it with chrome or nickel gives it a sleeker, modern edge."

Or, Sally suggests, "Rosso Levanto pairs beautifully with deep greens and soft pinks for a warm, layered look. If you want contrast, crisp white or deep navy makes it feel fresh and modern. For something more tonal, pairing it with terracotta, tobacco or rich wood finishes enhances its natural warmth. And when you add aged brass or bronze, the whole look feels timeless."

In a bathroom, aged bronze hardware will add a beautiful, elegant touch that perfectly complements the richness of Rosso Levanto.

We love this stone not just for it's striking appearance, but also for its robust durability and ability to adapt to various different color schemes. However, if you prefer a lighter, white marble bathroom, there are plenty of options for you. Or perhaps you'd be better off with a marble alternative instead, so you can save some money without having to sacrifice on style.