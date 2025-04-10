I Picked the Best Milan Hotels for Design-Addicted Travelers — And Their Retro-Futuristic Interiors Are a Masterclass in Timeless Sophistication

There is a very specific patina and nostalgia-soaked palette to Milan, Italy's design and creative capital, that true culture insiders would not fail to recognize. Born in the Bel Paese and raised just over an hour away by train from there, I like to think of myself as one of them.

Desaturated, 'lived' hues of mint green, burgundy, baby blue, pink, and canary yellow very often set the tone anywhere from the most historical urban palazzos of the city of La Madonnina to the meticulously crafted rooms of the best Milan hotels. The same holds for the captivating blend of classical decor details — think lavish stuccoed walls and freshen-up, bright frescoes — playful mid-century features like eye-catching terrazzo floors, sleek sculptural furniture, and unexpected Space Age accents, and industrial rawness that shapes many of the destination's coolest design hotspots into shape.

Whether waiting for the good season to come back to catch the northern Italian gem at its finest, with its marble and terracotta-tinted façades bathed in sunlight and its bars-dotted canals abuzz with life, or daring to visit it at the peak of winter, as it dresses itself in a thin, atmospheric layer of fog, every day is the right time to plan your getaway to Milan.

To help you uncover the best design hotels and boutique stays in Milan, I have tuned into my cultural connection to and love of Milanese craftsmanship to come up with a selection of holiday homes that capture the city's retro-futuristic sophistication one lobby, restaurant, and suite at a time. Located anywhere from the innovation think tank that is the Cinque Vie district, one of the main action grounds of Milan Design Week, to Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II — the world's oldest shopping mall — these are the best hotels in Milan for travelers who settle for nothing else than the finest, most imaginative, and resounding decor.

Casa Brivio

Inspired by once-upon-a-time 1960s Milan, Casa Brivio wows with its contemporary take on mid-century sophistication. (Image credit: Marco Bertolini. Design: Matteo Thun & Partners)

Via Carlo Ottavio Cornaggia, 12, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

If you have visited Milan at least once in your life, you'll know many of its most spectacular residences are hidden-in-plain-sight behind unassuming doors. Located in the creative melting pot that is the city's Cinque Vie district, Casa Brivio is one of them. Designed by the trailblazing powerhouse that is Memphis Milano co-founder Matteo Thun, this holiday stay doesn't just have the look and feel of a home away from home (forgive the overused expression), but it is one.

From the trailing vegetation and quirky terrazzo flooring of its hallway to the essentially elegant, ever-contemporary 1960s, 70s, and 80s furnishings that make its 16 suites and rooms as cozy and familiar as quintessentially Milanese, Casa Brivio is the kind of place I would happily live in year-round. Inspired by pioneering local architect and designer Luigi Caccia Dominioni's Rationalism, Matteo Thun's reinvention of this 20th-century style favors artisanal excellence, geometrical lines, and contrasting textures over unnecessary frills, filling up the space with iconic designs by Italian brand Cassina. So if, like Talking Heads' David Byrne sang back in 1983, "home is where I want to be", chances are This Must Be the Place for you.

What else makes Casa Brivio one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: The stunning selection of artworks and Cassina furniture make Casa Brivio the ultimate daydream for Italian design obsessives.

Best for: The attention to detail and curated interiors of an ordinary hotel with the comfort of a real, and quintessentially Milanese, home.

STRAF Hotel

The brainchild of artist and designer Vincenzo de Cotiis, STRAF Hotel is the Milanese answer to 1970s New York loft-style coolness. (Image credit: STRAF Hotel. Design: Vincenzo de Cotiis)

Via S. Raffaele, 3, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Devoted readers of our roundups on the best design exhibitions in London will recognize Vincenzo de Cotiis as one of the talents showcased by the boundary-pushing Carpenters Workshop Gallery. The in-the-know Milanese creative crowd, though, will likely associate the Gonzaga-born multidisciplinary creative with one of the coolest boutique stays in town, STRAF Hotel. Centrally located on via S. Raffaele, with most touristic attractions reachable on foot, this unexpected 4-star stay has been dubbed by some "Milan's best kept secret". Don't let its historical façade fool you. Past the red bricks and marble of STRAF Hotel's entryway, a journey through cinematic brutalist interiors awaits.

Unfolding across 61 rooms, 2 junior suites, and a suite, as well as equally outstanding communal areas, STRAF Hotel is where de Cotiis's genre-bending design approach — which straddles the realms of art and architecture — manifests in all of its theatrical essence. Rough, unfinished cement walls become the vessel where high-tech amenities and metal and brass-encrusted furniture, Pompeian red, fresco-like abstract walls, and distressed leather surfaces meet to a mesmerizing effect. A member of Design Hotels, and rightly one of the best design hotels in Milan, this one-of-a-kind getaway maintains its suspense-filled, cinematic atmosphere throughout, with a restaurant and a bar lounge boasting a wide selection of enigmatic art pieces and stunning mid-century modern furniture.

Highlight: STRAF Hotel is a masterpiece as a whole, but its sci-fi-like wellness area, carved from marble and reflective chrome, is as worthy of your attention as the rest of what's on show.

Best for: Conceptual art and collectible design lovers keen to surround themselves with their very passion.

Aethos Milan

Situated minutes away from the buzzy Navigli district, Aethos marries contemporary aesthetics with mid-century Italian elegance into one of the best hotels in Milan for die-hard design lovers. (Image credit: Aethos Milan)

P.za Ventiquattro Maggio, 8, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

There is something instantly contagious about the animated, worldly interiors of Aethos Milan, possibly my personal favorite from this roundup of the best hotels in Milan. A go-to choice of travelers keen to get in on the fun of the Milano da bere (read: Milanese nightlife), the stay isn't just located in the heart of the Navigli district, but it also comes complete with its own energetic hangouts (an impressively designed restaurant, an hyper-aesthetic cafe, and a hip cocktail bar, to be exact).

A winning fusion of mid-century Italian, Western, and Art Deco interior design, private members' clubs and hotel Aethos Milan's 32 rooms and suites are as eclectic as they are welcoming and uplifting. Leading the vision of this "vibey hideaway" is a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, with countless genres and epochs all chipping in to create an immersive space. Tufted Persian rugs, brass-coated sconces, theatrical curtains, floating lighting, and imaginative artworks are all at home at Aethos Milan — and so are any creative-minded wanderers that choose it as their base to revel in Milanese fun.

What else makes Aethos Milan one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: The extravagant design of the ZAÏA Restaurant and Cafe and that of The Doping Bar inject playfulness into Milan cool.

Best for: Artists, designers, and creatives looking to link up.

3Rooms 10 Corso Como

Any Milan local knows 10 Corso Como is the ultimate destination for all things design in the city. At its 3Rooms, one of the coolest Milan hotels for interior enthusiasts, inspiration becomes experiential. (Image credit: 3Rooms 10 Corso Como. Design: Kris Ruhs)

Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano MI, Italy

As a die-hard fan of all things 10 Corso Como, the fashion and design destination set up by trailblazing fashion editor and publisher Carla Sozzani as an exhibition space back in 1990, I was amazed to find out the institution also has its very own guest bedrooms (they have the leafiest, cutest of Milanese aperitivo terraces, too). The brainchild of Sozzani herself, 3Rooms 10 Corso Como is exactly what it says it is, and still it manages to wow you with its Space Age-y design, mismatched patterns, and daring color juxtapositions. Later revamped by American painter and sculptor Kris Ruhs in line with the 10 Corso Como striking aesthetic, this petite stay expands on the influential lifestyle phenomenon to deliver an experience at once entertaining, amusing, and inspiring.

What else makes 3Rooms 10 Corso Como one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: Because of the small scale of the enterprise, 3Rooms 10 Corso Como offers luxuries guests wouldn't be granted at other stays, including its trademark 'slow breakfast', which visitors can order the night before and enjoy in their suite, at the Café, or in the institution's thriving garden.

Best for: A slice of bohemia in the epicenter of Milan's lifestyle, fashion, design, and publishing scene.

Vico Milano

Gathering handcrafted pieces from the artisanal communities of anywhere from Tuscany and Sicily to Morocco's Fez, Greece, and Iran, Vico Milano isn't just one of the best Milan hotels for attention to detail — it is a journey through space and time. (Image credit: Vico Milano. Design: Giuseppe Alito)

Corso Genova, 11, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

Simply looking at pictures of Vico Milano won't help you pin this glassy maze of a holiday stay down the map. With artisanal finishes and highlights sourced across Italy, Morocco, Greece, and Iran, this sojourn doesn't just stand out as one of the best hotels in Milan, but also grants you a reason to go check them all. Brilliantly conceptualized and executed by Sicilian designer Giuseppe Alito, this seven-room hideaway takes you to the discovery of Milan and beyond through shimmering glazed tiles, plush rugs, monumental chandeliers, and a covetable collection of era-defining Italian designs. Somewhere between a northern African, palatial riad and the swankiest of nostalgia-soaked Milanese lofts, Vico Milano doesn't fail to hit the spot.

What else makes Vico Milano one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: The spacious, alive-with-light suites nail the balance between high-end design and comfort, while the stuck-in-time, colorful upholstery and oddly shaped lighting bring additional character to the hotel's plan.

Best for: A worldwide exploration of arts and crafts and design.

Galleria Vik Milano

Galleria Vik Milano's Room 208, adorned with standout masterpieces by Postmodern Italian painter Mario Schifano. (Image credit: Galleria Vik Milano)

Via Silvio Pellico, 8, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

When world-acclaimed art and design dealer Nina Yashar, the founder of the iconic NILUFAR gallery in Milan, tells you there is a hotel she likes in her city, you better take note. When speaking with us for Hidden Trails, she revealed that while she doesn't have a favorite hotel in Milan, there are "a few standout places that represent the city's charm and sophistication" — Galleria Vik Milano was one of them. "Set within the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Galleria Vik Milano offers a more intimate yet equally timeless and luxurious solution than classics like Hotel Principe di Savoia, known for its elegance and impeccable service, and Carlton Hotel Baglioni, located right on the prestigious via della Spiga," Yashar told me on that occasion, adding that "each of these hotels reflects a level of care, elegance, and taste that I appreciate in Milan's vibrant landscape."

A quick look at Galleria Vik Milano's interiors will confirm what she means. Staying true to its moniker, this hotel comprises 89 individually designed rooms and suites conceived by a multidisciplinary roster of Italian and international artists, architects, and designers. Filled with priceless (quite ... literally) views of the world's oldest shopping mall and plenty of natural light, every bedroom at Galleria Vik Milano feels like a microcosm of its designer's artistic mind. Incorporating pretty much anything from wall-wide paintings, sculptures, and choreographic chandeliers to quirky wallpapers and fabric patterns into their decor, alongside Italian design staples, these accommodations are yet another hotspot on your Milan art bucket list.

What else makes Galleria Vik Milano one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: Sojourning within Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is a highlight in itself, but the Mario Schifano palace gallery suite, with its pastel hues, contrasting textures, iconic furniture, and arresting artworks, is what convinced me to grant the hotel an entry.

Best for: Fans of maximalism in interior design and anyone looking for a conveniently located yet charismatic stay.

Casa Cipriani Milano

Overlooking the lush Giardini Indro Montanelli, Milan's oldest park, Casa Cipriani is an art nouveau masterpiece with interiors so sleekly elegant that they'll send you back in time. (Image credit: Casa Cipriani Milano. Design: Michele Bönan)

Via Palestro, 24, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

As Milan's first private members' club, Casa Cipriani Milano had a tough brief to nail. Tasked with reinterpreting the lavishness and charm of la Milano bene ("high-end Milan") through the lens of the most refined of British gentlemen's clubs, interior designer Michele Bönan turned to sleek, yacht-style surfaces, plush textiles, and Art Noveau decor to give the stay its raison d'etre. Rising opposite the picturesque Giardini Indro Montanelli, also known as Milan's oldest gardens, this members-only hub and design hotel impresses with its dark woods, navy blue tones, and luxurious finishes.

Imbued with a decadent feel throughout, Casa Cipriani Milano boasts 15 uniquely furnished rooms and a light-filled namesake restaurant, a Roaring Twenties-style bar, and a just as glamorous spa and fitness center infused with the same exclusive feel. One-off, intricate Murano glass chandeliers, kaleidoscopic, pastel-hued rugs, and iconic fashion photography by leading Italian image-maker Marco Glaviano fill up the communal areas in their entirety, making the hotel as much of a gastronomic destination as a craftsmanship-led one.

What else makes Casa Cipriani Milano one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: The bellini, one of Italy's most beloved cocktails, was invented at the original Venetian outpost of Casa Cipriani. So when you go up to the bar at the hotel, you know what to do.

Best for: A luxurious full-immersion into Italian design.

VIU Hotel Milan

Inspired by the pioneering design vision of Gio Ponti, VIU Hotel Milan is a triumph of classical lines and artisanal-inspired interiors of the hotel's entrance. (Image credit: VIU Hotel Milan. Design: Arassociati Studio and Nicola Gallizia)

Via Aristotile Fioravanti, 6, 20154 Milano MI, Italy

Situated in the up-and-rising Porta Volta neighborhood, minutes away from the world-renowned destination that is 10 Corso Como, VIU Hotel Milan brings the pared-back, minimalist essence of traditional Milanese design to the forefront across 124 rooms, two food destinations helmed by Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Morelli, and a hypnotic rooftop terrace.

A collaboration between Arassociati Studio and Nicola Gallizia, the hotel was entirely crafted styling Molteni&C custom as well as loose furniture that conveys the idea "of a private residence". Brought to life by an eye-catching selection of objects and artworks, the sinuous, color-blocked designs that inhabit VIU Hotel Milan — a brutalist framework dotted in oversized, 1980s sofas, statement lighting, and dark wooden surfaces — reunite the boundary-pushing creative visions of Italian figures like Gio Ponti and Ferruccio Laviani in a continuous dialogue between past, present, and future.

What else makes VIU Hotel Milan one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: The panoramic infinity pool, nestled on its rooftop, is enough to grant the stay a long-term inclusion in this roundup of the coolest Milan hotels.

Best for: Style-led professionals interested in merging business and leisure within a creatively envisioned environment that oozes Italian sophistication.

Crossing Manzoni

Housed within a historical Milanese palazzo, Crossing Manzoni isn't just another of the best Milan hotels — it is a gateway into the city's multifaceted heritage. (Image credit: Crossing Manzoni. Design: Carlotta Botta and Alfio Puglisi)

Via Gerolamo Morone, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Similarly to Casa Brivio, Crossing Manzoni will lure you into thinking Milan might well be your place thanks to its hyper-boutique concept. Sited within the brimming-with-life fashion district within walking distance from the Duomo, La Scala Opera House, and the collector trove that is via Montenapoleone, this property is home to no more than six individually crafted rooms, each conceived by co-founders Carlotta Botta and Alfio Puglisi. Occupying two floors of a traditional palazzo overlooking the family home of 18th-century Italian author Alessandro Manzoni, this intimate getaway will immerse you in the breadth of Milanese culture by rekindling its historical architecture through retro-fueled, whimsical contemporary designs. Characterized by a prevalently neutral palette of sandy tones, blacks, and muted olive greens, the atmosphere is sophisticated yet laid-back, with curated collectibles, herrinbone wooden floors, and scenic window views all contributing to making each stay unforgettable.

The first-floor rooms, divided by a naturally lit, beautiful communal area, can be booked by families and larger groups interested in using that as their holiday living room as the 'Scala' suite, which comes complete with its own kitchen. Upstairs, the concierge will assist guests with any requests, while the main public area with a kitchenette will serve as a meeting point for travelers staying in any of the other four rooms, two of which are interconnecting. My favorite part of it all, though, is how Crossing Manzoni's antique cabinetry, framed artworks, and sculptural interior accents (can I take those cloud-like shearling sofas home?) fuse mid-century Milan's timelessness with cosmopolitan flair.

What else makes Crossing Manzoni one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: As central as it gets in Milan, Crossing Manzoni will allow you to jump in and out of the city's frenzy as you please while serving as a stylish, cocooning refuge from the urban chaos.

Best for: Families and larger groups who need more space without wanting to renounce the polished-up, inspiring feel of the best boutique hotels in Milan and remote workers keen to combine peacefulness, comfort, and leisure.

Portrait Milano

Mixing Milanese heritage with the forward-thinking, contemporary style of the Italian design capital, Portrait Milano is your bridge between past, present, and future, as exemplified by its Space Age-y hotel boutique. (Image credit: Portrait Milano. Design: Michele Bönan)

Corso Venezia, 11, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

It really is quite hard to pin down all of the reasons why the Lugarno Collection's Portrait Milano is one of the coolest hotels in Milan, and one of the best holiday stays for true design lovers, so I will go with its looks for a start. A jewel of Italian craftsmanship signed by Florentine architect and designer Michele Bönan, Portrait Milano is a 5-star destination that pairs traditional Italian elegance with world-class gastronomy, wellness, and lifestyle. If its 73 spacious, sun-filled, and plushly decorated suites and ancient baths-inspired Longevity Spa hint at the grandeur of the past, the hotel's spirited F&B locations — and particularly the globe-trotting, luxury dining concept Beefbar and the eccentric cocktail bar Rumore — make the stay as relevant as ever, as does its strategic location in Milan's fashion district.

What else makes Portrait Milano one of the best Milan hotels?

Highlight: Call me shallow, but Portrait Milano's in-house multibrand shopping destination, Piazza, is where the city's thought-provoking haute couture and design pulse is out in full force. Sculpted in retro-fueled mirrored walls and cool metallics, this hotel boutique is every fashionista's wonderland, thanks to the boundary-pushing selection of brands platformed by local institution Antonia and disruptive jewelry maker SO-LE studio's ethereal upcycled creations.

Best for: Fashion-driven explorers.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Milan Hotels?

As Livingetc's lifestyle editor, for me, thoughtful hospitality, a creative, sustainably crafted, and delicious food offering, and striking interiors are all equally crucial ingredients of a holiday well spent.

That's why, to land on the best boutique hotels in Milan, I didn't just rely on my insider knowledge of the city to bring you the stays that tick off all of the above, but I also spoke with locals tapped into its award-winning design scene to ensure my edit reflected the best and next in decor, as well as reviewing past visitors' overall satisfaction with the spotlighted getaways.

While we might not have overnighted at all of the properties mentioned in this roundup of the best hotels in Milan (not yet, that is), each of them has earned itself an entry on it for a reason — how, through time-traveling inspirations and boldly chic, innovative decor, it captures the mythology of the city as it was in its design heyday, reviving and cementing its allure for many more years to come.

Booking a stay at one of the best Milan boutique hotels isn't but the start of your design-led adventure. Check out what Articolo Studios' Nicci Kavals is taking with her to Milan Design Week 2025 in the latest installment of our Can't Leave Without column to strut around town like one of its creative trailblazers.