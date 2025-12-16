You don't need to be a die-hard fan of Netflix hit series Emily in Paris to feel the tourism-shaking impact that the comedy drama is having on the cities graced by it. First, it was the French capital, of course, but from this week, as Emily in Paris Season 5 begins, Rome offers itself as a backdrop to Emily Cooper (Lily Collins)'s latest adventures as the head of Agence Grateau Rome and her ongoing liaison with charming Italian love interest and cashmere entrepreneur Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

The numbers are clear: according to members-only home exchange community Kindred, home swap wish lists for properties situated in Rome "have soared by 3,221% among UK Kindred members following the Emily in Paris Season 5 location announcement, compared to the same time last year." Of course, we can expect the best Rome hotels to be as sought after as the houses part of the Kindred network — and certainly more expensive.

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris Season 5, captured in front of the glamorous Palazzo Fendi. (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025)

That's the price to pay to feel like one of the protagonists of the record-breaking rom-com, which is also taking its audience to Paris and the equally romantic Venice. But what if I, an Italian-born-and-bred culture, lifestyle, and travel journalist, could help you identify some of the hotspots featured in Emily in Paris Season 5? It's my favorite city in the whole world, I can help you put a name to its most iconic (and still kept-secret) filming locations alongside other unmissable addresses.

From the 'grand dame' of Roman hospitality where Emily herself sojourns and the gastronomic institutions the cast has been spotted at, to the lesser-known palazzos that feature in Emily in Paris Season 5, this local-approved itinerary will have you uncover the very best of the Italian capital's architecture and design following in Lily Collins' footsteps as we dive into a new, captivating storyline.

1. Hotel Eden, Parioli District

The airy interiors of the Prestige Room at Hotel Eden, part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection and open since 1889. (Image credit: Courtesy of Dorchester Collection)

Via Ludovisi, 49, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

It's no secret that in Emily in Paris Season 5, Lily Collins' Emily Cooper will return to the storied Hotel Eden, where the past season's finale took place, as one of her bases. After all, the Dorchester Collection group, to which this timelessly lavish property — first established in 1889 and oozing classic Roman grandeur — belongs, is to the Netflix cultural phenomenon what Four Seasons is to Mike White's The White Lotus, having hosted previous chapters of the Darren Star-created series across two of its Paris locations, namely Hôtel Plaza Athénée and Le Meurice.

The hotel itself has said they "can't wait to see" which of their spaces "might cameo" in Season 5, practically removing all doubts concerning Dorchester Collection's involvement in it. Still, if you think one luxury hotel is enough for the bon-vivant Emily, well... wait and see, as you're in for a treat.

Book your stay at Hotel Eden.

2. Palazzo Senza Nome, Coppedè District

In Emily in Paris Season 5, the Agence Grateau Rome office appears to be housed inside the Liberty-style masterpiece that is 19th-century Florentine architect Gino Coppedè's Palazzo Senza Nome. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Piazza Mincio, 2, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

Just a few seconds into Emily in Paris Season 5 official trailer, go-getter marketing executive Emily Cooper is captured sprinting and shouting to catch a bus — Roman style — under some spectacularly ornate marble and travertine arches. It's her first day at the helm of the Rome office of Agence Grateau, she tells her flame, Marcello, right before leaving his house. But who would have thought Emily's new desk would be found inside one of the most architecturally striking buildings of Rome, and a very cinematic one, too?

The beating heart of Piazza Mincio, Gino Coppedè's Fontana delle Rane, immortalized in all of its mystical energy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golden leaf-decorated entrance where we see her ring the Agence Grateau bell only a few instants later is that of Piazza Mincio's famed Palazzo Senza Nome ("Palace Without a Name"), one of some 26 edifices and 17 villas composing 20th-century architect Gino Coppedè's fairytale-like namesake residential district.

Hidden away in the affluent northern side of the city, Quartiere Coppedè and its esoteric Fontana delle Rane — which serves as the heart of Piazza Mincio — have appeared in cult horror films by Dario Argento and Gregory Peck, as well as featuring in Ridley Scott's more recent drama film House of Gucci (2021).

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris Season 5, caught stepping inside her new office in the Eternal City. (Image credit: Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025)

Merging Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Baroque, Gothic, Medieval, Ancient Green, Roman, and even Assyrian-Babylonian influences into a mesmerizing visual tapestry, Il Palazzo Senza Nome is as famous as it remains fundamentally a mystery to most. Just the last time I was in the Italian capital, a family member of mine who lives nearby went on to describe the triumph of intricate frescoes, elaborate plasterwork, vibrant mosaics, and sinuous cast iron that's rumored to define its decor.

While the secrecy imbuing this exclusive Roman location means it's impossible to confirm it just yet, the office life scenes hinted at in the Emily in Paris Season 5 teaser might have already given us a sneak peek at it (or another palace that needs to be seen!).

3. Gigi Rigolatto Roma at Orient Express La Minerva, Pigna District

The rooftop restaurant and bar of the recently unveiled Orient Express La Minerva, one of the most dazzling hotel openings of 2025, designed by Hugo Toro. (Image credit: Gigi Rigolatto Roma. Design: Hugo Toro)

Piazza della Minerva, 69, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

What can I say, I know a standout Roman rooftop when I see one, and that of the five-star luxury hotel Orient Express La Minerva's in-house restaurant and bar, Gigi Rigolatto Roma, certainly didn't go unobserved when I caught a glimpse of it in a golden-hour scene included in the Emily in Paris Season 5 trailer (spoiler: it was the balcony circular detailing and the vaguely Dior patterned fabric of the cushions that gave it away for me).

The incriminating scene in question, featuring a slightly concerned Lily Collins as Emily Cooper. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Like the rest of this spectacular stay, nestled a stone's throw from the Pantheon, Gigi Rigolatto Roma is the work of Parisian-Mexican architectural designer Hugo Toro, whose sophisticatedly layered, warm touch — marble statues, chocolatey, lacquered cabinetry, restored frescoes, and one-off collectibles — can be felt throughout the hotel, including on its Riviera-inspired panoramic rooftop.

Joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

A celebration of Italy's indulgent cult of hospitality, this recently revamped destination, dating from 1811, allows you to revel in a seafood-rich menu while taking in unforgettable views of the majestic Vittoriano and St. Peter's Basilica and enjoying the city's burning sunsets at their best.

Book your stay at Orient Express La Minerva, or reserve your table at Gigi Rigolatto Roma, the hotel's in-house restaurant.

4. Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, EUR District

Emily in Paris Season 5 takes you to the discovery of some truly unique Roman landmark, like the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, also known as the Colosseo Quadrato ("square Colosseum"). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Quadrato della Concordia, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

The trait d'union between Emily in Paris Season 5 and world-leading Roman fashion, accessories, and jewelry brand Fendi is not something Netflix has in any way wanted to hide. Already in the teaser, we see Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini's Marcello awkwardly sharing a kiss inside the house's hyper-central Palazzo Fendi flagship, located near the epicenter of high-end retail, Via dei Condotti, at Largo Carlo Goldoni 420.

But the dialogue continues to unfold throughout the season, whether through hidden-in-plain-sight Fendi Home set design additions or overt visits to some of the Rome landmarks the Fendi family has taken over and reinvented into multifunctional, premium cultural destinations over the last couple of decades.

Villa Medici , the home of the French Academy in Rome, might not be among the locations cameoing in the newest Emily in Paris season — not that we know of, at least — but its six Fendi-refurbed reception rooms are worth a visit nonetheless, as is its year-long arts programme. (Image credit: Courtesy of Silvia Rivoltella/Fendi ©)

Among those filmed in the show stands out the dramatic Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (shown above), a Fascist-era building originally commissioned by Mussolini for the 1942 World Fair, now serving as the headquarters for the luxury brand. People driving into Rome from the airport might have spotted it before, but trust me when I say its staggering arches and statues are a surreal vision like no other.

In a bold fusion of old and new, its upper floors have been converted into sleekly furnished, minimalist offices and design studios, while downstairs, Fendi's legacy of craftsmanship takes center stage in temporary exhibitions juxtaposing the brand's creations with artworks from groundbreaking talents, visitable free of charge. The same occurs at the Alda Fendi-established, Jean Nouvel-designed Rhinoceros, a 25-unit experimental aparthotel, gallery, and restaurant where 17th-century sprezzatura and pure contemporary genius meet.

Book your stay at Rhinoceros.

5. La Posta Vecchia, Palo Laziale

The quietly romantic allure of La Posta Vecchia's Cesar Terrace, where the Emily in Paris Season 5 cast has been spotted in May. (Image credit: Courtesy of La Posta Vecchia)

Palo Laziale, Via Palo Laziale, 00055 Ladispoli RM, Italy

Nothing screams Rome more than a gita fuori porta ("trip out of town"), and anyone who has watched practically any movie deserving of attention set in the Italian capital — starting from Fellini's La Dolce Vita — knows a day at the beach in Ostia, Fregene, and Fiumicino is what completes it. That's what makes the truly unexpected and yet much welcome appearance of five-star luxury hotel La Posta Vecchia, the sea-facing Roman property of Marie-Louise Sciò's award-winning group, Il Pellicano (recently mentioned in our coverage of The World's 50 Best Hotels ceremony), particularly fitting.

The cast of Emily in Paris Season 5 were spotted shooting here earlier this spring, and the teaser for the series' comeback confirms it: in it, we catch Emily's boss, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), whizzing by on a speedboat, while her best friend, spirited aspiring singer Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), leading a dance scene at the dawn of a pompous party. With its terraces poised right over the Tyrrhenian, pervading heritage, and old-money maritime calm, La Posta Vecchia reinforces the show's core fantasy: that work, love, and reinvention always look better under golden light, and far brighter with a Martini glass in your hand.

Book your stay at La Posta Vecchia.

Don't miss out: Emily in Paris Season 5 launches in the UK December 18th, 2025 at 8:00 AM GMT. Watch it on Netflix.

When in Rome

The filming locations of Emily in Paris Season 5 aren't the only tricky addresses to track down in the Eternal City. With so many places to pick from, it's easy to end up at tourist traps — but don't despair. Our thorough guide to everything noteworthy in Rome covers the basics, where to eat and drink, and even where to shop; local and independent, of course. Find all you may ever need below:

• The Best Restaurants in Rome for a Dazzling Experience

• I'm an Art and Design-Obsessed Lifestyle Editor — These Are the 9 Concept Stores in Rome That I Lost Myself In

• The Best Cafés in Rome — 7 Design-Led, Local-Approved Addresses for a Multisensory Feast

• After more cinematic stories to chase in the Italian capital? Consider staying at Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino's debut hotel, Palazzo Talìa, or pick the Laura Gonzalez-designed Casa Monti Roma for an immersion in maximalism.