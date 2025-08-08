Heading to the Bienal de São Paulo Next Month? This Brazilian Architect and Gallerist Knows the City's Coolest Spots for You to Visit
The founder of collectible design gallery Bossa Furniture, Isabela Milagre has called São Paulo home for the past 11 years. Here, she reveals everything culture enthusiasts shouldn't miss
What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.
Though I can't quite pin down the exact moment I discovered Isabela Milagre's collectible design platform Bossa Furniture, I remember being on the lookout for out-of-the-box, burgeoning talents to spotlight in an emerging designers series when the São Paulo and New York City-based gallery almost magically manifested in my Instagram feed. It was as serendipitous as it seems. Launched in 2017 in her native country and landed in the US last year, the architect, gallerist, and collector's project doesn't solely platform some of the most groundbreaking designers the world has come to know whose biography interweaves with Brazil's largest city — including leading 20th-century visual artist and furniture designer Joaquim Tenreiro, Modernism pioneer Lina Bo Bardi, and Italian-born designer Carlo Hauner and Austrian architect Martin Eisler, the creative minds behind the rise of legendary Brazilian furniture manufacturer Forma. It is also the place to go to discover the names that are making São Paulo one of the most innovative workshops of creativity for all things art, craftsmanship, and decor.
With artists like Juliana Vasconcellos, Domingos Tótora, and Lucas Recchia on her roster, three personalities united by their commitment to preserving the nature-inspired organicness and centuries-spanning heritage of Brazilian artistry, without fearing to reinvent it through their own lens, Milagre simultaneously keeps one foot in the past and one in the future. The same duality informs her relationship with her chosen home. "I moved to São Paulo when I was 17, without friends or family, and the city was, of course, tough," the architect tells me. "It is where I bought my first apartment — located in a 1950s historic building downtown, near Copan. I completely transformed it into a mid-century vanguard space: very 1950s, very minimal. I now have both an apartment and a company in São Paulo, but since opening our Chelsea gallery in March 2024, I've been splitting my time between here and New York."
Tapped into São Paulo's prolific culture, the Bossa Furniture founder is the person to rely on for recommendations that help you discover design wonders, surreal eateries, and beyond. Discover her picks below.
1. Soak in São Paulo's Cultural Energy at These Art Marvels
Casa Iramaia by Mendes Wood DM, R. Iramaia, 105 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP, 01450-020, Brazil; Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
Casa Iramaia by Mendes Wood DM is a must-see. The gallery recently restored this iconic 1950s residence, transforming it into an exhibition space. The house is stunning, and the outdoor areas feature incredible sculptures in beautifully designed gardens. MASP and the new Pietro Bardi Building are also essential. The Museum of Art of São Paulo (MASP) recently inaugurated a new extension designed by METRO Arquitetos, a studio I deeply admire. The new building allows the museum to showcase more of its permanent collection alongside contemporary exhibitions, such as A Marvellous Entanglement by artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien, which opened in March.
Born in Rome in 1914, Lina Bo Bardi went on to become one of the most radically innovative architects in the world. A pioneering voice of Brazilian Modernism, she is among the figures whose work you can't escape while strolling around São Paulo. Discover the story behind her design of MASP, along with many other of her most iconic and lesser-known buildings, in this collectible volume released on the occasion of her 100th birthday in 2014.
2. Catch "a Designer's Process" Up Close at Lucas Recchia Studio
Lucas Recchia Studio, Rua Maria Carolina, 692 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 01445-000, Brazil
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lucas Recchia Studio is a must-see in São Paulo. In my opinion, he is the most prominent Brazilian designer today. His studio is a fascinating place, filled with new experiments, prototypes, and pieces that haven't been launched yet. It's a rare opportunity to see a designer's process up close.
3. Revel in Brazilian Food and Craftsmanship at Cozinha 212
Cozinha 212, R. dos Pinheiros, 174 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05422-010, Brazil
Cozinha 212 is one of my favorite places. I love sitting at the bar or outside on the street, enjoying a great glass of wine, fresh oysters, and seafood. Besides the fantastic food, the space is beautifully designed by MNMA, an architecture studio I admire. It features stunning Brazilian marble, textures, and craftsmanship, making it a feast for the senses.
4. Find Your Next Collectibles at Yes I am Jeans
Yes I am Jeans, R. Artur de Azevedo, 1304 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05404-013, Brazil; R. Dr. Melo Alves, 417 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01417-010, Brazil
I'm a devoted fan of Yes I am Jeans — so much so that I had the pleasure of designing two of their stores last year. My first stop in São Paulo is usually their Jardins location to check out what's new. Their products are excellent: high quality, well-priced, and stylish. My best trousers are from there! It's an independent and inspiring brand. The store itself features 19th-century objects and stunning vintage Brazilian furniture.
5. Immerse Yourself in São Paulo's Life at Ibirapuera Park
Ibirapuera Park, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Ibirapuera Park is still São Paulo's most remarkable outdoor space. It was designed to celebrate the city's centenary and involved a team of incredible architects, urbanists, and landscape designers, including Master Oscar Niemeyer. While studying architecture, I took a landscape course there, and it was eye-opening to see the immense effort behind maintaining such a vast urban park. Every time I visit, something happens: yoga classes, art events (the Bienal de São Paulo building is there), people sunbathing in bikinis, kids learning to ride bikes, and even pretty great tennis courts — a lot of life.
Got your list of things to do in Brazil's buzziest city sorted right on time for the Bienal de São Paulo (September 6-January 11, 2026), one of the world's best cultural events, to start? We hope so.
Whilst you are here, why not take a moment to discover more of our travel stories? Perhaps you are searching for unconventional places to visit in France outside of Paris for a reinvigorating stay, or keen to get your hands (or eyes) on one of this year's most anticipated summer collaborations.
From the just-landed Gap x BÉIS collection to the hottest fashion beach clubs of the year, we have got you covered.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.