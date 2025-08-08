Heading to the Bienal de São Paulo Next Month? This Brazilian Architect and Gallerist Knows the City's Coolest Spots for You to Visit

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

Though I can't quite pin down the exact moment I discovered Isabela Milagre's collectible design platform Bossa Furniture, I remember being on the lookout for out-of-the-box, burgeoning talents to spotlight in an emerging designers series when the São Paulo and New York City-based gallery almost magically manifested in my Instagram feed. It was as serendipitous as it seems. Launched in 2017 in her native country and landed in the US last year, the architect, gallerist, and collector's project doesn't solely platform some of the most groundbreaking designers the world has come to know whose biography interweaves with Brazil's largest city — including leading 20th-century visual artist and furniture designer Joaquim Tenreiro, Modernism pioneer Lina Bo Bardi, and Italian-born designer Carlo Hauner and Austrian architect Martin Eisler, the creative minds behind the rise of legendary Brazilian furniture manufacturer Forma. It is also the place to go to discover the names that are making São Paulo one of the most innovative workshops of creativity for all things art, craftsmanship, and decor.

With artists like Juliana Vasconcellos, Domingos Tótora, and Lucas Recchia on her roster, three personalities united by their commitment to preserving the nature-inspired organicness and centuries-spanning heritage of Brazilian artistry, without fearing to reinvent it through their own lens, Milagre simultaneously keeps one foot in the past and one in the future. The same duality informs her relationship with her chosen home. "I moved to São Paulo when I was 17, without friends or family, and the city was, of course, tough," the architect tells me. "It is where I bought my first apartment — located in a 1950s historic building downtown, near Copan. I completely transformed it into a mid-century vanguard space: very 1950s, very minimal. I now have both an apartment and a company in São Paulo, but since opening our Chelsea gallery in March 2024, I've been splitting my time between here and New York."

Tapped into São Paulo's prolific culture, the Bossa Furniture founder is the person to rely on for recommendations that help you discover design wonders, surreal eateries, and beyond. Discover her picks below.

1. Soak in São Paulo's Cultural Energy at These Art Marvels

Image 1 of 2 The tropical exterior of Casa Iramaia. (Image credit: Gui Gomes. Design: Mendes Wood DM) The Pietro Bo Bardi building, as seen from the outside of MASP. (Image credit: Leandro Finotti. Design: METRO Arquitetos)

Casa Iramaia by Mendes Wood DM, R. Iramaia, 105 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP, 01450-020, Brazil; Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil

Casa Iramaia by Mendes Wood DM is a must-see. The gallery recently restored this iconic 1950s residence, transforming it into an exhibition space. The house is stunning, and the outdoor areas feature incredible sculptures in beautifully designed gardens. MASP and the new Pietro Bardi Building are also essential. The Museum of Art of São Paulo (MASP) recently inaugurated a new extension designed by METRO Arquitetos, a studio I deeply admire. The new building allows the museum to showcase more of its permanent collection alongside contemporary exhibitions, such as A Marvellous Entanglement by artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien, which opened in March.

Hatje Cantz Verlag Hatje Cantz Verlag Lina Bo Bardi 100: Brazil's Alternative Path to Modernism £41.14 at Amazon UK Born in Rome in 1914, Lina Bo Bardi went on to become one of the most radically innovative architects in the world. A pioneering voice of Brazilian Modernism, she is among the figures whose work you can't escape while strolling around São Paulo. Discover the story behind her design of MASP, along with many other of her most iconic and lesser-known buildings, in this collectible volume released on the occasion of her 100th birthday in 2014.

2. Catch "a Designer's Process" Up Close at Lucas Recchia Studio

"My purpose is to mix the boundaries between art and design from the standpoint of a not-too-obvious functionality, adding a Brazilian element that is not focused on the traditional modern Brazilian furniture made of wood." — Lucas Recchia Studio (Image credit: Ana Pigosso. Design: Lucas Recchia Studio)

Lucas Recchia Studio, Rua Maria Carolina, 692 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 01445-000, Brazil

Lucas Recchia Studio is a must-see in São Paulo. In my opinion, he is the most prominent Brazilian designer today. His studio is a fascinating place, filled with new experiments, prototypes, and pieces that haven't been launched yet. It's a rare opportunity to see a designer's process up close.

3. Revel in Brazilian Food and Craftsmanship at Cozinha 212

Image 1 of 3 Exposed cement pillars, chocolatey surfaces, and cast-from-stone countertops turn Cozinha 212 into one of São Paulo's coolest spots. (Image credit: André Klotz. Design: MNMA) Drama and organicness imbue everything here, from the back-lit, stone-like sconces to the scratched-up surface of the bar countertop. (Image credit: André Klotz. Design: MNMA) My favorite detail? These alien-like pieces of chrome decor. (Image credit: André Klotz. Design: MNMA)

Cozinha 212, R. dos Pinheiros, 174 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05422-010, Brazil

Cozinha 212 is one of my favorite places. I love sitting at the bar or outside on the street, enjoying a great glass of wine, fresh oysters, and seafood. Besides the fantastic food, the space is beautifully designed by MNMA, an architecture studio I admire. It features stunning Brazilian marble, textures, and craftsmanship, making it a feast for the senses.

4. Find Your Next Collectibles at Yes I am Jeans

When in São Paulo, shopping at Yes I am Jeans shows just how much immersive design can lend to retail. (Image credit: Ana Pigosso. Design: Isabela Milagre)

Yes I am Jeans, R. Artur de Azevedo, 1304 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05404-013, Brazil; R. Dr. Melo Alves, 417 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01417-010, Brazil

I'm a devoted fan of Yes I am Jeans — so much so that I had the pleasure of designing two of their stores last year. My first stop in São Paulo is usually their Jardins location to check out what's new. Their products are excellent: high quality, well-priced, and stylish. My best trousers are from there! It's an independent and inspiring brand. The store itself features 19th-century objects and stunning vintage Brazilian furniture.

5. Immerse Yourself in São Paulo's Life at Ibirapuera Park

Image 1 of 1 "Every time I visit, something happens: yoga classes, art events (the Bienal de São Paulo building is there), people sunbathing in bikinis, kids learning to ride bikes, and even pretty great tennis courts — a lot of life." — Isabela Milagre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ibirapuera Park, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil

Ibirapuera Park is still São Paulo's most remarkable outdoor space. It was designed to celebrate the city's centenary and involved a team of incredible architects, urbanists, and landscape designers, including Master Oscar Niemeyer. While studying architecture, I took a landscape course there, and it was eye-opening to see the immense effort behind maintaining such a vast urban park. Every time I visit, something happens: yoga classes, art events (the Bienal de São Paulo building is there), people sunbathing in bikinis, kids learning to ride bikes, and even pretty great tennis courts — a lot of life.

Got your list of things to do in Brazil's buzziest city sorted right on time for the Bienal de São Paulo (September 6-January 11, 2026), one of the world's best cultural events, to start? We hope so.

