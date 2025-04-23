Described as "Pure Magic," This is the Natural Stone Designers Are Using to Make a Bold Statement in Interiors (And No, I'm Not Talking About Marble)

Onyx stone is one of the most strikingly beautiful natural stones available. I've seen an increase in onyx stone interior design schemes in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. Leading brands and designers are using this stone not just in design features but in home furnishings, too. And I have to say, I am particularly obsessed.

With so many colors — from pinks, blues, and greens to creams and black — and applications to choose from, the dramatic veining and translucent quality of this luxurious and versatile stone make it a perfect choice for creating an impact in any space.

But what is onyx stone? And how is it used? I spoke to designers and stone experts to find out why this marble alternative should be on your list for your next design project.

What is Onyx Stone?

"Each slab is completely unique, making it a luxurious and eye-catching choice for interiors,” says Rhiannon Phenis, head of design at Sola Kitchens. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Sola Kitchens)

"Onyx is a rare and luxurious natural stone formed by the deposition of limestone through cold, mineral-rich water in caves," explains David Mahyari, CEO of SolidNature, a boutique natural stone and design brand.

"It’s known for its translucency, dramatic veining, and rich layering of colors, which can range from soft creams to deep ambers, greens, and pinks. Onyx is appreciated for its visual depth and layered structure, often cut into large slabs for high-end interior applications," David continues.

Onyx stone, often, but incorrectly, considered a type of marble, has a similarly showstopping quality, but its added 'extra' is its translucency. This quality, allowing a beautiful interplay of light, makes it perfect for being backlit.

David Mahyari CEO of SolidNature David Mahyari has been the owner and CEO of SolidNature since 2019. Under his leadership, SolidNature evolved from a stone supplier into the world’s first luxury natural stone brand, redefining luxury through art, design and innovation. With a strong focus on creativity and craftsmanship, the company has established itself as a high-end lifestyle brand with a loyal global clientele.

How Is Onyx Stone Used in Interiors?

The Bar Room in Cara Woodhouse's home has a layer of brass sandwiched between the onyx edge of the countertop — a wonderful detail and a stunning home bar idea. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

Onyx stone can be used in a variety of ways and in many different spaces within the home, including kitchens, bathrooms, and modern living rooms, as feature walls, countertops, sinks, and more, but it is primarily used as a statement feature.

“In kitchens, onyx tends to be used in display cabinetry or on decorative surfaces, often as a statement showpiece," says Hugo Leader-Williams, creative lead at Blakes London.

"I love to treat onyx like a statement piece, it’s never background. You’ll see it in my work as a sculptural sink, a bold bar countertop, custom furniture, or even as a floating shelving that’s lit from behind so it glows at night," says Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors.

Cara Woodhouse Founder and Creative Director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors Cara Woodhouse is an internationally recognized interior designer and author, celebrated for her sculptural aesthetic and bold approach to modern interiors. Known for creating spaces that fuse statement design with a strong sensory experience, her work spans high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects worldwide. With a global following and her debut book It’s a Mood set to release May 2025, Woodhouse continues to shape the future of luxury living through her distinctive point of view.

Backlit Onyx

Image 1 of 4 A striking backlit onyx stone wall behind a display cabinet creates a dramatic focal point in this space. (Image credit: Solid Nature. Design: Roelfien Vos) The onyx stone wall looks stunning without being backlit, too, for a more understated design. (Image credit: Solid Nature. Design: Roelfien Vos) "Due to its translucency, [onyx stone] is often backlit to emphasize its organic patterns and colors," says David Mahyari, CEO of SolidNature. (Image credit: Chris Snook; Sola Kitchens) Backlit or not, this arched backsplash is the focal point of dreams. (Image credit: Chris Snook; Sola Kitchens)

The beauty of onyx stone is that it's striking whether it's backlit or not. The fact that it can be backlit creates further design possibilities that take this natural stone up a notch compared to other natural stones, giving it longevity, too, rather than simply being the latest interior design trend.

“Designers are drawn to onyx for its striking visual appeal, variation in vivid colors and natural translucency, which allows it to be backlit, creating a warm, glowing effect that enhances its layered patterns," says David Mahyari.

Cara agrees: "Lighting can be key with onyx because it's translucent, and when it’s backlit, it transforms into this ambient, moody moment that stops people in their tracks. I’m always looking for unexpected ways to bring it into a space, especially where light and shadow can play with it."

Onyx Stone Furniture

"We loved this unusual Sunset Onyx stone given its planetary swirls of tangerine, salmon and butter yellow." Yasmine Ghoniem, director of YSG Studio (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

A statement piece of furniture can create just as much visual impact as a statement wall, and designers use onyx stone for standout pieces within the home to highlight its unique qualities and elevate a space.

"We've used onyx for coffee tables, the surfaces of bedside consoles, and in pampering nooks adjoining primary ensuites, given its exquisite jewel-like banding," says Yasmine Ghoniem, director of YSG Studio.

"Jade green onyx is a favourite given the luminous, milky quality of the banding and shades of green. That said, it’s worth exploring all the other onyx varieties — from opaque Chalcedony blues with rusty veins to gentle golden honey varieties and bands of glowing sunset shades," continues Yasmine.

Yasmine Ghoniem Director of YSG Based in Sydney, Yasmine is the Director of YSG, a multidisciplinary practice trailblazing interior design across the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors around the globe. More recently, the studio added an architectural offering of new builds and extensive structural renovations. Charging spaces with atmospheric potency, staging and storytelling narrate strong visual outcomes within all.

Why Do Designers Love Using Onyx?

“Onyx is a highly decorative stone which helps to create a sense of movement and energy within a room," says Hugo Leader-Williams, creative lead at Blakes London. (Image credit: Design: Wonderstruck Design; SolidNature)

The design possibilities of onyx stone are endless, so it's no surprise that designers are incorporating this natural stone into their interior design schemes more and more.

"Onyx is pure magic. Designers love it because it’s not just a material, it’s an experience. Every slab is like a piece of art from nature, with those dramatic veining patterns and layers of translucency. It instantly elevates a space and adds that wow moment I’m always chasing in my designs. It has this sensual, glowing quality that feels luxurious but also soulful. For me, onyx is what I call the ultimate eye candy!" says Cara Woodhouse.

David Mahyari explains that the specific cutting technique used has a particularly significant impact on the visual effect of onyx stone: vein-cut (when the stone is sliced vertically) "showcases the natural linear layering of the stone", while cross-cut (when the stone is sliced horizontally) "creates more cloud-like, flowing patterns," says David.

This allows designers to have more control over how the stone will look and feel in the space. "Furthermore, onyx is well-suited for bookmatching, thanks to its striking veining and contrast. When mirrored, these patterns can create dramatic, symmetrical visual compositions that elevate any space,” continues David.

What Does Onyx Stone Symbolize?

"It blends natural beauty with artistic presence, and adds a sense of luxury, elegance, and uniqueness to interiors,” says David Mahyari. (Image credit: SolidNature)

Onyx stone is not just a beautiful stone for making a statement within your home. Long considered a stone associated with protection and strength, it is also said to have additional Feng Shui benefits.

"Black onyx is a grounding, balancing, and protective stone with several benefits," says Anjie Cho, an architect and Feng Shui educator at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. However, she explains that all color variants of onyx have positive qualities.

"In Feng Shui, earthy tones and neutrals are grounding, soothing, and create a calm atmosphere. These tones are also less stimulating. So, placing onyx in your interiors offers much support for one's home and life.”

Anjie Cho Architect and Feng Shui Educator Anjie Cho is a licensed architect and teacher of feng shui, meditation, and dharma arts. She is the owner of Anjie Cho Architect PLLC and Holistic Spaces, and author of two books, Holistic Spaces and Mindful Homes.

What Are The Disadvantages of Onyx Stone?

Onyx stone is not typically recommended for high-use areas, such as worktops, as it is more delicate and porous than other kitchen countertop materials.

"While it can be used as a worktop, we wouldn't recommend it for this application as it's a highly porous, fragile stone that is prone to cracking or staining and doesn't withstand heat all that well," says Hugo Leader-Williams.

However, as Rhiannon Phenis, head of design at Sola Kitchens, explains, "While it's softer and more porous than granite or quartz, when sealed properly and used in low-traffic or decorative applications, it can be a show-stopping addition."

